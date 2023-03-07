Paramount Resources : Fourth Quarter 2022

MARCH DIVIDEND

Paramount's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per Common Share that will be payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

HEDGING

The Company's current commodity and foreign currency exchange contracts are summarized below:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Average Price (1) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 Oil Condensate - Basis (Physical Sale) (Bbl/d) 5,244 - - - - WTI + US$0.50/Bbl Sweet Crude Oil - Basis (Physical Sale) (Bbl/d) 3,146 3,112 3,078 3,078 - WTI - US$3.73/Bbl Natural Gas NYMEX Collars (MMBtu/d) 20,000 - - - - US$7.50/MMBtu (Floor) US$12.13/MMBtu (Ceiling) AECO Collars (GJ/d) 20,000 - - - - CAD$7.25/GJ (Floor) CAD$9.60/GJ (Ceiling) Chicago Index Swap (Sale) (MMBtu/d) (2) 5,000 - - - - Daily - US$0.09/MMBtu AECO - Basis (Physical Sale) (MMBtu/d) - 20,000 20,000 6,739 - NYMEX - US$0.94/MMBtu Dawn - Basis (Physical Sale) (MMBtu/d) - 10,000 10,000 3,370 - NYMEX - US$0.19/MMBtu Foreign Currency Exchange Forward Sales / Swaps (US$MM/Month) $60 - - - - 1.3105 CAD$ / US$ Swaps (US$MM/Month) - $60 - - - 1.3293 CAD$ / US$ Swaps (US$MM/Month) - - $40 $40 - 1.3427 CAD$ / US$ Swaps (US$MM/Month) - - - - $20 1.3425 CAD$ / US$

Average price is calculated on a volume weighted average basis. "Chicago Index" refers to Chicago Index pricing. These contracts convert price exposure of Chicago monthly index to daily index.

COMPLETE ANNUAL RESULTS

Paramount's: (i) complete annual results, including a review of operations, the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Consolidated Financial Statements") and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A"); and

2022 annual information form, which contains additional important information concerning the Company's reserves, properties and operations, can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Paramount's website at www.paramountres.com/investors/financial-shareholder-reports . A summary of historical financial and operating results is also available on Paramount's website at www.paramountres.com/investors/financial-shareholder-reports .

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Paramount will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (Calgary time) in the McMurray Room of the Calgary Petroleum Club, located at 319 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary Alberta.