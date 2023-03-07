Paramount Resources : Historical Financial & Operational Information –Fourth Quarter 2022

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2022
2021
Annual
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2022
2021
2020
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Petroleum and natural gas sales
597.7
618.9
536.2
499.6
434.5
369.2
299.8
280.1
2,252.4
1,383.6
626.7
Net income (loss)
259.9
221.9
182.2
16.6
101.0
292.7
(74.3)
(82.5)
680.6
236.9
(22.7)
Per share - diluted ($/share)
1.76
1.51
1.24
0.11
0.70
2.06
(0.56)
(0.62)
4.63
1.67
(0.17)
Cash from operating activities
306.9
248.9
318.9
174.9
191.8
97.0
112.1
81.3
1,049.6
482.1
80.9
Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)
2.08
1.69
2.16
1.20
1.33
0.68
0.84
0.61
7.14
3.39
0.61
Adjusted funds flow (4)
340.7
334.3
258.3
237.8
174.6
148.4
86.0
90.9
1,171.0
499.8
150.0
Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)
2.31
2.27
1.75
1.63
1.21
1.04
0.65
0.69
7.97
3.51
1.12
Free cash flow (4)
162.0
137.5
68.3
103.4
99.0
73.8
(2.4)
21.6
471.1
191.8
(113.7)
Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)
1.10
0.93
0.46
0.71
0.69
0.52
(0.02)
0.16
3.20
1.36
(0.85)
Total assets
4,337.3
4,261.3
4,076.2
4,095.5
3,885.1
3,882.9
3,655.6
3,583.1
4,337.3
3,885.1
3,497.0
Investments in securities
557.1
451.3
468.8
479.2
372.1
302.9
228.2
129.9
557.1
372.1
59.5
Long-term debt
159.4
306.3
227.7
302.6
386.3
522.4
608.4
712.7
159.4
386.3
813.5
Net debt (4)
161.2
347.0
374.0
361.2
456.7
576.8
724.5
761.7
161.2
456.7
854.1
Total liabilities
959.2
1,201.2
1,186.3
1,343.3
1,278.7
1,471.8
1,601.1
1,548.1
959.2
1,278.7
1,459.2
Common shares outstanding (millions) (5)
142.0
141.2
141.2
140.0
139.2
133.2
133.3
132.8
142.0
139.2
132.3
Wtd. avg shares - diluted (millions) (5)
147.5
146.9
147.4
145.8
144.1
142.7
132.9
132.5
147.0
142.8
133.3
Capital expenditures by region
Grande Prairie
135.8
133.5
107.2
76.8
57.7
53.1
66.5
51.3
453.3
228.6
196.9
Kaybob
11.4
30.8
57.9
31.1
3.8
1.7
3.9
5.0
131.2
14.5
16.4
Central Alberta and Other
1.0
0.2
0.8
0.1
2.6
9.7
11.8
1.3
2.1
25.2
4.6
Fox Drilling and Cavalier Energy
12.1
10.8
3.7
1.1
1.0
1.9
1.1
1.0
27.7
5.0
1.6
Corporate
9.3
9.0
14.5
7.9
0.6
(0.3)
0.1
0.7
40.7
1.3
0.7
Capital expenditures
169.6
184.3
184.1
117.0
65.7
66.1
83.4
59.3
655.0
274.6
220.2
Land and property acquisitions
13.3
65.5
37.8
29.2
2.6
2.8
0.1
-
145.8
5.4
0.6
SALES VOLUMES
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
321.9
315.9
267.2
272.9
284.8
269.7
273.1
273.1
294.7
275.2
248.7
Condensate and oil (Bbl/d)
37,580
38,804
27,750
31,375
32,342
32,177
29,543
29,854
33,908
30,989
22,565
Other NGLs (Bbl/d) (6)
6,143
6,144
5,021
5,276
5,462
5,017
4,938
5,170
5,650
5,147
4,325
Total (Boe/d)
97,370
97,601
77,312
82,137
85,265
82,150
79,995
80,540
88,672
82,001
