HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2023
2022
2021
Annual
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2022
2021
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Petroleum and natural gas sales
374.4
489.7
597.7
618.9
536.2
499.6
434.5
369.2
299.8
2,252.4
1,383.6
Net income (loss)
74.2
197.0
259.9
221.9
182.2
16.6
101.0
292.7
(74.3)
680.6
236.9
Per share - diluted ($/share)
0.50
1.33
1.76
1.51
1.24
0.11
0.70
2.06
(0.56)
4.63
1.67
Cash from operating activities
172.2
271.4
306.9
248.9
318.9
174.9
191.8
97.0
112.1
1,049.6
482.1
Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)
1.16
1.84
2.08
1.69
2.16
1.20
1.33
0.68
0.84
7.14
3.39
Adjusted funds flow (4)
178.7
268.2
340.7
334.3
258.3
237.8
174.6
148.4
86.0
1,171.0
499.8
Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)
1.21
1.81
2.31
2.27
1.75
1.63
1.21
1.04
0.65
7.97
3.51
Free cash flow (4)
30.5
59.8
162.0
137.5
68.3
103.4
99.0
73.8
(2.4)
471.1
191.8
Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)
0.21
0.40
1.10
0.93
0.46
0.71
0.69
0.52
(0.02)
3.20
1.36
Total assets
4,106.6
4,114.6
4,337.3
4,261.3
4,076.2
4,095.5
3,885.1
3,882.9
3,655.6
4,337.3
3,885.1
Investments in securities
489.9
498.3
557.1
451.3
468.8
479.2
372.1
302.9
228.2
557.1
372.1
Long-term debt
-
-
159.4
306.3
227.7
302.6
386.3
522.4
608.4
159.4
386.3
Net (cash) debt (4)
2.3
(43.6)
161.2
347.0
374.0
361.2
456.7
576.8
724.5
161.2
456.7
Total liabilities
756.4
785.7
959.2
1,201.2
1,186.3
1,343.3
1,278.7
1,471.8
1,601.1
959.2
1,278.7
Common shares outstanding (millions) (5)
143.1
142.4
142.0
141.2
141.2
140.0
139.2
133.2
133.3
142.0
139.2
Wtd. avg shares - diluted (millions) (5)
148.4
147.8
147.5
146.9
147.4
145.8
144.1
142.7
132.9
147.0
142.8
Capital expenditures by region
Grande Prairie
66.0
121.1
135.8
133.5
107.2
76.8
57.7
53.1
66.5
453.3
228.6
Kaybob
45.5
39.0
11.4
30.8
57.9
31.1
3.8
1.7
3.9
131.2
14.5
Central Alberta and Other
17.1
5.6
1.0
0.2
0.8
0.1
2.6
9.7
11.8
2.1
25.2
Fox Drilling and Cavalier Energy
7.6
12.7
12.1
10.8
3.7
1.1
1.0
1.9
1.1
27.7
5.0
Corporate
4.0
5.7
9.3
9.0
14.5
7.9
0.6
(0.3)
0.1
40.7
1.3
Capital expenditures
140.2
184.1
169.6
184.3
184.1
117.0
65.7
66.1
83.4
655.0
274.6
Land and property acquisitions
25.7
26.6
13.3
65.5
37.8
29.2
2.6
2.8
0.1
145.8
5.4
SALES VOLUMES
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
290.2
320.6
321.9
315.9
267.2
272.9
284.8
269.7
273.1
294.7
275.2
Condensate and oil (Bbl/d)
34,230
37,916
37,580
38,804
27,750
31,375
32,342
32,177
29,543
33,908
30,989
Other NGLs (Bbl/d) (6)
5,648
5,916
6,143
6,144
5,021
5,276
5,462
5,017
4,938
5,650
5,147
Total (Boe/d)
88,243
97,269
97,370
97,601
77,312
82,137
85,265
82,150
79,995
88,672
82,001
% Liquids
45%
45%
45%
46%
42%
45%
44%
45%
43%
45%
44%
Sales volumes by region (Boe/d)
Grande Prairie
66,950
69,507
64,434
65,981
48,736
54,737
56,035
54,586
49,345
58,519
51,869
Kaybob
13,238
19,201
24,477
24,021
21,642
20,726
21,725
21,054
22,688
22,730
22,588
Central Alberta and Other
8,055
8,561
8,459
7,599
6,934
