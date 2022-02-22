Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Paramount Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PGRE   US69924R1086

PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.

(PGRE)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Paramount : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
Paramount Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

- Leases 1,016,900 square feet in 2021 -

- Initiates Guidance for Full Year 2022 -

NEW YORK - February 22, 2022 -Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) ("Paramount" or the "Company") filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 today and reported results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Results of Operations:

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $14.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Reported Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common stockholders of $52.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $52.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Reported a 3.3% increase in Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") and a 7.5% decrease in Same Store NOI in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Leased 206,952 square feet, of which the Company's share was 128,842 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $89.37 per square foot. Of the 206,952 square feet that was leased, 67,973 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space, for which the Company achieved a positive mark-to-market of 10.0% on a cash basis and 18.7% on a GAAP basis.

Transactions and Capital Markets Activity:

Refinanced its existing senior unsecured revolving credit facility with a new $750.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") that matures in March 2026 and has two six-month extension options. The interest rate on the Credit Facility is 115 basis points over the secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") with adjustments based on the term of advances, plus a facility fee of 20 basis points. The Credit Facility also features a sustainability-linked pricing component such that if the Company meets certain sustainability performance targets, the applicable per annum interest rate will be reduced by one basis point.

Declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.07 per common share on December 15, 2021, which was paid on January 14, 2022.

Financial Results

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $14.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The prior period net loss attributable to common stockholders resulted primarily from (i) a loss on sale of real estate related to discontinued operations of $11.7 million and (ii) non-cash write-offs of straight-line rent receivables aggregating $5.5 million.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders was $53.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $52.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 includes the impact of non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 9. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, increased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 by $0.6 million and $0.3 million, respectively, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 9, was $52.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $52.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $20.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $24.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The current period net loss attributable to common stockholders resulted primarily from (i) a $10.7 million contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture that was expensed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and (ii) lower property rental income as a result of lower weighted average occupancy levels in the portfolio due to significant lease expirations in the current year. The prior period net loss attributable to common stockholders resulted primarily from (i) non-cash write-offs (primarily for straight-line rent receivables) aggregating $24.5 million and (ii) a loss on sale of real estate related to discontinued operations of $11.7 million.

FFO attributable to common stockholders was $192.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $214.8 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 includes the impact of non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 9. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, decreased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 by $8.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share and increased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 by $1.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 9, was $201.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $213.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2

Portfolio Operations

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Same Store Cash NOI increased by $3.2 million, or 3.3%, to $100.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $96.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Same Store NOI decreased by $8.0 million, or 7.5%, to $98.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $106.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company leased 206,952 square feet, of which the Company's share was 128,842 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $89.37 per square foot. This leasing activity, partially offset by lease expirations in the quarter, increased leased occupancy and same store leased occupancy (properties owned by the Company in a similar manner during both reporting periods) by 40 basis points to 90.7% at December 31, 2021 from 90.3% at September 30, 2021. Of the 206,952 square feet leased, 67,973 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space (space that had been vacant for less than twelve months) for which the Company achieved a positive mark-to-market of 10.0% on a cash basis and 18.7% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the fourth quarter was 8.2 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $11.93 per square foot per annum, or 13.4% of initial rent.

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Same Store Cash NOI increased by $8.9 million, or 2.4%, to $381.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $372.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Same Store NOI decreased by $38.0 million, or 8.9%, to $388.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $426.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company leased 1,016,900 square feet, including an aggregate of 190,526 square feet of theatre space that was leased at 1633 Broadway for a weighted average term of 19 years. This leasing activity, offset by lease expirations during the year, decreased leased occupancy and same store leased occupancy (properties owned by the Company in a similar manner during both reporting periods) by 450 basis points to 90.7% at December 31, 2021 from 95.2% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the theatre leases, 826,374 square feet was leased during the year, of which the Company's share was 660,205 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $76.33 per square foot. Of the 826,374 square feet leased, 543,869 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space (space that had been vacant for less than twelve months) for which the Company achieved a positive mark-to-market of 1.1% on a cash basis and 3.7% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the year was 9.4 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $11.36 per square foot per annum, or 14.9% of initial rent.