68,340
% Liquids
45%
46%
42%
45%
44%
45%
43%
43%
45%
44%
39%
Sales volumes by region (Boe/d)
Grande Prairie
64,434
65,981
48,736
54,737
56,035
54,586
49,345
47,385
58,519
51,869
31,076
Kaybob
24,477
24,021
21,642
20,726
21,725
21,054
22,688
24,938
22,730
22,588
28,685
Central Alberta and Other
8,459
7,599
6,934
6,674
7,505
6,510
7,962
8,217
7,423
7,544
8,579
Total
97,370
97,601
77,312
82,137
85,265
82,150
79,995
80,540
88,672
82,001
68,340
PARAMOUNT REALIZED PRICES
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
6.56
6.39
6.75
5.18
4.76
3.89
3.01
3.14
6.24
3.72
2.25
Condensate and oil ($/Bbl)
108.50
112.56
134.65
117.53
94.46
84.42
77.96
69.20
117.07
81.91
46.47
Other NGLs ($/Bbl) (6)
48.25
51.20
62.80
61.64
54.61
47.05
32.11
32.29
55.37
41.84
15.63
Petroleum & natural gas sales ($/Boe)
66.72
68.92
76.22
67.59
55.40
48.86
41.18
38.64
69.60
46.23
25.05
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2022
2021
Annual
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2022
2021
2020
COMMODITY PRICES - BENCHMARKS
Natural gas
AECO daily spot ($/GJ)
4.85
3.95
6.86
4.49
4.41
3.41
2.93
2.99
5.04
3.44
2.11
AECO monthly index ($/GJ)
5.29
5.50
5.95
4.35
4.68
3.36
2.70
2.77
5.27
3.38
2.12
Dawn ($/MMbtu)
7.14
9.61
9.28
5.63
5.86
5.18
3.43
3.72
7.92
4.55
2.51
NYMEX (US$/MMbtu)
6.09
7.91
7.49
4.57
4.85
4.32
2.97
2.73
6.51
3.72
2.13
Malin - daily index (US$/MMBtu)
14.36
7.51
7.06
4.60
5.36
4.37
2.87
3.18
8.38
3.94
2.05
Condensate and oil
Edmonton light sweet ($/Bbl)
108.15
116.77
136.34
117.66
92.14
84.18
76.29
68.62
119.73
80.31
45.39
Edmonton condensate ($/Bbl)
115.50
115.27
132.11
122.24
100.17
89.24
79.54
74.59
121.28
85.88
49.85
West Texas Intermediate (US$/Bbl)
82.64
91.56
108.41
94.29
77.19
70.56
66.03
57.84
94.23
67.91
39.40
Other NGLs
Conway - propane ($/Bbl)
46.45
58.39
65.27
68.42
65.95
61.80
42.96
48.77
59.63
54.87
24.83
Belvieu - butane ($/Bbl)
55.77
63.73
80.62
84.46
78.18
70.48
48.32
50.35
71.06
61.83
30.48
NETBACK (3)(4)
Netback ($/Boe)
Petroleum and natural gas sales
66.72
68.92
76.22
67.59
55.40
48.86
41.18
38.64
69.60
46.23
25.05
Royalties
(9.43)
(9.96)
(12.11)
(10.31)
(6.69)
(4.09)
(3.43)
(2.57)
(10.36)
(4.24)
(1.25)
Operating expense
(13.31)
(12.25)
(12.61)
(12.07)
(11.61)
(11.02)
(11.23)
(11.63)
(12.58)
(11.37)
(11.88)
Transportation and NGLs processing (7)
(3.03)
(3.83)
(4.37)
(4.24)
(3.33)
(4.01)
(4.16)
(3.84)
(3.82)
(3.83)
(4.05)
Sales of commodities purchased
11.47
8.67
6.06
6.59
2.82
4.14
1.85
1.18
8.41
2.52
2.10
Commodities purchased
(11.21)
(8.51)
(5.84)
(6.64)
(2.85)
(4.16)
(1.86)
(1.21)
(8.25)
(2.54)
(2.12)
Netback
41.21
43.04
47.35
40.92
33.74
29.72
22.35
20.57
43.00
26.77
7.85
Risk management contract settlements
(2.57)
(4.94)
(8.79)
(6.72)
(9.23)
(7.81)
(7.44)
(4.51)
(5.53)
(7.29)
1.50
Netback including risk management
38.64
38.10
38.56
34.20
24.51
21.91
14.91
16.06
37.47
19.48
9.35
contract settlements
