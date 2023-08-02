HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2023

2022

2021

Annual

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2022

2021

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Petroleum and natural gas sales

374.4

489.7

597.7

618.9

536.2

499.6

434.5

369.2

299.8

2,252.4

1,383.6

Net income (loss)

74.2

197.0

259.9

221.9

182.2

16.6

101.0

292.7

(74.3)

680.6

236.9

Per share - diluted ($/share)

0.50

1.33

1.76

1.51

1.24

0.11

0.70

2.06

(0.56)

4.63

1.67

Cash from operating activities

172.2

271.4

306.9

248.9

318.9

174.9

191.8

97.0

112.1

1,049.6

482.1

Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)

1.16

1.84

2.08

1.69

2.16

1.20

1.33

0.68

0.84

7.14

3.39

Adjusted funds flow (4)

178.7

268.2

340.7

334.3

258.3

237.8

174.6

148.4

86.0

1,171.0

499.8

Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)

1.21

1.81

2.31

2.27

1.75

1.63

1.21

1.04

0.65

7.97

3.51

Free cash flow (4)

30.5

59.8

162.0

137.5

68.3

103.4

99.0

73.8

(2.4)

471.1

191.8

Per share - diluted ($/share) (4)

0.21

0.40

1.10

0.93

0.46

0.71

0.69

0.52

(0.02)

3.20

1.36

Total assets

4,106.6

4,114.6

4,337.3

4,261.3

4,076.2

4,095.5

3,885.1

3,882.9

3,655.6

4,337.3

3,885.1

Investments in securities

489.9

498.3

557.1

451.3

468.8

479.2

372.1

302.9

228.2

557.1

372.1

Long-term debt

-

-

159.4

306.3

227.7

302.6

386.3

522.4

608.4

159.4

386.3

Net (cash) debt (4)

2.3

(43.6)

161.2

347.0

374.0

361.2

456.7

576.8

724.5

161.2

456.7

Total liabilities

756.4

785.7

959.2

1,201.2

1,186.3

1,343.3

1,278.7

1,471.8

1,601.1

959.2

1,278.7

Common shares outstanding (millions) (5)

143.1

142.4

142.0

141.2

141.2

140.0

139.2

133.2

133.3

142.0

139.2

Wtd. avg shares - diluted (millions) (5)

148.4

147.8

147.5

146.9

147.4

145.8

144.1

142.7

132.9

147.0

142.8

Capital expenditures by region

Grande Prairie

66.0

121.1

135.8

133.5

107.2

76.8

57.7

53.1

66.5

453.3

228.6

Kaybob

45.5

39.0

11.4

30.8

57.9

31.1

3.8

1.7

3.9

131.2

14.5

Central Alberta and Other

17.1

5.6

1.0

0.2

0.8

0.1

2.6

9.7

11.8

2.1

25.2

Fox Drilling and Cavalier Energy

7.6

12.7

12.1

10.8

3.7

1.1

1.0

1.9

1.1

27.7

5.0

Corporate

4.0

5.7

9.3

9.0

14.5

7.9

0.6

(0.3)

0.1

40.7

1.3

Capital expenditures

140.2

184.1

169.6

184.3

184.1

117.0

65.7

66.1

83.4

655.0

274.6

Land and property acquisitions

25.7

26.6

13.3

65.5

37.8

29.2

2.6

2.8

0.1

145.8

5.4

SALES VOLUMES

Natural gas (MMcf/d)

290.2

320.6

321.9

315.9

267.2

272.9

284.8

269.7

273.1

294.7

275.2

Condensate and oil (Bbl/d)

34,230

37,916

37,580

38,804

27,750

31,375

32,342

32,177

29,543

33,908

30,989

Other NGLs (Bbl/d) (6)

5,648

5,916

6,143

6,144

5,021

5,276

5,462

5,017

4,938

5,650

5,147

Total (Boe/d)

