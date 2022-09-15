Advanced search
    PGRE   US69924R1086

PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.

(PGRE)
  Report
09/14/2022
7.020 USD   +0.14%
08:01aParamount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/14Paramount Group Lands Law Firm O'Melveny & Myers at Midtown Manhattan Property
MT
09/14Paramount Signs 142,000 Square Foot Lease at 1301 Avenue of the Americas
BU
Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

09/15/2022 | 08:01am EDT
Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 770 M - -
Net income 2022 16,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 1 582 M 1 582 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 84,9%
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert P. Behler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wilbur N. Paes Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Todd Januzzi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Peter David Linneman Lead Independent Director
Katharina Otto-Bernstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.-15.83%1 582
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-27.31%13 122
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION0.15%7 995
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.84%6 219
DEXUS-25.81%5 987
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-24.89%5 834