Royalty rate (4)
14.1%
14.5%
16.0%
15.6%
12.1%
8.4%
8.3%
6.7%
15.0%
9.2%
5.1%
Netback
Natural gas revenue (8)
194.2
185.7
164.0
127.1
124.7
96.5
74.8
77.3
671.1
373.3
204.9
Condensate and oil revenue
375.1
401.8
340.0
331.9
281.1
249.9
209.6
185.9
1,448.9
926.5
383.8
Other NGLs revenue (6)
27.3
28.9
28.7
29.3
27.4
21.7
14.4
15.0
114.2
78.6
24.7
Royalty and other revenue
1.1
2.5
3.5
11.3
1.3
1.1
1.0
1.9
18.2
5.2
13.3
Petroleum and natural gas sales
597.7
618.9
536.2
499.6
434.5
369.2
299.8
280.1
2,252.4
1,383.6
626.7
Royalties
(84.4)
(89.4)
(85.2)
(76.2)
(52.5)
(30.9)
(24.9)
(18.6)
(335.3)
(127.0)
(31.3)
Operating expense
(119.2)
(110.0)
(88.7)
(89.2)
(91.0)
(83.3)
(81.8)
(84.3)
(407.1)
(340.4)
(297.1)
Transportation and NGLs processing (7)
(27.2)
(34.4)
(30.8)
(31.3)
(26.1)
(30.3)
(30.3)
(27.9)
(123.7)
(114.5)
(101.3)
Sales of commodities purchased
102.7
77.9
42.7
48.8
22.1
31.3
13.5
8.6
272.0
75.5
52.4
Commodities purchased
(100.4)
(76.4)
(41.1)
(49.1)
(22.3)
(31.4)
(13.6)
(8.8)
(267.0)
(76.1)
(53.1)
Netback
369.2
386.6
333.1
302.6
264.7
224.6
162.7
149.1
1,391.3
801.1
196.3
Risk management contract settlements
(23.0)
(44.4)
(61.9)
(49.7)
(72.4)
(59.0)
(54.1)
(32.7)
(179.0)
(218.3)
37.6
Netback including risk management
346.2
342.2
271.2
252.9
192.3
165.6
108.6
116.4
1,212.3
582.8
233.9
contract settlements
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2022
2021
Annual
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2022
2021
2020
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
616.0
607.4
493.7
472.2
404.1
369.6
288.4
270.1
2,189.1
1,332.1
647.8
Gain (loss) on risk management contracts
8.1
2.4
(41.3)
(152.0)
14.1
(47.0)
(75.7)
(81.2)
(182.7)
(189.8)
8.9
624.1
609.8
452.4
320.2
418.2
322.6
212.7
188.9
2,006.4
1,142.3
656.7
Operating expense
119.2
110.0
88.7
89.2
91.0
83.3
81.8
84.3
407.1
340.4
297.1
Transportation and NGLs processing
27.2
34.4
30.8
31.3
26.1
30.3
30.3
27.9
123.7
114.5
101.3
Commodities purchased
100.4
76.4
41.1
49.1
22.3
31.4
13.6
8.8
267.0
76.1
53.1
General and administrative
13.6
9.7
10.2
9.3
11.9
10.4
10.6
8.7
42.7
41.6
32.9
Share-based compensation
13.1
3.2
1.5
7.5
7.7
3.0
2.1
6.0
25.3
18.8
13.0
Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)
95.2
88.0
23.5
79.3
100.4
(209.8)
99.9
142.6
286.0
133.1
20.8
Exploration and evaluation
4.7
3.0
6.9
16.0
9.2
6.7
2.1
20.9
30.6
38.9
34.0
(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets
(63.7)
(0.4)
0.2
(1.7)
-
(32.3)
1.6
(41.4)
(65.6)
(72.1)
8.7
Interest and financing
(2.2)
3.3
0.6
4.7
9.0
8.7
12.6
16.7
6.4
47.1
53.7
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
11.6
11.4
11.1
10.8
10.5
10.6
10.8
10.8
44.9
42.6
43.4
Transaction and reorganization costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.0
Settlement of dissent payment entitlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
22.6
-
-
22.6
-
Other
(23.4)
(5.0)
0.1