6,674
7,505
6,510
7,962
7,423
7,544
Total
88,243
97,269
97,370
97,601
77,312
82,137
85,265
82,150
79,995
88,672
82,001
PARAMOUNT REALIZED PRICES
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
2.43
4.23
6.56
6.39
6.75
5.18
4.76
3.89
3.01
6.24
3.72
Condensate and oil ($/Bbl)
94.42
100.66
108.50
112.56
134.65
117.53
94.46
84.42
77.96
117.07
81.91
Other NGLs ($/Bbl) (6)
30.86
43.93
48.25
51.20
62.80
61.64
54.61
47.05
32.11
55.37
41.84
Petroleum & natural gas sales ($/Boe)
46.63
55.94
66.72
68.92
76.22
67.59
55.40
48.86
41.18
69.60
46.23
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2023
2022
2021
Annual
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2022
2021
COMMODITY PRICES - BENCHMARKS
Natural gas
AECO daily spot ($/GJ)
2.32
3.05
4.85
3.95
6.86
4.49
4.41
3.41
2.93
5.04
3.44
AECO monthly index ($/GJ)
2.22
4.12
5.29
5.50
5.95
4.35
4.68
3.36
2.70
5.27
3.38
Dawn ($/MMbtu)
2.80
3.70
7.14
9.61
9.28
5.63
5.86
5.18
3.43
7.92
4.55
NYMEX (US$/MMbtu)
2.32
2.76
6.09
7.91
7.49
4.57
4.85
4.32
2.97
6.51
3.72
Malin - daily index (US$/MMBtu)
2.66
9.30
14.36
7.51
7.06
4.60
5.36
4.37
2.87
8.38
3.94
Condensate and oil
Edmonton light sweet ($/Bbl)
94.99
99.73
108.15
116.77
136.34
117.66
92.14
84.18
76.29
119.73
80.31
Edmonton condensate ($/Bbl)
93.25
107.00
115.50
115.27
132.11
122.24
100.17
89.24
79.54
121.28
85.88
West Texas Intermediate (US$/Bbl)
73.80
76.13
82.64
91.56
108.41
94.29
77.19
70.56
66.03
94.23
67.91
Other NGLs
Conway - propane ($/Bbl)
37.24
44.58
46.45
58.39
65.27
68.42
65.95
61.80
42.96
59.63
54.87
Belvieu - butane ($/Bbl)
44.05
62.86
55.77
63.73
80.62
84.46
78.18
70.48
48.32
71.06
61.83
NETBACK (3)(4)
Netback ($/Boe)
Petroleum and natural gas sales
46.63
55.94
66.72
68.92
76.22
67.59
55.40
48.86
41.18
69.60
46.23
Royalties
(5.12)
(7.90)
(9.43)
(9.96)
(12.11)
(10.31)
(6.69)
(4.09)
(3.43)
(10.36)
(4.24)
Operating expense
(13.03)
(12.43)
(13.31)
(12.25)
(12.61)
(12.07)
(11.61)
(11.02)
(11.23)
(12.58)
(11.37)
Transportation and NGLs processing (7)
(4.19)
(4.15)
(3.03)
(3.83)
(4.37)
(4.24)
(3.33)
(4.01)
(4.16)
(3.82)
(3.83)
Sales of commodities purchased
5.94
13.15
11.47
8.67
6.06
6.59
2.82
4.14
1.85
8.41
2.52
Commodities purchased
(6.15)
(13.05)
(11.21)
(8.51)
(5.84)
(6.64)
(2.85)
(4.16)
(1.86)
(8.25)
(2.54)
Netback
24.08
31.56
41.21
43.04
47.35
40.92
33.74
29.72
22.35
43.00
26.77
Risk management contract settlements
(0.33)
0.70
(2.57)
(4.94)
(8.79)
(6.72)
(9.23)
(7.81)
(7.44)
(5.53)
(7.29)
Netback including risk management
23.75
32.26
38.64
38.10
38.56
34.20
24.51
21.91
14.91
37.47
19.48
contract settlements
Royalty rate (4)
11.0%
14.1%
14.1%
14.5%
16.0%
15.6%
12.1%
8.4%
8.3%
15.0%
9.2%
Netback
Natural gas revenue (8)
64.1
122.0
194.2
185.7
164.0
127.1
124.7
96.5
74.8
671.1
373.3
Condensate and oil revenue
294.1
343.5
375.1
401.8
340.0
331.9
281.1
249.9
209.6
1,448.9
926.5
Other NGLs revenue (6)
15.9
23.4
27.3
28.9
28.7
29.3
27.4
21.7
14.4
114.2
78.6
Royalty and other revenue
0.3
0.8
1.1
2.5
3.5
11.3
1.3
1.1
1.0
18.2
5.2
Petroleum and natural gas sales
