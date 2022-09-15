Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005143/en/