3

Guidance

The Company is providing its Estimated Core FFO Guidance for the full year of 2022, which is reconciled below to estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share in accordance with GAAP. The Company estimates that net loss attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.07 and $0.01 per diluted share. The estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is not a projection and is being provided solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company estimates 2022 Core FFO to be between $0.91 and $0.97 per diluted share. The estimated Core FFO of $0.94 per diluted share, at the midpoint of the Company's Guidance for 2022, when compared to actual Core FFO of $0.92 per diluted share for 2021, assumes among other items, increases and decreases in the Company's share of the following components: (i) an increase in NOI of $0.02 per diluted share (primarily from higher straight-line rent) and (ii) an increase in fee and other income of $0.01 per diluted share (primarily from the pending acquisition of 1600 Broadway), partially offset by (iii) an increase in interest expense of $0.01 per diluted share.

Full Year 2022

(Amounts per diluted share)

Low

High

Estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.01

)

Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization, including

the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures

0.98

0.98

Estimated Core FFO

$

0.91

$

0.97

Except as described above, these estimates reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release and otherwise to be referenced during the conference call referred to on page 6. These estimates do not include the impact on operating results from possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, capital markets activity or realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate fund investments. The estimates set forth above may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors, including the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the U.S., regional and global economies and our tenants' financial condition and results of operations; the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; dependence on tenants' financial condition; trends in the office real estate industry including telecommuting, flexible work schedules, open workplaces and teleconferencing; the uncertainties of real estate development, acquisition and disposition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; the costs and availability of financing; the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations; the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results; regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

4

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO is a supplemental measure of our performance. We present FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss, calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization from real estate assets, impairment losses on certain real estate assets and gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets or from change in control of certain real estate assets, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. FFO is commonly used in the real estate industry to assist investors and analysts in comparing results of real estate companies because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. In addition, we present Core FFO as an alternative measure of our operating performance, which adjusts FFO for certain other items that we believe enhance the comparability of our FFO across periods. Core FFO, when applicable, excludes the impact of certain items, including, transaction related costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate fund investments, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, severance costs and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt, in order to reflect the Core FFO of our real estate portfolio and operations. In future periods, we may also exclude other items from Core FFO that we believe may help investors compare our results.

FFO and Core FFO are presented as supplemental financial measures and do not fully represent our operating performance. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO and Core FFO or use other definitions of FFO and Core FFO and, accordingly, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other real estate companies. Neither FFO nor Core FFO is intended to be a measure of cash flow or liquidity. Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

NOI is used to measure the operating performance of our properties. NOI consists of rental revenue (which includes property rentals, tenant reimbursements and lease termination income) and certain other property-related revenue less operating expenses (which includes property-related expenses such as cleaning, security, repairs and maintenance, utilities, property administration and real estate taxes). We also present Cash NOI which deducts from NOI, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. In addition, we present PGRE's share of NOI and Cash NOI which represents our share of NOI and Cash NOI of consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures, based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. We use NOI and Cash NOI internally as performance measures and believe they provide useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at property level.

Same Store NOI is used to measure the operating performance of properties in our New York and San Francisco portfolios that were owned by the Company in a similar manner during both the current period and prior reporting periods and represents Same Store NOI from consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. Same Store NOI also excludes lease termination income, impairment of receivables arising from operating leases and certain other items that may vary from period to period. We also present Same Store Cash NOI, which excludes the effect of non-cash items such as the straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this press release and in our Supplemental Information for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is available on our website.