374.4
489.7
597.7
618.9
536.2
499.6
434.5
369.2
299.8
2,252.4
1,383.6
Royalties
(41.2)
(69.1)
(84.4)
(89.4)
(85.2)
(76.2)
(52.5)
(30.9)
(24.9)
(335.3)
(127.0)
Operating expense
(104.6)
(108.8)
(119.2)
(110.0)
(88.7)
(89.2)
(91.0)
(83.3)
(81.8)
(407.1)
(340.4)
Transportation and NGLs processing (7)
(33.6)
(36.3)
(27.2)
(34.4)
(30.8)
(31.3)
(26.1)
(30.3)
(30.3)
(123.7)
(114.5)
Sales of commodities purchased
47.7
115.1
102.7
77.9
42.7
48.8
22.1
31.3
13.5
272.0
75.5
Commodities purchased
(49.3)
(114.3)
(100.4)
(76.4)
(41.1)
(49.1)
(22.3)
(31.4)
(13.6)
(267.0)
(76.1)
Netback
193.4
276.3
369.2
386.6
333.1
302.6
264.7
224.6
162.7
1,391.3
801.1
Risk management contract settlements
(2.7)
6.1
(23.0)
(44.4)
(61.9)
(49.7)
(72.4)
(59.0)
(54.1)
(179.0)
(218.3)
Netback including risk management
190.7
282.4
346.2
342.2
271.2
252.9
192.3
165.6
108.6
1,212.3
582.8
contract settlements
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2023
2022
2021
Annual
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2022
2021
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
380.9
535.7
616.0
607.4
493.7
472.2
404.1
369.6
288.4
2,189.1
1,332.1
Gain (loss) on risk management contracts
13.7
(1.9)
8.1
2.4
(41.3)
(152.0)
14.1
(47.0)
(75.7)
(182.7)
(189.8)
394.6
533.8
624.1
609.8
452.4
320.2
418.2
322.6
212.7
2,006.4
1,142.3
Operating expense
104.6
108.8
119.2
110.0
88.7
89.2
91.0
83.3
81.8
407.1
340.4
Transportation and NGLs processing
33.6
36.3
27.2
34.4
30.8
31.3
26.1
30.3
30.3
123.7
114.5
Commodities purchased
49.3
114.3
100.4
76.4
41.1
49.1
22.3
31.4
13.6
267.0
76.1
General and administrative
12.1
15.0
13.6
9.7
10.2
9.3
11.9
10.4
10.6
42.7
41.6
Share-based compensation
4.3
6.9
13.1
3.2
1.5
7.5
7.7
3.0
2.1
25.3
18.8
Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)
81.5
101.5
95.2
88.0
23.5
79.3
100.4
(209.8)
99.9
286.0
133.1
Exploration and evaluation
2.2
2.8
4.7
3.0
6.9
16.0
9.2
6.7
2.1
30.6
38.9
(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets
(1.2)
(121.1)
(63.7)
(0.4)
0.2
(1.7)
-
(32.3)
1.6
(65.6)
(72.1)
Interest and financing
1.3
1.5
(2.2)
3.3
0.6
4.7
9.0
8.7
12.6
6.4
47.1
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
10.9
10.7
11.6
11.4
11.1
10.8
10.5
10.6
10.8
44.9
42.6
Settlement of dissent payment entitlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22.6
-
22.6
Other
(0.5)
0.4
(23.4)
(5.0)
0.1
0.8
(7.5)
(1.5)
17.0
(27.5)
16.2
Expenses
298.1
277.1
295.7
334.0
214.7
296.3
280.6
(59.2)
305.0
1,140.6
819.8
Income (loss) before tax
96.5
256.7
328.4
275.8
237.7
23.9
137.6
381.8
(92.3)
865.8
322.5
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
22.3
59.7
68.5
53.9
55.5
7.3
36.6
89.1
(18.0)
185.2
85.6
Net income (loss)
74.2
197.0
259.9
221.9
182.2
16.6
101.0
292.7
(74.3)
680.6
236.9
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES /
ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW (4)
Net income (loss)
74.2
197.0
259.9
221.9
182.2
16.6
101.0
292.7
(74.3)
680.6
236.9
Risk management contracts
(16.4)
8.0
(31.1)
(46.8)
(20.6)
102.3