0.8
(7.5)
(1.5)
17.0
8.2
(27.5)
16.2
8.2
Expenses
295.7
334.0
214.7
296.3
280.6
(59.2)
305.0
293.5
1,140.6
819.8
669.2
Income (loss) before tax
328.4
275.8
237.7
23.9
137.6
381.8
(92.3)
(104.6)
865.8
322.5
(12.5)
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
68.5
53.9
55.5
7.3
36.6
89.1
(18.0)
(22.1)
185.2
85.6
10.2
Net income (loss)
259.9
221.9
182.2
16.6
101.0
292.7
(74.3)
(82.5)
680.6
236.9
(22.7)
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES /
ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW (4)
Net income (loss)
259.9
221.9
182.2
16.6
101.0
292.7
(74.3)
(82.5)
680.6
236.9
(22.7)
Risk management contracts
(31.1)
(46.8)
(20.6)
102.3
(86.5)
(12.0)
21.6
48.5
3.7
(28.5)
28.7
Share-based compensation
13.1
3.2
1.5
7.5
7.7
3.0
2.1
6.0
25.3
18.8
13.0
Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)
95.2
88.0
23.5
79.3
100.4
(209.8)
99.9
142.6
286.0
133.1
20.8
Exploration and evaluation
2.6
0.7
5.0
13.4
6.3
5.1
0.3
19.1
21.8
30.9
25.5
(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets
(63.7)
(0.4)
0.2
(1.7)
-
(32.3)
1.6
(41.4)
(65.6)
(72.1)
8.7
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
11.6
11.4
11.1
10.8
10.5
10.6
10.8
10.8
44.9
42.6
43.4
Settlement of on dissent payment entitlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
22.6
-
-
22.6
-
Change in fair value of securities - warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.7
Deferred income tax
68.5
53.9
55.5
7.3
36.6
89.1
(18.0)
(22.1)
185.2
85.6
10.2
Other
6.5
(0.3)
(3.6)
(0.3)
2.7
0.4
1.1
0.9
2.2
4.9
4.5
Asset retirement obligations settled
(7.0)
(10.2)
(4.0)
(14.8)
(7.0)
(6.9)
(3.2)
(8.4)
(36.1)
(25.4)
(35.0)
Change in non-cash working capital
(48.7)
(72.5)
68.1
(45.5)
20.1
(42.9)
47.6
7.9
(98.4)
32.7
(17.9)
Cash from operating activities
306.9
248.9
318.9
174.9
191.8
97.0
112.1
81.3
1,049.6
482.1
80.9
Change in non-cash working capital
48.7
72.5
(68.1)
45.5
(20.1)
42.9
(47.6)
(7.9)
98.4
(32.7)
17.9
Geological and geophysical expense
2.1
2.3
1.9
2.6
2.9
1.6
1.8
1.6
8.8
8.0
8.5
Asset retirement obligations settled
7.0
10.2
4.0
14.8
7.0
6.9
3.2
8.4
36.1
25.4
35.0
Provisions
(24.0)
0.4
1.6
-
-
-
16.5
7.5
(21.9)
24.0
4.7
Settlements
-
-
-
-
(7.0)
-
-
-
-
(7.0)
-
Transaction and reorganization costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.0
Adjusted funds flow
340.7
334.3
258.3
237.8
174.6
148.4
86.0
90.9
1,171.0
499.8
150.0
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2022
2021
Annual
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2022
2021
2020
FREE CASH FLOW (4)
Adjusted funds flow
340.7
334.3
258.3
237.8
174.6
148.4
86.0
90.9
1,171.0
499.8
150.0
Capital expenditures
(169.6)
(184.3)
(184.1)
(117.0)
(65.7)
(66.1)
(83.4)
(59.3)
(655.0)
(274.6)
(220.2)
Geological and geophysical expense
(2.1)
(2.3)
(1.9)
(2.6)
(2.9)
(1.6)
(1.8)
(1.6)
(8.8)
(8.0)
(8.5)
Asset retirement obligations settled
(7.0)
(10.2)
