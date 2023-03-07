Paramount Resources : Historical Financial & Operational Information –Fourth Quarter 2022

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Paramount Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    POU   CA6993202069

PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD.

(POU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
31.31 CAD   -0.19%
07:16aParamount Resources Brief: Adjusted funds flow in 2022 was $1,171 million ($8.32 per basic share) and $341 million ($2.40 per basic share) in Q4, representing annual and quarterly records
MT
07:16aParamount Resources Brief: Cash from operating activities was a record $1,050 million ($7.45 per basic share) in 2022 and $307 million ($2.17 per basic share) in the fourth quarter
MT
07:16aParamount Resources Brief: Adds Q4 sales volumes averaged 97,370 Boe/d (45% liquids), of which 64,434 Boe/d (51% liquids) was produced in Grande Prairie Region
MT
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2022

2021

Annual

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2022

2021

2020

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Petroleum and natural gas sales

597.7

618.9

536.2

499.6

434.5

369.2

299.8

280.1

2,252.4

1,383.6

626.7

Net income (loss)

259.9

221.9

182.2

16.6

101.0

292.7

(74.3)

(82.5)

680.6

236.9

(22.7)

Per share - diluted ($/share)

1.76

1.51

1.24

0.11

0.70

2.06

(0.56)

(0.62)

4.63

1.67

(0.17)

Cash from operating activities

306.9

248.9

318.9

174.9

191.8

97.0

112.1

81.3

1,049.6

482.1

80.9

Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)

2.08

1.69

2.16

1.20

1.33

0.68

0.84

0.61

7.14

3.39

0.61

Adjusted funds flow (4)

340.7

334.3

258.3

237.8

174.6

148.4

86.0

90.9

1,171.0

499.8

150.0

Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)

2.31

2.27

1.75

1.63

1.21

1.04

0.65

0.69

7.97

3.51

1.12

Free cash flow (4)

162.0

137.5

68.3

103.4

99.0

73.8

(2.4)

21.6

471.1

191.8

(113.7)

Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)

1.10

0.93

0.46

0.71

0.69

0.52

(0.02)

0.16

3.20

1.36

(0.85)

Total assets

4,337.3

4,261.3

4,076.2

4,095.5

3,885.1

3,882.9

3,655.6

3,583.1

4,337.3

3,885.1

3,497.0

Investments in securities

557.1

451.3

468.8

479.2

372.1

302.9

228.2

129.9

557.1

372.1

59.5

Long-term debt

159.4

306.3

227.7

302.6

386.3

522.4

608.4

712.7

159.4

386.3

813.5

Net debt (4)

161.2

347.0

374.0

361.2

456.7

576.8

724.5

761.7

161.2

456.7

854.1

Total liabilities

959.2

1,201.2

1,186.3

1,343.3

1,278.7

1,471.8

1,601.1

1,548.1

959.2

1,278.7

1,459.2

Common shares outstanding (millions) (5)

142.0

141.2

141.2

140.0

139.2

133.2

133.3

132.8

142.0

139.2

132.3

Wtd. avg shares - diluted (millions) (5)

147.5

146.9

147.4

145.8

144.1

142.7

132.9

132.5

147.0

142.8

133.3

Capital expenditures by region

Grande Prairie

135.8

133.5

107.2

76.8

57.7

53.1

66.5

51.3

453.3

228.6

196.9

Kaybob

11.4

30.8

57.9

31.1

3.8

1.7

3.9

5.0

131.2

14.5

16.4

Central Alberta and Other

1.0

0.2

0.8

0.1

2.6

9.7

11.8

1.3

2.1

25.2

4.6

Fox Drilling and Cavalier Energy

12.1

10.8

3.7

1.1

1.0

1.9

1.1

1.0

27.7

5.0

1.6

Corporate

9.3

9.0

14.5

7.9

0.6

(0.3)

0.1

0.7

40.7

1.3

0.7

Capital expenditures

169.6

184.3

184.1

117.0

65.7

66.1

83.4

59.3

655.0

274.6

220.2

Land and property acquisitions

13.3

65.5

37.8

29.2

2.6

2.8

0.1

-

145.8

5.4

0.6

SALES VOLUMES

Natural gas (MMcf/d)

321.9

315.9

267.2

272.9

284.8

269.7

273.1

273.1

294.7

275.2

248.7

Condensate and oil (Bbl/d)