88,243

97,269

97,370

97,601

77,312

82,137

85,265

82,150

79,995

88,672

82,001

% Liquids

45%

45%

45%

46%

42%

45%

44%

45%

43%

45%

44%

Sales volumes by region (Boe/d)

Grande Prairie

66,950

69,507

64,434

65,981

48,736

54,737

56,035

54,586

49,345

58,519

51,869

Kaybob

13,238

19,201

24,477

24,021

21,642

20,726

21,725

21,054

22,688

22,730

22,588

Central Alberta and Other

8,055

8,561

8,459

7,599

6,934

6,674

7,505

6,510

7,962

7,423

7,544

Total

88,243

97,269

97,370

97,601

77,312

82,137

85,265

82,150

79,995

88,672

82,001

PARAMOUNT REALIZED PRICES

Natural gas ($/Mcf)

2.43

4.23

6.56

6.39

6.75

5.18

4.76

3.89

3.01

6.24

3.72

Condensate and oil ($/Bbl)

94.42

100.66

108.50

112.56

134.65

117.53

94.46

84.42

77.96

117.07

81.91

Other NGLs ($/Bbl) (6)

30.86

43.93

48.25

51.20

62.80

61.64

54.61

47.05

32.11

55.37

41.84

Petroleum & natural gas sales ($/Boe)

46.63

55.94

66.72

68.92

76.22

67.59

55.40

48.86

41.18

69.60

46.23

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

1

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2023

2022

2021

Annual

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2022

2021

COMMODITY PRICES - BENCHMARKS

Natural gas

AECO daily spot ($/GJ)

2.32

3.05

4.85

3.95

6.86

4.49

4.41

3.41

2.93

5.04

3.44

AECO monthly index ($/GJ)

2.22

4.12

5.29

5.50

5.95

4.35

4.68

3.36

2.70

5.27

3.38

Dawn ($/MMbtu)

2.80

3.70

7.14

9.61

9.28

5.63

5.86

5.18

3.43

7.92

4.55

NYMEX (US$/MMbtu)

2.32

2.76

6.09

7.91

7.49

4.57

4.85

4.32

2.97

6.51

3.72

Malin - daily index (US$/MMBtu)

2.66

9.30

14.36

7.51

7.06

4.60

5.36

4.37

2.87

8.38

3.94

Condensate and oil

Edmonton light sweet ($/Bbl)

94.99

99.73

108.15

116.77

136.34

117.66

92.14

84.18

76.29

119.73

80.31

Edmonton condensate ($/Bbl)

93.25

107.00

115.50

115.27

132.11

122.24

100.17

89.24

79.54

121.28

85.88

West Texas Intermediate (US$/Bbl)

73.80

76.13

82.64

91.56

108.41

94.29

77.19

70.56

66.03

94.23

67.91

Other NGLs

Conway - propane ($/Bbl)

37.24

44.58

46.45

58.39

65.27

68.42

65.95

61.80

42.96

59.63

54.87

Belvieu - butane ($/Bbl)

44.05

62.86

55.77

63.73

80.62

84.46

78.18

70.48

48.32

71.06

61.83

NETBACK (3)(4)

Netback ($/Boe)

Petroleum and natural gas sales

46.63

55.94

66.72

68.92

76.22

67.59

55.40

48.86

41.18

69.60

46.23

Royalties

(5.12)

(7.90)

(9.43)

(9.96)

(12.11)

(10.31)

(6.69)

(4.09)

(3.43)

(10.36)

(4.24)

Operating expense

(13.03)

(12.43)

(13.31)

(12.25)

(12.61)

(12.07)

(11.61)

(11.02)

(11.23)

(12.58)

(11.37)

Transportation and NGLs processing (7)

(4.19)

(4.15)

(3.03)

(3.83)

(4.37)

(4.24)

(3.33)

(4.01)

(4.16)

(3.82)

(3.83)

Sales of commodities purchased

5.94

13.15

11.47

8.67

6.06

6.59

2.82

4.14

1.85

8.41

2.52

Commodities purchased

(6.15)

(13.05)

(11.21)

(8.51)