(86.5)
(12.0)
21.6
3.7
(28.5)
Share-based compensation
4.3
6.9
13.1
3.2
1.5
7.5
7.7
3.0
2.1
25.3
18.8
Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)
81.5
101.5
95.2
88.0
23.5
79.3
100.4
(209.8)
99.9
286.0
133.1
Exploration and evaluation
0.1
0.3
2.6
0.7
5.0
13.4
6.3
5.1
0.3
21.8
30.9
(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets
(1.2)
(121.1)
(63.7)
(0.4)
0.2
(1.7)
-
(32.3)
1.6
(65.6)
(72.1)
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
10.9
10.7
11.6
11.4
11.1
10.8
10.5
10.6
10.8
44.9
42.6
Settlement of on dissent payment entitlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22.6
-
22.6
Deferred income tax
22.3
59.7
68.5
53.9
55.5
7.3
36.6
89.1
(18.0)
185.2
85.6
Other
0.9
0.2
6.5
(0.3)
(3.6)
(0.3)
2.7
0.4
1.1
2.2
4.9
Asset retirement obligations settled
(5.9)
(21.8)
(7.0)
(10.2)
(4.0)
(14.8)
(7.0)
(6.9)
(3.2)
(36.1)
(25.4)
Change in non-cash working capital
1.5
30.0
(48.7)
(72.5)
68.1
(45.5)
20.1
(42.9)
47.6
(98.4)
32.7
Cash from operating activities
172.2
271.4
306.9
248.9
318.9
174.9
191.8
97.0
112.1
1,049.6
482.1
Change in non-cash working capital
(1.5)
(30.0)
48.7
72.5
(68.1)
45.5
(20.1)
42.9
(47.6)
98.4
(32.7)
Geological and geophysical expense
2.1
2.5
2.1
2.3
1.9
2.6
2.9
1.6
1.8
8.8
8.0
Asset retirement obligations settled
5.9
21.8
7.0
10.2
4.0
14.8
7.0
6.9
3.2
36.1
25.4
Provisions
-
2.5
(24.0)
0.4
1.6
-
-
-
16.5
(21.9)
24.0
Settlements
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7.0)
-
-
-
(7.0)
Adjusted funds flow
178.7
268.2
340.7
334.3
258.3
237.8
174.6
148.4
86.0
1,171.0
499.8
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
2023
2022
2021
Annual
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2022
2021
FREE CASH FLOW (4)
Adjusted funds flow
178.7
268.2
340.7
334.3
258.3
237.8
174.6
148.4
86.0
1,171.0
499.8
Capital expenditures
(140.2)
(184.1)
(169.6)
(184.3)
(184.1)
(117.0)
(65.7)
(66.1)
(83.4)
(655.0)
(274.6)
Geological and geophysical expense
(2.1)
(2.5)
(2.1)
(2.3)
(1.9)
(2.6)
(2.9)
(1.6)
(1.8)
(8.8)
(8.0)
Asset retirement obligations settled
(5.9)
(21.8)
(7.0)
(10.2)
(4.0)
(14.8)
(7.0)
(6.9)
(3.2)
(36.1)
(25.4)
Free cash flow
30.5
59.8
162.0
137.5
68.3
103.4
99.0
73.8
(2.4)
471.1
191.8
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET
Assets
Current assets
209.7
280.4
506.2
250.5
166.5
221.7
156.7
158.1
172.2
506.2
156.7
Risk management - long-term
2.1
1.2
2.9
8.5
7.6
4.3
0.7
0.5
-
2.9
0.7
Lease receivable
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.5
1.0
1.6
-
0.5
Investment in securities
489.9
498.3
557.1
451.3
468.8
479.2
372.1
302.9
228.2
557.1
372.1
Exploration and evaluation
535.4
512.1
485.7
529.1
529.6
534.0
539.9
544.6
555.9
485.7
539.9
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,613.9
2,545.5
2,456.3
2,612.3
2,441.6
2,338.5
2,269.7
2,283.9
2,007.6
2,456.3
2,269.7
Deferred income tax
255.6
277.1
329.1
409.6
462.1
517.8
545.5
591.9
690.1
329.1
545.5
Total assets
4,106.6
4,114.6
4,337.3
4,261.3
4,076.2
4,095.5
3,885.1
3,882.9
3,655.6
4,337.3
3,885.1
