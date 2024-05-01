SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA
For the quarter ended March 31, 2024
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This supplemental information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; dependence on tenants' financial condition; the risk we may lose a major tenant or that a major tenant may be adversely impacted by market and economic conditions, including elevated inflation and interest rates; trends in the office real estate industry including telecommuting, flexible work schedules, open workplaces and teleconferencing; the uncertainties of real estate development, acquisition and disposition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates and the costs and availability of financing; the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations; the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions and the impact of elevated inflation and interest rates on such market conditions; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results; the negative impact of any future pandemic, endemic or outbreak of infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies and our tenants' financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
- 2 -
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Overview
Company Profile
4
Common Share Data
5
Guidance & Assumptions
6
Selected Financial Information
Financial Highlights
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
8
Consolidated Statements of Income
9
Select Income Statement Data
10
Funds From Operations ("FFO")
11
Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD")
12
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")
13
Net Operating Income ("NOI")
14 - 15
Same Store NOI (by Reportable Segment)
16 - 17
Joint Ventures and Funds
Consolidated Joint Ventures
18 - 21
Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
22 - 25
Real Estate Related Funds
26 - 29
Debt and Capitalization Data
Capital Structure
30
Debt Analysis
31
Debt Maturities
32
Selected Property Data
Portfolio Summary
33 - 35
Top Tenants and Industry Diversification
36
Leasing Activity
37
Lease Expirations
38 - 40
Capital Expenditures (Cash Basis)
41
Research Coverage
42
Definitions
43 - 44
- 3 -
COMPANY PROFILE
Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
MANAGEMENT
Albert Behler
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Wilbur Paes
Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Peter Brindley
Executive Vice President, Head of Real Estate
Gage Johnson
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Ermelinda Berberi
Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Albert Behler
Director, Chairman of the Board
Thomas Armbrust
Director
Martin Bussmann
Director, Lead Independent Director, Chair of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee
Karin Klein
Director
Peter Linneman
Director, Chair of Audit Committee
Katharina Otto-Bernstein
Director
Mark Patterson
Director
Hitoshi Saito
Director
Paula Sutter
Director
Greg Wright
Director, Chair of Compensation Committee
COMPANY INFORMATION
Corporate Headquarters
Investor Relations
Stock Exchange Listing
Trading Symbol
1633 Broadway
IR@pgre.com
New York Stock Exchange
PGRE
New York, NY 10019
(212) 492-2298
(212) 237-3100
- 4 -
COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Share Price:
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
High
$
5.36
$
5.92
$
5.43
$
4.92
$
6.74
Low
$
4.21
$
4.06
$
4.20
$
4.10
$
3.90
Closing (end of period)
$
4.69
$
5.17
$
4.62
$
4.43
$
4.56
Dividends per common share
$
0.035
$
0.035
$
0.035
$
0.035
$
0.0775
Annualized dividends per common share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.31
Dividend yield (on closing share price)
3.0%
2.7%
3.0%
3.2%
6.8%
- 5 -
GUIDANCE
(unaudited and in thousands, except square feet, % and per share amounts)
Full Year 2024
(Amounts per diluted share)
Low
High
Estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.10)
$
(0.04)
Our share of real estate depreciation and amortization
0.91
0.91
Estimated FFO (1)
0.81
0.87
Adjustments for non-core items (2)
(0.06)
(0.06)
Estimated Core FFO (1)(3)
$
0.75
$
0.81
Operating Assumptions:
Leasing Activity (square feet)
725,000
900,000
PGRE's share of Same Store Leased % (1) at year end
86.1%
88.1%
Decrease in PGRE's share of Same Store Cash NOI (1)
(5.5%)
(3.5%)
Decrease in PGRE's share of Same Store NOI (1)
(4.0%)
(2.0%)
Financial Assumptions (at share):
Estimated net loss
$
(24,000)
$
(10,000)
Depreciation and amortization
213,000
213,000
General and administrative expenses
64,500
62,500
Interest and debt expense, including amortization of deferred financing costs
142,500
139,500
Other, net (primarily non-cash gain on extinguishment of IPO related tax liability)
(13,000)
(13,000)
Fee and other income, net of income taxes
(33,000)
(34,000)
NOI (1)
350,000
358,000
Straight-line rent adjustments and above and below-market lease revenue, net
(19,500)
(21,500)
Cash NOI (1)
$
330,500
$
336,500
- See page 43 for our definition of this measure.
- Represents non-core items for the three months ended March 31, 2024, that are listed in the table on page 11. The Company is not making projections for non-core items that may impact its financial results for the remainder of 2024, which may include realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate related fund investments, acquisition and transaction related costs and other items that are not included in Core FFO.
- We are raising our Estimated Core FFO Guidance for the full year of 2024, which is reconciled above to estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is not a projection and is being provided solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as described above, these estimates reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events referenced in our earnings release issued on May 1, 2024 and otherwise to be referenced during our conference call scheduled for May 2, 2024. These estimates do not include the impact on operating results from possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, or realized and unrealized gains and losses on real estate related fund investments. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.
