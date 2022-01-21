Log in
Paramount Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

01/21/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 23, 2022 through March 2, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13726307.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.pgre.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Paramount Group, Inc.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.