37,580

38,804

27,750

31,375

32,342

32,177

29,543

29,854

33,908

30,989

22,565

Other NGLs (Bbl/d) (6)

6,143

6,144

5,021

5,276

5,462

5,017

4,938

5,170

5,650

5,147

4,325

Total (Boe/d)

97,370

97,601

77,312

82,137

85,265

82,150

79,995

80,540

88,672

82,001

68,340

% Liquids

45%

46%

42%

45%

44%

45%

43%

43%

45%

44%

39%

Sales volumes by region (Boe/d)

Grande Prairie

64,434

65,981

48,736

54,737

56,035

54,586

49,345

47,385

58,519

51,869

31,076

Kaybob

24,477

24,021

21,642

20,726

21,725

21,054

22,688

24,938

22,730

22,588

28,685

Central Alberta and Other

8,459

7,599

6,934

6,674

7,505

6,510

7,962

8,217

7,423

7,544

8,579

Total

97,370

97,601

77,312

82,137

85,265

82,150

79,995

80,540

88,672

82,001

68,340

PARAMOUNT REALIZED PRICES

Natural gas ($/Mcf)

6.56

6.39

6.75

5.18

4.76

3.89

3.01

3.14

6.24

3.72

2.25

Condensate and oil ($/Bbl)

108.50

112.56

134.65

117.53

94.46

84.42

77.96

69.20

117.07

81.91

46.47

Other NGLs ($/Bbl) (6)

48.25

51.20

62.80

61.64

54.61

47.05

32.11

32.29

55.37

41.84

15.63

Petroleum & natural gas sales ($/Boe)

66.72

68.92

76.22

67.59

55.40

48.86

41.18

38.64

69.60

46.23

25.05

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

1

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2022

2021

Annual

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2022

2021

2020

COMMODITY PRICES - BENCHMARKS

Natural gas

AECO daily spot ($/GJ)

4.85

3.95

6.86

4.49

4.41

3.41

2.93

2.99

5.04

3.44

2.11

AECO monthly index ($/GJ)

5.29

5.50

5.95

4.35

4.68

3.36

2.70

2.77

5.27

3.38

2.12

Dawn ($/MMbtu)

7.14

9.61

9.28

5.63

5.86

5.18

3.43

3.72

7.92

4.55

2.51

NYMEX (US$/MMbtu)

6.09

7.91

7.49

4.57

4.85

4.32

2.97

2.73

6.51

3.72

2.13

Malin - daily index (US$/MMBtu)

14.36

7.51

7.06

4.60

5.36

4.37

2.87

3.18

8.38

3.94

2.05

Condensate and oil

Edmonton light sweet ($/Bbl)

108.15

116.77

136.34

117.66

92.14

84.18

76.29

68.62

119.73

80.31

45.39

Edmonton condensate ($/Bbl)

115.50

115.27

132.11

122.24

100.17

89.24

79.54

74.59

121.28

85.88

49.85

West Texas Intermediate (US$/Bbl)

82.64

91.56

108.41

94.29

77.19

70.56

66.03

57.84

94.23

67.91

39.40

Other NGLs

Conway - propane ($/Bbl)

46.45

58.39

65.27

68.42

65.95

61.80

42.96

48.77

59.63

54.87

24.83

Belvieu - butane ($/Bbl)

55.77

63.73

80.62

84.46

78.18

70.48

48.32

50.35

71.06

61.83

30.48

NETBACK (3)(4)

Netback ($/Boe)

Petroleum and natural gas sales

66.72

68.92

76.22

67.59

55.40

48.86

41.18

38.64

69.60

46.23

25.05

Royalties

(9.43)

(9.96)

(12.11)

(10.31)

(6.69)

(4.09)

(3.43)

(2.57)

(10.36)

(4.24)

(1.25)

Operating expense

(13.31)

(12.25)

(12.61)

(12.07)

(11.61)

(11.02)

(11.23)

(11.63)

(12.58)

(11.37)

(11.88)

Transportation and NGLs processing (7)

(3.03)

(3.83)

(4.37)

(4.24)

(3.33)

(4.01)

(4.16)

(3.84)

(3.82)

(3.83)

(4.05)

Sales of commodities purchased

11.47

8.67

6.06

6.59

2.82

4.14

1.85

1.18

8.41

2.52

2.10

Commodities purchased

(11.21)

(8.51)

(5.84)

(6.64)

(2.85)

(4.16)

(1.86)

(1.21)

(8.25)