- 6 -
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
$
0.05
$
0.01
$
(0.95)
0.25
Core FFO (1) per share - diluted
$
0.22
$
$
0.22
89,091
PGRE's share of Adjusted EBITDAre (1)
$
86,921
$
$
86,484
89,800
PGRE's share of Cash NOI (1)
$
88,977
$
$
86,227
96,201
PGRE's share of NOI (1)
$
93,583
$
$
90,153
Same Store NOI (1)
Same Store % Change
Same Store Cash NOI (1)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 vs. March 31, 2023
(1.5%)
(3.5%)
PORTFOLIO STATISTICS (at PGRE's Share)
% Change
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
vs.
vs.
Same Store Leased % (1)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
New York
90.1%
90.2%
90.2%
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
San Francisco
85.5%
89.8%
93.7%
(4.3%)
(8.2%)
Weighted Average
89.1%
90.1%
91.0%
(1.0%)
(1.9%)
- See page 43 for our definition of this measure.
- 7 -
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets:
Real estate, at cost:
Land
$
1,966,237
$
1,966,237
Buildings and improvements
6,278,863
6,250,379
8,245,100
8,216,616
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,524,078)
(1,471,819)
Real estate, net
6,721,022
6,744,797
Cash and cash equivalents
276,235
428,208
Restricted cash
171,776
81,391
Accounts and other receivables
16,048
18,053
Real estate related fund investments
-
775
Investments in unconsolidated real estate related funds
4,603
4,549
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
132,788
132,239
Deferred rent receivable
353,826
351,209
Deferred charges, net
107,407
108,751
Intangible assets, net
62,609
68,005
Other assets
83,411
68,238
Total assets
$
7,929,725
$
8,006,215
Liabilities:
Notes and mortgages payable, net
$
3,669,850
$
3,803,484
Revolving credit facility
-
-
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
115,038
114,463
Dividends and distributions payable
8,376
8,360
Intangible liabilities, net
26,026
28,003
Other liabilities
31,774
37,017
Total liabilities
3,851,064
3,991,327
Equity:
Paramount Group, Inc. equity
3,199,050
3,203,285
Noncontrolling interests in:
Consolidated joint ventures
480,542
413,925
Consolidated real estate related funds
103,886
110,589
Operating Partnership
295,183
287,089
Total equity
4,078,661
4,014,888
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,929,725
$
8,006,215
- 8 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
Revenues:
Rental revenue (1)
$
179,723
$
181,713
$
181,736
Fee and other income (1)
9,154
6,761
10,735
Total revenues
188,877
188,474
192,471
Expenses:
Operating
71,740
70,309
77,076
Depreciation and amortization
61,114
58,888
68,866
General and administrative
16,634
14,623
15,679
Transaction related costs
178
128
99
Total expenses
149,666
143,948
161,720
Other income (expense):
(Loss) income from real estate related fund investments
(43)
3,550
(59,341)
(2)
Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate related funds
105
(178)
45
(3)
Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures
(1,346)
(5,762)
(207,160)
Interest and other income, net (1)
19,420
2,925
4,830
Interest and debt expense
(40,269)
(36,459)
(40,550)
Income (loss) before income taxes
17,078
8,602
(271,425)
Income tax expense
(347)
(288)
(302)
Net income (loss)
16,731
8,314
(271,727)
Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Consolidated joint ventures
(5,206)
(5,641)
(4,585)
Consolidated real estate related funds
(762)
(823)
52,383
(2)
Operating Partnership
(898)
(121)
18,379
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
9,865
$
1,729
$
(205,550)
Per diluted share
$
0.05
$
0.01
$
(0.95)
- See page 10 for details.
- Includes $60,947 of realized and unrealized losses on real estate mezzanine loan investments made by Fund X, of which our share, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, was $7,935.
- Includes our share of non-cash real estate impairment losses aggregating $201,496 related to Market Center and 55 Second Street.
- 9 -
SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(unaudited and in thousands)
Rental Revenue:
Property rentals
Tenant reimbursements
Straight-line rent adjustments
Amortization of above and below-market leases, net Lease termination income
Total rental revenue
Fee and Other Income:
Asset management
Property management
Acquisition, disposition, leasing and other
Total fee income
Other (primarily parking income and tenant requested services, including cleaning and overtime heating and cooling)
Total fee and other income
Interest and Other Income, net:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
$
157,595
$
158,463
$
156,246
16,990
14,458
19,637
2,854
7,756
3,569
1,340
1,036
1,447
944
-
837
$
179,723
$
181,713
$
181,736
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
$
2,305
$
2,175
$
4,115
1,744
1,862
1,775
2,199
520
1,601
6,248
4,557
7,491
2,204
3,244
2,906
$
9,154
$
6,761
$
10,735
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
Interest income, net
$
3,983
$
2,925
$
4,830
Non-cash gain on extinguishment of IPO related tax liability
15,437
-
-
Total interest and other income, net
$
19,420
$
2,925
$
4,830
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Paramount Group Inc. published this content on 01 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2024 20:38:07 UTC.