(4.0)
(14.8)
(7.0)
(6.9)
(3.2)
(8.4)
(36.1)
(25.4)
(35.0)
Free cash flow
162.0
137.5
68.3
103.4
99.0
73.8
(2.4)
21.6
471.1
191.8
(113.7)
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET
Assets
Current assets
506.2
250.5
166.5
221.7
156.7
158.1
172.2
136.0
506.2
156.7
114.9
Risk management - long-term
2.9
8.5
7.6
4.3
0.7
0.5
-
-
2.9
0.7
-
Lease receivable
-
-
-
-
0.5
1.0
1.6
2.1
-
0.5
2.8
Dissent payment entitlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
89.3
-
-
89.3
Investment in securities
557.1
451.3
468.8
479.2
372.1
302.9
228.2
129.9
557.1
372.1
59.5
Exploration and evaluation
485.7
529.1
529.6
534.0
539.9
544.6
555.9
563.2
485.7
539.9
612.1
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,456.3
2,612.3
2,441.6
2,338.5
2,269.7
2,283.9
2,007.6
1,988.6
2,456.3
2,269.7
1,959.6
Deferred income tax
329.1
409.6
462.1
517.8
545.5
591.9
690.1
674.0
329.1
545.5
658.8
Total assets
4,337.3
4,261.3
4,076.2
4,095.5
3,885.1
3,882.9
3,655.6
3,583.1
4,337.3
3,885.1
3,497.0
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
282.4
342.8
417.6
404.3
256.0
330.1
371.6
298.4
282.4
256.0
217.3
Long-term debt
159.4
306.3
227.7
302.6
386.3
522.4
608.4
712.7
159.4
386.3
813.5
Risk management - long-term
-
-
-
-
3.1
6.4
8.7
10.4
-
3.1
19.4
Asset retirement obligation and other - long-term
517.4
552.1
541.0
636.4
633.3
612.9
612.4
526.6
517.4
633.3
409.0
Shareholders' equity
3,378.1
3,060.1
2,889.9
2,752.2
2,606.4
2,411.1
2,054.5
2,035.0
3,378.1
2,606.4
2,037.8
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,337.3
4,261.3
4,076.2
4,095.5
3,885.1
3,882.9
3,655.6
3,583.1
4,337.3
3,885.1
3,497.0
NET DEBT CALCULATION (4)
Cash and cash equivalents
(2.5)
(2.2)
(1.2)
(1.5)
(1.7)
(1.4)
(2.0)
(7.4)
(2.5)
(1.7)
(4.6)
Accounts receivable
(216.5)
(219.0)
(147.9)
(207.8)
(139.7)
(140.1)
(105.6)
(117.7)
(216.5)
(139.7)
(97.7)
Prepaid expenses
(9.1)
(13.8)
(11.5)
(8.4)
(7.3)
(13.8)
(8.9)
(8.0)
(9.1)
(7.3)
(9.9)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
229.9
275.7
306.9
276.3
219.1
209.7
232.6
182.1
229.9
219.1
152.8
Long-term debt
159.4
306.3
227.7
302.6
386.3
522.4
608.4
712.7
159.4
386.3
813.5
Net debt
161.2
347.0
374.0
361.2
456.7
576.8
724.5
761.7
161.2
456.7
854.1
RESERVES (9)
Proved
Proved plus Probable
Reserves
2022
2021
2020
2022
2021
2020
Natural gas (Bcf)
1,361.4
1,034.0
1,014.4
2,279.9
2,009.9
1,994.3
NGLs (MBbl)
213,851
146,264
126,080
372,985
296,918
258,217
Crude Oil (MBbl)
3,901
20,881
16,176
5,803
30,561
41,431
Total (MBoe)
444,644
339,476
311,317
758,769
662,469
632,025
Future Net Revenue NPV10
5,798
3,573
1,875
9,085
6,235
3,649
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
Some rows and columns may not add due to rounding.
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation.
Readers are referred to the Product Type Information section and the Specified Financial Measures section of this document.