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
239.5
273.0
282.4
342.8
417.6
404.3
256.0
330.1
371.6
282.4
256.0
Long-term debt
-
-
159.4
306.3
227.7
302.6
386.3
522.4
608.4
159.4
386.3
Risk management - long-term
-
0.5
-
-
-
-
3.1
6.4
8.7
-
3.1
Asset retirement obligation and other - long-term
516.9
512.2
517.4
552.1
541.0
636.4
633.3
612.9
612.4
517.4
633.3
Shareholders' equity
3,350.2
3,328.9
3,378.1
3,060.1
2,889.9
2,752.2
2,606.4
2,411.1
2,054.5
3,378.1
2,606.4
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,106.6
4,114.6
4,337.3
4,261.3
4,076.2
4,095.5
3,885.1
3,882.9
3,655.6
4,337.3
3,885.1
NET (CASH) DEBT CALCULATION (4)
Cash and cash equivalents
(38.6)
(81.9)
(2.5)
(2.2)
(1.2)
(1.5)
(1.7)
(1.4)
(2.0)
(2.5)
(1.7)
Accounts receivable
(127.8)
(178.9)
(216.5)
(219.0)
(147.9)
(207.8)
(139.7)
(140.1)
(105.6)
(216.5)
(139.7)
Prepaid expenses
(24.2)
(10.9)
(9.1)
(13.8)
(11.5)
(8.4)
(7.3)
(13.8)
(8.9)
(9.1)
(7.3)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
192.9
228.1
229.9
275.7
306.9
276.3
219.1
209.7
232.6
229.9
219.1
Long-term debt
-
-
159.4
306.3
227.7
302.6
386.3
522.4
608.4
159.4
386.3
Net (cash) debt
2.3
(43.6)
161.2
347.0
374.0
361.2
456.7
576.8
724.5
161.2
456.7
RESERVES (9)
Proved
Proved plus Probable
Reserves
2022
2021
2022
2021
Natural gas (Bcf)
1,361.4
1,034.0
2,279.9
2,009.9
NGLs (MBbl)
213,851
146,264
372,985
296,918
Crude Oil (MBbl)
3,901
20,881
5,803
30,561
Total (MBoe)
444,644
339,476
758,769
662,469
Future Net Revenue NPV10
5,798
3,573
9,085
6,235
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)
(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)
- Some rows and columns may not add due to rounding.
- Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation.
- Readers are referred to the Product Type Information section and the Specified Financial Measures section of this document.
- Adjusted funds flow, free cash flow and net (cash) debt are capital management measures. Netback and netback including risk management contract settlements are non-GAAP financial measures. Netback and Netback including risk management contract settlements presented on a $/Boe basis are non-GAAP ratios. Each measure, other than net income, that is presented on a per share - diluted, $/Mcf, $/Boe or rate basis is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Specified Financial Measures" section for more information on these measures. Prior period free cash flow results have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
- Common Shares and weighted average shares outstanding are presented net of shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan. The number of Common Shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan that reduced the Common Shares outstanding at the end of the following periods were (Common Shares): Q2 2023: 0.4 million, Q1 2023: 0.8 million, Q4 2022: 0.8 million, Q3 2022: 0.8 million, Q2 2022: 0.8 million, Q1 2022: 1.5 million, Q4 2021: 1.5 million, Q3 2021: 1.5 million, Q2 2021: 1.5 million.