(2.54)

(2.12)

Netback

41.21

43.04

47.35

40.92

33.74

29.72

22.35

20.57

43.00

26.77

7.85

Risk management contract settlements

(2.57)

(4.94)

(8.79)

(6.72)

(9.23)

(7.81)

(7.44)

(4.51)

(5.53)

(7.29)

1.50

Netback including risk management

38.64

38.10

38.56

34.20

24.51

21.91

14.91

16.06

37.47

19.48

9.35

contract settlements

Royalty rate (4)

14.1%

14.5%

16.0%

15.6%

12.1%

8.4%

8.3%

6.7%

15.0%

9.2%

5.1%

Netback

Natural gas revenue (8)

194.2

185.7

164.0

127.1

124.7

96.5

74.8

77.3

671.1

373.3

204.9

Condensate and oil revenue

375.1

401.8

340.0

331.9

281.1

249.9

209.6

185.9

1,448.9

926.5

383.8

Other NGLs revenue (6)

27.3

28.9

28.7

29.3

27.4

21.7

14.4

15.0

114.2

78.6

24.7

Royalty and other revenue

1.1

2.5

3.5

11.3

1.3

1.1

1.0

1.9

18.2

5.2

13.3

Petroleum and natural gas sales

597.7

618.9

536.2

499.6

434.5

369.2

299.8

280.1

2,252.4

1,383.6

626.7

Royalties

(84.4)

(89.4)

(85.2)

(76.2)

(52.5)

(30.9)

(24.9)

(18.6)

(335.3)

(127.0)

(31.3)

Operating expense

(119.2)

(110.0)

(88.7)

(89.2)

(91.0)

(83.3)

(81.8)

(84.3)

(407.1)

(340.4)

(297.1)

Transportation and NGLs processing (7)

(27.2)

(34.4)

(30.8)

(31.3)

(26.1)

(30.3)

(30.3)

(27.9)

(123.7)

(114.5)

(101.3)

Sales of commodities purchased

102.7

77.9

42.7

48.8

22.1

31.3

13.5

8.6

272.0

75.5

52.4

Commodities purchased

(100.4)

(76.4)

(41.1)

(49.1)

(22.3)

(31.4)

(13.6)

(8.8)

(267.0)

(76.1)

(53.1)

Netback

369.2

386.6

333.1

302.6

264.7

224.6

162.7

149.1

1,391.3

801.1

196.3

Risk management contract settlements

(23.0)

(44.4)

(61.9)

(49.7)

(72.4)

(59.0)

(54.1)

(32.7)

(179.0)

(218.3)

37.6

Netback including risk management

346.2

342.2

271.2

252.9

192.3

165.6

108.6

116.4

1,212.3

582.8

233.9

contract settlements

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

2

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2022

2021

Annual

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2022

2021

2020

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

616.0

607.4

493.7

472.2

404.1

369.6

288.4

270.1

2,189.1

1,332.1

647.8

Gain (loss) on risk management contracts

8.1

2.4

(41.3)

(152.0)

14.1

(47.0)

(75.7)

(81.2)

(182.7)

(189.8)

8.9

624.1

609.8

452.4

320.2

418.2

322.6

212.7

188.9

2,006.4

1,142.3

656.7

Operating expense

119.2

110.0

88.7

89.2

91.0

83.3

81.8

84.3

407.1

340.4

297.1

Transportation and NGLs processing

27.2

34.4

30.8

31.3

26.1

30.3

30.3

27.9

123.7

114.5

101.3

Commodities purchased

100.4

76.4

41.1

49.1

22.3

31.4

13.6

8.8

267.0

76.1

53.1

General and administrative

13.6

9.7

10.2

9.3

11.9

10.4

10.6

8.7

42.7

41.6

32.9

Share-based compensation

13.1

3.2

1.5

7.5

7.7

3.0

2.1

6.0

25.3

18.8

13.0

Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)

95.2

88.0

23.5

79.3

100.4

(209.8)

99.9

142.6

286.0

133.1

20.8

Exploration and evaluation

4.7

3.0

6.9

16.0

9.2

6.7

2.1

20.9

30.6

38.9

34.0

(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets

(63.7)

(0.4)

0.2

(1.7)

-

(32.3)

1.6

(41.4)

(65.6)

(72.1)

8.7

Interest and financing

(2.2)