Adjusted funds flow, free cash flow and net debt are capital management measures. Netback and netback including risk management contract settlements are non-GAAP financial measures. Netback and Netback including risk management contract settlements presented on a $/Boe basis are non-GAAP ratios. Each measure, other than net income, that is presented on a per share
- diluted, $/Mcf, $/Boe or rate basis is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Specified Financial Measures" section for more information on these measures. Prior period free cash flow results have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
Common Shares and weighted average shares outstanding are presented net of shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan. The number of Common Shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan that reduced the Common Shares outstanding at the end of the following periods were (Common Shares): Q4 2022: 0.8 million, Q3 2022: 0.8 million, Q2 2022: 0.8 million, Q1 2022: 1.5 million, Q4 2021: 1.5 million, Q3 2021: 1.5 million, Q2 2021: 1.5 million, Q1 2021: 1.9 million.
Other NGLs means ethane, propane and butane.
Includes downstream natural gas, NGLs and oil transportation costs and NGLs fractionation costs.
Natural gas revenue presented as $/Mcf.
Reserves evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") as of December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 in accordance with National Instrument 51- 101 definitions, standards and procedures. Reserves are gross reserves representing working interest before royalties. Net present values of future net revenue were determined using forecast prices and costs and do not represent fair market value. Readers should refer to the Company's annual information forms for the years ended December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.paramountres.com, for a complete description of the McDaniel reports and the material assumptions, limitations and risk factors pertaining thereto.
Product Type Information
This document refers to sales volumes of "natural gas", "condensate and oil", "NGLs", "Other NGLs" and "Liquids". "Natural gas" refers to conventional natural gas and shale gas combined. "Condensate and oil" refers to condensate, light and medium crude oil and tight oil combined. "NGLs" refers to condensate and Other NGLs combined. "Other NGLs" refers to ethane, propane and butane combined. "Liquids" refers to condensate and oil and Other NGLs combined. Below is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by the specific product types of shale gas, conventional natural gas, NGLs, tight oil and light and medium crude oil. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
2022
2021
Annual
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2022
2021
2020
SALES VOLUMES - TOTAL COMPANY BY PRODUCT TYPE
Shale gas (MMcf/d)
260.0
253.8
203.7
213.1
220.4
207.1
205.8
197.8
232.9
207.9
156.7
Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)
61.9
62.1
63.5
59.8
64.4
62.6
67.3
75.3
61.8
67.3
92.0
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
321.9
315.9
267.2
272.9
284.8
269.7
273.1
273.1
294.7
275.2
248.7
Condensate (Bbl/d)
34,616
35,747
25,374
29,064
29,797
29,670
26,784
27,017
31,228
28,328
19,334
Other NGLs (Bbl/d)
6,143
6,144
5,021
5,276
5,462
5,017
4,938
5,170
5,650
5,147
4,325
NGLs (Bbl/d)
40,759
41,891
30,395
34,340
35,259
34,687
31,722
32,187
36,878
33,475
23,659
Tight oil (Bbl/d)
629
449
402
437
497
475
494
479
480
487
462
Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)
2,335
2,608
1,974
1,874
2,048
2,032
2,265
2,358
2,200
2,174
2,768
Crude oil (Bbl/d)
2,964
3,057
2,376
2,311
2,545
2,507
2,759
2,837
2,680
2,661
3,230
Total (Boe/d)
97,370
97,601
77,312
82,137
85,265
82,150
79,995
80,540
88,672
82,001
68,340
SALES VOLUMES - BY REGION BY PRODUCT TYPE
GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION
Shale gas (MMcf/d)
188.4
188.2
138.8
151.4
156.5
145.8
132.2
120.6
166.9
138.8
77.2
Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)
1.5
1.4
1.0
1.1
2.4
2.2
2.1
2.0
1.3
2.2
1.4
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
189.9
189.6
139.8
152.5
158.9
148.0
134.3
122.6
168.2
141.0
78.6
Condensate (Bbl/d)
29,146
30,610
22,511
26,042
26,272
26,639
24,086
23,974
27,095
25,253
15,991
Other NGLs (Bbl/d)
3,631
3,758
2,914
3,267
3,276
3,274
2,874
2,984
3,394
3,103
1,964
NGLs (Bbl/d)
32,777
34,368
25,425
29,309
29,548
29,913
26,960
26,958
30,489
28,356
17,955
Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)
-
5
5
6
6
9
4
-
4
5
14
Crude oil (Bbl/d)
-
5
5
6
6
9
4
-
4
5
14
Total (Boe/d)
64,434
65,981
48,736
54,737
56,035
54,586
49,345
47,385
58,519
51,869
31,076
Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information