(5.84)

(6.64)

(2.85)

(4.16)

(1.86)

(8.25)

(2.54)

Netback

24.08

31.56

41.21

43.04

47.35

40.92

33.74

29.72

22.35

43.00

26.77

Risk management contract settlements

(0.33)

0.70

(2.57)

(4.94)

(8.79)

(6.72)

(9.23)

(7.81)

(7.44)

(5.53)

(7.29)

Netback including risk management

23.75

32.26

38.64

38.10

38.56

34.20

24.51

21.91

14.91

37.47

19.48

contract settlements

Royalty rate (4)

11.0%

14.1%

14.1%

14.5%

16.0%

15.6%

12.1%

8.4%

8.3%

15.0%

9.2%

Netback

Natural gas revenue (8)

64.1

122.0

194.2

185.7

164.0

127.1

124.7

96.5

74.8

671.1

373.3

Condensate and oil revenue

294.1

343.5

375.1

401.8

340.0

331.9

281.1

249.9

209.6

1,448.9

926.5

Other NGLs revenue (6)

15.9

23.4

27.3

28.9

28.7

29.3

27.4

21.7

14.4

114.2

78.6

Royalty and other revenue

0.3

0.8

1.1

2.5

3.5

11.3

1.3

1.1

1.0

18.2

5.2

Petroleum and natural gas sales

374.4

489.7

597.7

618.9

536.2

499.6

434.5

369.2

299.8

2,252.4

1,383.6

Royalties

(41.2)

(69.1)

(84.4)

(89.4)

(85.2)

(76.2)

(52.5)

(30.9)

(24.9)

(335.3)

(127.0)

Operating expense

(104.6)

(108.8)

(119.2)

(110.0)

(88.7)

(89.2)

(91.0)

(83.3)

(81.8)

(407.1)

(340.4)

Transportation and NGLs processing (7)

(33.6)

(36.3)

(27.2)

(34.4)

(30.8)

(31.3)

(26.1)

(30.3)

(30.3)

(123.7)

(114.5)

Sales of commodities purchased

47.7

115.1

102.7

77.9

42.7

48.8

22.1

31.3

13.5

272.0

75.5

Commodities purchased

(49.3)

(114.3)

(100.4)

(76.4)

(41.1)

(49.1)

(22.3)

(31.4)

(13.6)

(267.0)

(76.1)

Netback

193.4

276.3

369.2

386.6

333.1

302.6

264.7

224.6

162.7

1,391.3

801.1

Risk management contract settlements

(2.7)

6.1

(23.0)

(44.4)

(61.9)

(49.7)

(72.4)

(59.0)

(54.1)

(179.0)

(218.3)

Netback including risk management

190.7

282.4

346.2

342.2

271.2

252.9

192.3

165.6

108.6

1,212.3

582.8

contract settlements

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

2

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2023

2022

2021

Annual

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2022

2021

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

380.9

535.7

616.0

607.4

493.7

472.2

404.1

369.6

288.4

2,189.1

1,332.1

Gain (loss) on risk management contracts

13.7

(1.9)

8.1

2.4

(41.3)

(152.0)

14.1

(47.0)

(75.7)

(182.7)

(189.8)

394.6

533.8

624.1

609.8

452.4

320.2

418.2

322.6

212.7

2,006.4

1,142.3

Operating expense

104.6

108.8

119.2

110.0

88.7

89.2

91.0

83.3

81.8

407.1

340.4

Transportation and NGLs processing

33.6

36.3

27.2

34.4

30.8

31.3

26.1

30.3

30.3

123.7

114.5

Commodities purchased

49.3

114.3

100.4

76.4

41.1

49.1

22.3

31.4

13.6

267.0

76.1

General and administrative

12.1

15.0

13.6

9.7

10.2

9.3

11.9

10.4

10.6

42.7

41.6

Share-based compensation

4.3

6.9

13.1

3.2

1.5

7.5

7.7

3.0

2.1

25.3

18.8

Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)