3.3

0.6

4.7

9.0

8.7

12.6

16.7

6.4

47.1

53.7

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

11.6

11.4

11.1

10.8

10.5

10.6

10.8

10.8

44.9

42.6

43.4

Transaction and reorganization costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.0

Settlement of dissent payment entitlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

22.6

-

-

22.6

-

Other

(23.4)

(5.0)

0.1

0.8

(7.5)

(1.5)

17.0

8.2

(27.5)

16.2

8.2

Expenses

295.7

334.0

214.7

296.3

280.6

(59.2)

305.0

293.5

1,140.6

819.8

669.2

Income (loss) before tax

328.4

275.8

237.7

23.9

137.6

381.8

(92.3)

(104.6)

865.8

322.5

(12.5)

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

68.5

53.9

55.5

7.3

36.6

89.1

(18.0)

(22.1)

185.2

85.6

10.2

Net income (loss)

259.9

221.9

182.2

16.6

101.0

292.7

(74.3)

(82.5)

680.6

236.9

(22.7)

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES /

ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW (4)

Net income (loss)

259.9

221.9

182.2

16.6

101.0

292.7

(74.3)

(82.5)

680.6

236.9

(22.7)

Risk management contracts

(31.1)

(46.8)

(20.6)

102.3

(86.5)

(12.0)

21.6

48.5

3.7

(28.5)

28.7

Share-based compensation

13.1

3.2

1.5

7.5

7.7

3.0

2.1

6.0

25.3

18.8

13.0

Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)

95.2

88.0

23.5

79.3

100.4

(209.8)

99.9

142.6

286.0

133.1

20.8

Exploration and evaluation

2.6

0.7

5.0

13.4

6.3

5.1

0.3

19.1

21.8

30.9

25.5

(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets

(63.7)

(0.4)

0.2

(1.7)

-

(32.3)

1.6

(41.4)

(65.6)

(72.1)

8.7

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

11.6

11.4

11.1

10.8

10.5

10.6

10.8

10.8

44.9

42.6

43.4

Settlement of on dissent payment entitlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

22.6

-

-

22.6

-

Change in fair value of securities - warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.7

Deferred income tax

68.5

53.9

55.5

7.3

36.6

89.1

(18.0)

(22.1)

185.2

85.6

10.2

Other

6.5

(0.3)

(3.6)

(0.3)

2.7

0.4

1.1

0.9

2.2

4.9

4.5

Asset retirement obligations settled

(7.0)

(10.2)

(4.0)

(14.8)

(7.0)

(6.9)

(3.2)

(8.4)

(36.1)

(25.4)

(35.0)

Change in non-cash working capital

(48.7)

(72.5)

68.1

(45.5)

20.1

(42.9)

47.6

7.9

(98.4)

32.7

(17.9)

Cash from operating activities

306.9

248.9

318.9

174.9

191.8

97.0

112.1

81.3

1,049.6

482.1

80.9

Change in non-cash working capital

48.7

72.5

(68.1)

45.5

(20.1)

42.9

(47.6)

(7.9)

98.4

(32.7)

17.9

Geological and geophysical expense

2.1

2.3

1.9

2.6

2.9

1.6

1.8

1.6

8.8

8.0

8.5

Asset retirement obligations settled

7.0

10.2

4.0

14.8

7.0

6.9

3.2

8.4

36.1

25.4

35.0

Provisions

(24.0)

0.4

1.6

-

-

-

16.5

7.5

(21.9)

24.0

4.7

Settlements

-

-

-

-

(7.0)

-

-

-

-

(7.0)

-

Transaction and reorganization costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.0

Adjusted funds flow

340.7

334.3

258.3

237.8

174.6

148.4

86.0

90.9

1,171.0

499.8

150.0

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

3

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2022

2021

Annual

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2022

2021

2020

FREE CASH FLOW (4)

Adjusted funds flow

340.7

334.3

258.3

237.8

174.6

148.4

86.0

90.9

1,171.0

499.8

150.0

Capital expenditures

(169.6)

(184.3)

(184.1)

(117.0)

(65.7)

(66.1)

(83.4)

(59.3)

(655.0)

(274.6)

(220.2)

Geological and geophysical expense

(2.1)

(2.3)

(1.9)

(2.6)

(2.9)

(1.6)

(1.8)

(1.6)

(8.8)

(8.0)

(8.5)

Asset retirement obligations settled

(7.0)

(10.2)

(4.0)

(14.8)

(7.0)

(6.9)

