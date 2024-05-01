SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This supplemental information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; dependence on tenants' financial condition; the risk we may lose a major tenant or that a major tenant may be adversely impacted by market and economic conditions, including elevated inflation and interest rates; trends in the office real estate industry including telecommuting, flexible work schedules, open workplaces and teleconferencing; the uncertainties of real estate development, acquisition and disposition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates and the costs and availability of financing; the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations; the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions and the impact of elevated inflation and interest rates on such market conditions; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results; the negative impact of any future pandemic, endemic or outbreak of infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies and our tenants' financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

COMPANY PROFILE

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

MANAGEMENT

Albert Behler

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Wilbur Paes

Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Peter Brindley

Executive Vice President, Head of Real Estate

Gage Johnson

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Ermelinda Berberi

Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Behler

Director, Chairman of the Board

Thomas Armbrust

Director

Martin Bussmann

Director, Lead Independent Director, Chair of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Karin Klein

Director

Peter Linneman

Director, Chair of Audit Committee

Katharina Otto-Bernstein

Director

Mark Patterson

Director

Hitoshi Saito

Director

Paula Sutter

Director

Greg Wright

Director, Chair of Compensation Committee

COMPANY INFORMATION

Corporate Headquarters

Investor Relations

Stock Exchange Listing

Trading Symbol

1633 Broadway

IR@pgre.com

New York Stock Exchange

PGRE

New York, NY 10019

(212) 492-2298

(212) 237-3100

COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Share Price:

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

High

$

5.36

$

5.92

$

5.43

$

4.92

$

6.74

Low

$

4.21

$

4.06

$

4.20

$

4.10

$

3.90

Closing (end of period)

$

4.69

$

5.17

$

4.62

$

4.43

$

4.56

Dividends per common share

$

0.035

$

0.035

$

0.035

$

0.035

$

0.0775

Annualized dividends per common share

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.31

Dividend yield (on closing share price)

3.0%

2.7%

3.0%

3.2%

6.8%

GUIDANCE

(unaudited and in thousands, except square feet, % and per share amounts)

Full Year 2024

(Amounts per diluted share)

Low

High

Estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.10)

$

(0.04)

Our share of real estate depreciation and amortization

0.91

0.91

Estimated FFO (1)

0.81

0.87

Adjustments for non-core items (2)

(0.06)

(0.06)

Estimated Core FFO (1)(3)

$

0.75

$

0.81

Operating Assumptions:

Leasing Activity (square feet)

725,000

900,000

PGRE's share of Same Store Leased % (1) at year end

86.1%

88.1%

Decrease in PGRE's share of Same Store Cash NOI (1)

(5.5%)

(3.5%)

Decrease in PGRE's share of Same Store NOI (1)

(4.0%)

(2.0%)

Financial Assumptions (at share):

Estimated net loss

$

(24,000)

$

(10,000)

Depreciation and amortization

213,000

213,000

General and administrative expenses

64,500

62,500

Interest and debt expense, including amortization of deferred financing costs

142,500

139,500

Other, net (primarily non-cash gain on extinguishment of IPO related tax liability)

(13,000)

(13,000)

Fee and other income, net of income taxes

(33,000)

(34,000)

NOI (1)

350,000

358,000

Straight-line rent adjustments and above and below-market lease revenue, net

(19,500)

(21,500)

Cash NOI (1)

$

330,500

$

336,500

  1. See page 43 for our definition of this measure.
  2. Represents non-core items for the three months ended March 31, 2024, that are listed in the table on page 11. The Company is not making projections for non-core items that may impact its financial results for the remainder of 2024, which may include realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate related fund investments, acquisition and transaction related costs and other items that are not included in Core FFO.
  3. We are raising our Estimated Core FFO Guidance for the full year of 2024, which is reconciled above to estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is not a projection and is being provided solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as described above, these estimates reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events referenced in our earnings release issued on May 1, 2024 and otherwise to be referenced during our conference call scheduled for May 2, 2024. These estimates do not include the impact on operating results from possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, or realized and unrealized gains and losses on real estate related fund investments. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$

0.05

$

0.01

$

(0.95)

0.25

Core FFO (1) per share - diluted

$

0.22

$

$

0.22

89,091

PGRE's share of Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$

86,921

$

$

86,484

89,800

PGRE's share of Cash NOI (1)

$

88,977

$

$

86,227

96,201

PGRE's share of NOI (1)

$

93,583

$

$

90,153

Same Store NOI (1)

Same Store % Change

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 vs. March 31, 2023

(1.5%)

(3.5%)

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS (at PGRE's Share)

% Change

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

vs.

vs.