5

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 23, 2022 through March 2, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13726307.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.pgre.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Contact Information:

Wilbur Paes

Chief Operating Officer,

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

212-237-3122

ir@pgre.com

Media:

212-492-2285

pr@pgre.com

6

Paramount Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Assets:

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Real estate, at cost

Land

$

1,966,237

$

1,966,237

Buildings and improvements

6,061,824

5,997,078

8,028,061

7,963,315

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,112,977

)

(966,697

)

Real estate, net

6,915,084

6,996,618

Cash and cash equivalents

524,900

434,530

Restricted cash

4,766

30,794

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

408,096

412,724

Investments in unconsolidated real estate funds

11,421

12,917

Accounts and other receivables

15,582

17,502

Deferred rent receivable

332,735

330,239

Deferred charges, net

122,177

116,278

Intangible assets, net

119,413

153,519

Other assets

40,388

48,976

Total assets

$

8,494,562

$

8,554,097

Liabilities:

Notes and mortgages payable, net

$

3,835,620

$

3,800,739

Revolving credit facility

-

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

116,192

101,901

Dividends and distributions payable

16,895

16,796

Intangible liabilities, net

45,328

55,996

Other liabilities

25,495

62,931

Total liabilities

4,039,530

4,038,363

Equity:

Paramount Group, Inc. equity

3,588,163

3,653,177

Noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

428,833

437,161

Consolidated real estate fund

81,925

79,017

Operating Partnership

356,111

346,379

Total equity

4,455,032

4,515,734

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,494,562

$

8,554,097

7

Paramount Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Rental revenue

$

171,793

$

174,181

$

690,418

$

679,015

Fee and other income

12,427

8,177

36,368

35,222

Total revenues

184,220

182,358

726,786

714,237

Expenses:

Operating

67,617

68,395

265,438

267,587

Depreciation and amortization

56,735

59,168

232,487

235,200

General and administrative

13,093

17,962

59,132

64,917

Transaction related costs

413

554

916

1,096

Total expenses

137,858

146,079

557,973

568,800

Other income (expense):

Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures

(4,086

)

(4,175

)

(24,896

)

(18,619

)

Income from unconsolidated real estate funds

178

187

782

272

Interest and other income, net

507

2,130

3,017

4,490

Interest and debt expense

(36,095

)

(35,788

)

(142,014

)

(144,208

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, before

income taxes

6,866

(1,367

)

5,702

(12,628

)

Income tax expense

(1,195

)

(358

)

(3,643

)

(1,493

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net

5,671

(1,725

)

2,059

(14,121

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net

-

(10,890

)

-

(5,075

)

Net income (loss)

5,671

(12,615

)

2,059

(19,196

)

Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

(4,614

)

(3,772

)

(21,538

)

(9,257

)

Consolidated real estate fund

286

159

(2,893

)

1,450

Operating Partnership

(121

)

1,404

2,018

2,299

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

1,222

$

(14,824

)

$

(20,354

)

$

(24,704

)

Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic:

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.09

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net

-

(0.05

)

-

(0.02

)

Net income (loss) per common share

$

0.01

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.11

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

218,735,532

218,989,711

218,701,249

222,436,170

Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted:

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.09

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net

-

(0.05

)

-

(0.02

)

Net income (loss) per common share

$

0.01

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.11

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

218,797,844

218,989,711

218,701,249

222,436,170

8

Paramount Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Core FFO

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Core FFO:

Net income (loss)

$

5,671

$

(12,615

)

$

2,059

$

(19,196

)

Real estate depreciation and amortization (including our share

of unconsolidated joint ventures)

66,902

70,700

274,024

283,317

Adjustments related to discontinued operations (including

loss on sale of real estate)

-

12,766

-

13,456

FFO

72,573

70,851

276,083

277,577

Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

(14,187

)

(13,167

)

(61,609

)

(43,542

)

Consolidated real estate fund

279

159

(2,904

)

1,450

FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating Partnership

58,665

57,843

211,570

235,485

Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in

Operating Partnership

(5,302

)

(5,004

)

(19,072

)

(20,664

)

FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

53,363

$

52,839

$

192,498

$

214,821

Per diluted share

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.88

$

0.96

FFO

$

72,573

$

70,851

$

276,083

$

277,577

Non-core items:

Adjustment to equity in earnings for (distributions from)

contributions to an unconsolidated joint venture

(961

)