(3.2)

(8.4)

(36.1)

(25.4)

(35.0)

Free cash flow

162.0

137.5

68.3

103.4

99.0

73.8

(2.4)

21.6

471.1

191.8

(113.7)

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

Assets

Current assets

506.2

250.5

166.5

221.7

156.7

158.1

172.2

136.0

506.2

156.7

114.9

Risk management - long-term

2.9

8.5

7.6

4.3

0.7

0.5

-

-

2.9

0.7

-

Lease receivable

-

-

-

-

0.5

1.0

1.6

2.1

-

0.5

2.8

Dissent payment entitlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

89.3

-

-

89.3

Investment in securities

557.1

451.3

468.8

479.2

372.1

302.9

228.2

129.9

557.1

372.1

59.5

Exploration and evaluation

485.7

529.1

529.6

534.0

539.9

544.6

555.9

563.2

485.7

539.9

612.1

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,456.3

2,612.3

2,441.6

2,338.5

2,269.7

2,283.9

2,007.6

1,988.6

2,456.3

2,269.7

1,959.6

Deferred income tax

329.1

409.6

462.1

517.8

545.5

591.9

690.1

674.0

329.1

545.5

658.8

Total assets

4,337.3

4,261.3

4,076.2

4,095.5

3,885.1

3,882.9

3,655.6

3,583.1

4,337.3

3,885.1

3,497.0

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

282.4

342.8

417.6

404.3

256.0

330.1

371.6

298.4

282.4

256.0

217.3

Long-term debt

159.4

306.3

227.7

302.6

386.3

522.4

608.4

712.7

159.4

386.3

813.5

Risk management - long-term

-

-

-

-

3.1

6.4

8.7

10.4

-

3.1

19.4

Asset retirement obligation and other - long-term

517.4

552.1

541.0

636.4

633.3

612.9

612.4

526.6

517.4

633.3

409.0

Shareholders' equity

3,378.1

3,060.1

2,889.9

2,752.2

2,606.4

2,411.1

2,054.5

2,035.0

3,378.1

2,606.4

2,037.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

4,337.3

4,261.3

4,076.2

4,095.5

3,885.1

3,882.9

3,655.6

3,583.1

4,337.3

3,885.1

3,497.0

NET DEBT CALCULATION (4)

Cash and cash equivalents

(2.5)

(2.2)

(1.2)

(1.5)

(1.7)

(1.4)

(2.0)

(7.4)

(2.5)

(1.7)

(4.6)

Accounts receivable

(216.5)

(219.0)

(147.9)

(207.8)

(139.7)

(140.1)

(105.6)

(117.7)

(216.5)

(139.7)

(97.7)

Prepaid expenses

(9.1)

(13.8)

(11.5)

(8.4)

(7.3)

(13.8)

(8.9)

(8.0)

(9.1)

(7.3)

(9.9)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

229.9

275.7

306.9

276.3

219.1

209.7

232.6

182.1

229.9

219.1

152.8

Long-term debt

159.4

306.3

227.7

302.6

386.3

522.4

608.4

712.7

159.4

386.3

813.5

Net debt

161.2

347.0

374.0

361.2

456.7

576.8

724.5

761.7

161.2

456.7

854.1

RESERVES (9)

Proved

Proved plus Probable

Reserves

2022

2021

2020

2022

2021

2020

Natural gas (Bcf)

1,361.4

1,034.0

1,014.4

2,279.9

2,009.9

1,994.3

NGLs (MBbl)

213,851

146,264

126,080

372,985

296,918

258,217

Crude Oil (MBbl)

3,901

20,881

16,176

5,803

30,561

41,431

Total (MBoe)

444,644

339,476

311,317

758,769

662,469

632,025

Future Net Revenue NPV10

5,798

3,573

1,875

9,085

6,235

3,649

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

4

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - DEC/22 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