- Other NGLs means ethane, propane and butane.
- Includes downstream natural gas, NGLs and oil transportation costs and NGLs fractionation costs.
- Natural gas revenue presented as $/Mcf.
- Reserves evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 definitions, standards and procedures. Reserves are gross reserves representing working interest before royalties. Net present values of future net revenue were determined using forecast prices and costs and do not represent fair market value. Readers should refer to the Company's annual information forms for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.paramountres.com, for a complete description of the McDaniel reports and the material assumptions, limitations and risk factors pertaining thereto.
Product Type Information
This document refers to sales volumes of "natural gas", "condensate and oil", "NGLs", "Other NGLs" and "Liquids". "Natural gas" refers to shale gas and conventional natural gas combined. "Condensate and oil" refers to condensate, light and medium crude oil, tight oil and heavy crude oil combined. "NGLs" refers to condensate and Other NGLs combined. "Other NGLs" refers to ethane, propane and butane combined. "Liquids" refers to condensate and oil and Other NGLs combined. Below is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by the specific product types of shale gas, conventional natural gas, NGLs, light and medium crude oil, tight oil and heavy crude oil. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
2023
2022
2021
Annual
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2022
2021
SALES VOLUMES - TOTAL COMPANY BY PRODUCT TYPE
Shale gas (MMcf/d)
246.0
265.2
260.0
253.8
203.7
213.1
220.4
207.1
205.8
232.9
207.9
Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)
44.2
55.4
61.9
62.1
63.5
59.8
64.4
62.6
67.3
61.8
67.3
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
290.2
320.6
321.9
315.9
267.2
272.9
284.8
269.7
273.1
294.7
275.2
Condensate (Bbl/d)
32,341
34,706
34,616
35,747
25,374
29,064
29,797
29,670
26,784
31,228
28,328
Other NGLs (Bbl/d)
5,648
5,916
6,143
6,144
5,021
5,276
5,462
5,017
4,938
5,650
5,147
NGLs (Bbl/d)
37,989
40,622
40,759
41,891
30,395
34,340
35,259
34,687
31,722
36,878
33,475
Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)
942
2,151
2,335
2,608
1,974
1,874
2,048
2,032
2,265
2,200
2,174
Tight oil (Bbl/d)
538
599
629
449
402
437
497
475
494
480
487
Heavy crude oil (Bbl/d)
409
460
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Crude oil (Bbl/d)
1,889
3,210
2,964
3,057
2,376
2,311
2,545
2,507
2,759
2,680
2,661
Total (Boe/d)
88,243
97,269
97,370
97,601
77,312
82,137
85,265
82,150
79,995
88,672
82,001
SALES VOLUMES - BY REGION BY PRODUCT TYPE
GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION
Shale gas (MMcf/d)
196.1
204.0
188.4
188.2
138.8
151.4
156.5
145.8
132.2
166.9
138.8
Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)
0.3
0.4
1.5
1.4
1.0
1.1
2.4
2.2
2.1
1.3
2.2
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
196.4
204.4
189.9
189.6
139.8
152.5
158.9
148.0
134.3
168.2
141.0
Condensate (Bbl/d)
30,046
31,367
29,146
30,610
22,511
26,042
26,272
26,639
24,086
27,095
25,253
Other NGLs (Bbl/d)
4,012
4,074
3,631
3,758
2,914
3,267
3,276
3,274
2,874
3,394
3,103
NGLs (Bbl/d)
34,058
35,441
32,777
34,368
25,425
29,309
29,548
29,913
26,960
30,489
28,356
Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)
-
-
-
5
5
6
6
9
4
4
5
Tight oil (Bbl/d)
159
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Crude oil (Bbl/d)
159
-
-
5
5
6
6
9
4
4
5
Total (Boe/d)
66,950
69,507
64,434
65,981
48,736
54,737
56,035
54,586
49,345
58,519
51,869