(891

)

8,016

(2,697

)

Consolidated real estate fund's share of after-tax net gain on sale

of residential condominium units (One Steuart Lane)

(2,541

)

-

(8,184

)

-

Non-cash write-off of deferred financing costs

-

-

761

-

Other, net

3,308

515

6,116

1,450

Core FFO

72,379

70,475

282,792

276,330

Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

(14,187

)

(13,167

)

(61,609

)

(43,542

)

Consolidated real estate fund

(140

)

159

(205

)

1,450

Core FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating Partnership

58,052

57,467

220,978

234,238

Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in

Operating Partnership

(5,246

)

(4,972

)

(19,923

)

(20,556

)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

52,806

$

52,495

$

201,055

$

213,682

Per diluted share

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.92

$

0.96

Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding:

Weighted average shares outstanding

218,735,532

218,989,711

218,701,249

222,436,170

Effect of dilutive securities

62,312

40,406

45,709

16,558

Denominator for FFO and Core FFO per diluted share

218,797,844

219,030,117

218,746,958

222,452,728

9

Paramount Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI

(Unaudited and in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Same Store NOI

and Same Store Cash NOI:

Net income (loss)

$

5,671

$

(12,615

)

$

2,059

$

(19,196

)

Add (subtract) adjustments to arrive at NOI and Cash NOI:

Depreciation and amortization

56,735

59,168

232,487

235,200

General and administrative

13,093

17,962

59,132

64,917

Interest and debt expense

36,095

35,788

142,014

144,208

Income tax expense

1,195

358

3,643

1,493

NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures (excluding

One Steuart Lane)

11,087

11,928

43,597

48,631

Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures

4,086

4,175

24,896

18,619

Fee income

(9,041

)

(6,378

)

(28,473

)

(28,070

)

Interest and other income, net

(507

)

(2,130

)

(3,017

)

(4,490

)

Adjustments related to discontinued operations (including

loss on sale of real estate)

-

12,765

-

13,465

Other, net

235

367

134

824

NOI

118,649

121,388

476,472

475,601

Less NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

(22,123

)

(20,909

)

(92,890

)

(72,766

)

Consolidated real estate fund

-

247

206

1,892

PGRE's share of NOI

96,526

100,726

383,788

404,727

Dispositions / Discontinued Operations (1)

-

(1,875

)

-

(13,187

)

Non-cash write-offs (primarily straight-line rent receivables)

-

6,032

-

26,826

Reserves for uncollectible accounts receivable

-

-

-

1,940

Other, net

1,625

1,242

4,566

6,114

PGRE's share of Same Store NOI

$

98,151

$

106,125

$

388,354

$

426,420

NOI

$

118,649

$

121,388

$

476,472

$

475,601

Less:

Straight-line rent adjustments (including our share

of unconsolidated joint ventures)

4,817

(4,961

)

(4,983

)

(32,325

)

Amortization of above and below-market leases, net

(including our share of unconsolidated joint ventures)

(1,617

)

(1,126

)

(6,704

)

(8,645

)

Adjustments related to discontinued operations

-

146

-

507

Cash NOI

121,849

115,447

464,785

435,138

Less Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

(23,518

)

(18,095

)

(87,831

)

(59,526

)

Consolidated real estate fund

-

247

206

1,892

PGRE's share of Cash NOI

98,331

97,599

377,160

377,504

Dispositions / Discontinued Operations (1)

-

(2,021

)

-

(12,786

)

Reserves for uncollectible accounts receivable

-

-

-

1,940

Other, net

1,635

1,182

4,397

6,030

PGRE's share of Same Store Cash NOI

$

99,966

$

96,760

$

381,557

$

372,688

___________________________________

(1)

Represents NOI and Cash NOI attributable to the 10.0% sale of 1633 Broadway and discontinued operations (1899 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.).

10

Disclaimer

Paramount Group Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 734 M - -
Net income 2021 0,46 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 611x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 2 102 M 2 102 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 84,5%