Same Store Leased % (1)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

New York

90.1%

90.2%

90.2%

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

San Francisco

85.5%

89.8%

93.7%

(4.3%)

(8.2%)

Weighted Average

89.1%

90.1%

91.0%

(1.0%)

(1.9%)

  1. See page 43 for our definition of this measure.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets:

Real estate, at cost:

Land

$

1,966,237

$

1,966,237

Buildings and improvements

6,278,863

6,250,379

8,245,100

8,216,616

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,524,078)

(1,471,819)

Real estate, net

6,721,022

6,744,797

Cash and cash equivalents

276,235

428,208

Restricted cash

171,776

81,391

Accounts and other receivables

16,048

18,053

Real estate related fund investments

-

775

Investments in unconsolidated real estate related funds

4,603

4,549

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

132,788

132,239

Deferred rent receivable

353,826

351,209

Deferred charges, net

107,407

108,751

Intangible assets, net

62,609

68,005

Other assets

83,411

68,238

Total assets

$

7,929,725

$

8,006,215

Liabilities:

Notes and mortgages payable, net

$

3,669,850

$

3,803,484

Revolving credit facility

-

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

115,038

114,463

Dividends and distributions payable

8,376

8,360

Intangible liabilities, net

26,026

28,003

Other liabilities

31,774

37,017

Total liabilities

3,851,064

3,991,327

Equity:

Paramount Group, Inc. equity

3,199,050

3,203,285

Noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

480,542

413,925

Consolidated real estate related funds

103,886

110,589

Operating Partnership

295,183

287,089

Total equity

4,078,661

4,014,888

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,929,725

$

8,006,215

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Revenues:

Rental revenue (1)

$

179,723

$

181,713

$

181,736

Fee and other income (1)

9,154

6,761

10,735

Total revenues

188,877

188,474

192,471

Expenses:

Operating

71,740

70,309

77,076

Depreciation and amortization

61,114

58,888

68,866

General and administrative

16,634

14,623

15,679

Transaction related costs

178

128

99

Total expenses

149,666

143,948

161,720

Other income (expense):

(Loss) income from real estate related fund investments

(43)

3,550

(59,341)

(2)

Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate related funds

105

(178)

45

(3)

Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures

(1,346)

(5,762)

(207,160)

Interest and other income, net (1)

19,420

2,925

4,830

Interest and debt expense

(40,269)

(36,459)

(40,550)

Income (loss) before income taxes

17,078

8,602

(271,425)

Income tax expense

(347)

(288)

(302)

Net income (loss)

16,731

8,314

(271,727)

Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated joint ventures

(5,206)

(5,641)

(4,585)

Consolidated real estate related funds

(762)

(823)

52,383

(2)

Operating Partnership

(898)

(121)

18,379

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

9,865

$

1,729

$

(205,550)

Per diluted share

$

0.05

$

0.01

$

(0.95)

  1. See page 10 for details.
  2. Includes $60,947 of realized and unrealized losses on real estate mezzanine loan investments made by Fund X, of which our share, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, was $7,935.
  3. Includes our share of non-cash real estate impairment losses aggregating $201,496 related to Market Center and 55 Second Street.
SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA

(unaudited and in thousands)

Rental Revenue:

Property rentals

Tenant reimbursements

Straight-line rent adjustments

Amortization of above and below-market leases, net Lease termination income

Total rental revenue

Fee and Other Income:

Asset management

Property management

Acquisition, disposition, leasing and other

Total fee income

Other (primarily parking income and tenant requested services, including cleaning and overtime heating and cooling)

Total fee and other income

Interest and Other Income, net:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

$

157,595

$

158,463

$

156,246

16,990

14,458

19,637

2,854

7,756

3,569

1,340

1,036

1,447

944

-

837

$

179,723

$

181,713

$

181,736

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

$

2,305

$

2,175

$

4,115

1,744

1,862

1,775

2,199

520

1,601

6,248

4,557

7,491

2,204

3,244

2,906

$

9,154

$

6,761

$

10,735

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Interest income, net

$

3,983

$

2,925

$

4,830

Non-cash gain on extinguishment of IPO related tax liability

15,437

-

-

Total interest and other income, net

$

19,420

$

2,925

$

4,830

