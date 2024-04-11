Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2024 through May 9, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13745787.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.pgre.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