  1. Some rows and columns may not add due to rounding.
  2. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation.
  3. Readers are referred to the Product Type Information section and the Specified Financial Measures section of this document.
  4. Adjusted funds flow, free cash flow and net debt are capital management measures. Netback and netback including risk management contract settlements are non-GAAP financial measures. Netback and Netback including risk management contract settlements presented on a $/Boe basis are non-GAAP ratios. Each measure, other than net income, that is presented on a per share
    - diluted, $/Mcf, $/Boe or rate basis is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Specified Financial Measures" section for more information on these measures. Prior period free cash flow results have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
  5. Common Shares and weighted average shares outstanding are presented net of shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan. The number of Common Shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan that reduced the Common Shares outstanding at the end of the following periods were (Common Shares): Q4 2022: 0.8 million, Q3 2022: 0.8 million, Q2 2022: 0.8 million, Q1 2022: 1.5 million, Q4 2021: 1.5 million, Q3 2021: 1.5 million, Q2 2021: 1.5 million, Q1 2021: 1.9 million.
  6. Other NGLs means ethane, propane and butane.
  7. Includes downstream natural gas, NGLs and oil transportation costs and NGLs fractionation costs.
  8. Natural gas revenue presented as $/Mcf.
  9. Reserves evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") as of December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 in accordance with National Instrument 51- 101 definitions, standards and procedures. Reserves are gross reserves representing working interest before royalties. Net present values of future net revenue were determined using forecast prices and costs and do not represent fair market value. Readers should refer to the Company's annual information forms for the years ended December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.paramountres.com, for a complete description of the McDaniel reports and the material assumptions, limitations and risk factors pertaining thereto.

Product Type Information

This document refers to sales volumes of "natural gas", "condensate and oil", "NGLs", "Other NGLs" and "Liquids". "Natural gas" refers to conventional natural gas and shale gas combined. "Condensate and oil" refers to condensate, light and medium crude oil and tight oil combined. "NGLs" refers to condensate and Other NGLs combined. "Other NGLs" refers to ethane, propane and butane combined. "Liquids" refers to condensate and oil and Other NGLs combined. Below is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by the specific product types of shale gas, conventional natural gas, NGLs, tight oil and light and medium crude oil. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

2022

2021

Annual

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2022

2021

2020

SALES VOLUMES - TOTAL COMPANY BY PRODUCT TYPE

Shale gas (MMcf/d)

260.0

253.8

203.7

213.1

220.4

207.1

205.8

197.8

232.9

207.9

156.7

Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)

61.9

62.1

63.5

59.8

64.4

62.6

67.3

75.3

61.8

67.3

92.0

Natural gas (MMcf/d)

321.9

315.9

267.2

272.9

284.8

269.7

273.1

273.1

294.7

275.2

248.7

Condensate (Bbl/d)

34,616

35,747

25,374

29,064

29,797

29,670

26,784

27,017

31,228

28,328

19,334

Other NGLs (Bbl/d)

6,143

6,144

5,021

5,276

5,462

5,017

4,938

5,170

5,650

5,147

4,325

NGLs (Bbl/d)

40,759

41,891

30,395

34,340

35,259

34,687

31,722

32,187

36,878

33,475

23,659

Tight oil (Bbl/d)

629

449

402

437

497

475

494

479

480

487

462

Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)

2,335

2,608

1,974

1,874

2,048

2,032

2,265

2,358

2,200

2,174

2,768

Crude oil (Bbl/d)

2,964

3,057

2,376

2,311

2,545

2,507

2,759

2,837

2,680

2,661

3,230

Total (Boe/d)

97,370

97,601

77,312

82,137

85,265

82,150

79,995

80,540

88,672

82,001

68,340

SALES VOLUMES - BY REGION BY PRODUCT TYPE

GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION

Shale gas (MMcf/d)

188.4

188.2

138.8

151.4

156.5

145.8

132.2

120.6

166.9

138.8

77.2

Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)

1.5

1.4

1.0

1.1

2.4

2.2

2.1

2.0

1.3

2.2

1.4

Natural gas (MMcf/d)

189.9

189.6

139.8

152.5

158.9

148.0

134.3

122.6

168.2

141.0

78.6

Condensate (Bbl/d)

29,146

30,610

22,511

26,042

26,272

26,639

24,086

23,974

27,095

25,253

15,991

Other NGLs (Bbl/d)

3,631

3,758

2,914

3,267

3,276

3,274

2,874

2,984

3,394

3,103

1,964

NGLs (Bbl/d)

32,777

34,368

25,425

29,309

29,548

29,913

26,960

26,958

30,489

28,356

17,955

Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)

-

5

5

6

6

9

4

-

4

5

14

Crude oil (Bbl/d)

-

5

5

6

6

9

4

-

4

5

14

Total (Boe/d)

64,434

65,981

48,736

54,737

56,035

54,586

49,345

47,385

58,519

51,869

31,076

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

5

Disclaimer

Paramount Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