81.5

101.5

95.2

88.0

23.5

79.3

100.4

(209.8)

99.9

286.0

133.1

Exploration and evaluation

2.2

2.8

4.7

3.0

6.9

16.0

9.2

6.7

2.1

30.6

38.9

(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets

(1.2)

(121.1)

(63.7)

(0.4)

0.2

(1.7)

-

(32.3)

1.6

(65.6)

(72.1)

Interest and financing

1.3

1.5

(2.2)

3.3

0.6

4.7

9.0

8.7

12.6

6.4

47.1

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

10.9

10.7

11.6

11.4

11.1

10.8

10.5

10.6

10.8

44.9

42.6

Settlement of dissent payment entitlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22.6

-

22.6

Other

(0.5)

0.4

(23.4)

(5.0)

0.1

0.8

(7.5)

(1.5)

17.0

(27.5)

16.2

Expenses

298.1

277.1

295.7

334.0

214.7

296.3

280.6

(59.2)

305.0

1,140.6

819.8

Income (loss) before tax

96.5

256.7

328.4

275.8

237.7

23.9

137.6

381.8

(92.3)

865.8

322.5

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

22.3

59.7

68.5

53.9

55.5

7.3

36.6

89.1

(18.0)

185.2

85.6

Net income (loss)

74.2

197.0

259.9

221.9

182.2

16.6

101.0

292.7

(74.3)

680.6

236.9

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES /

ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW (4)

Net income (loss)

74.2

197.0

259.9

221.9

182.2

16.6

101.0

292.7

(74.3)

680.6

236.9

Risk management contracts

(16.4)

8.0

(31.1)

(46.8)

(20.6)

102.3

(86.5)

(12.0)

21.6

3.7

(28.5)

Share-based compensation

4.3

6.9

13.1

3.2

1.5

7.5

7.7

3.0

2.1

25.3

18.8

Depletion, depreciation and impairment (reversals)

81.5

101.5

95.2

88.0

23.5

79.3

100.4

(209.8)

99.9

286.0

133.1

Exploration and evaluation

0.1

0.3

2.6

0.7

5.0

13.4

6.3

5.1

0.3

21.8

30.9

(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas assets

(1.2)

(121.1)

(63.7)

(0.4)

0.2

(1.7)

-

(32.3)

1.6

(65.6)

(72.1)

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

10.9

10.7

11.6

11.4

11.1

10.8

10.5

10.6

10.8

44.9

42.6

Settlement of on dissent payment entitlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22.6

-

22.6

Deferred income tax

22.3

59.7

68.5

53.9

55.5

7.3

36.6

89.1

(18.0)

185.2

85.6

Other

0.9

0.2

6.5

(0.3)

(3.6)

(0.3)

2.7

0.4

1.1

2.2

4.9

Asset retirement obligations settled

(5.9)

(21.8)

(7.0)

(10.2)

(4.0)

(14.8)

(7.0)

(6.9)

(3.2)

(36.1)

(25.4)

Change in non-cash working capital

1.5

30.0

(48.7)

(72.5)

68.1

(45.5)

20.1

(42.9)

47.6

(98.4)

32.7

Cash from operating activities

172.2

271.4

306.9

248.9

318.9

174.9

191.8

97.0

112.1

1,049.6

482.1

Change in non-cash working capital

(1.5)

(30.0)

48.7

72.5

(68.1)

45.5

(20.1)

42.9

(47.6)

98.4

(32.7)

Geological and geophysical expense

2.1

2.5

2.1

2.3

1.9

2.6

2.9

1.6

1.8

8.8

8.0

Asset retirement obligations settled

5.9

21.8

7.0

10.2

4.0

14.8

7.0

6.9

3.2

36.1

25.4

Provisions

-

2.5

(24.0)

0.4

1.6

-

-

-

16.5

(21.9)

24.0

Settlements

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7.0)

-

-

-

(7.0)

Adjusted funds flow

178.7

268.2

340.7

334.3

258.3

237.8

174.6

148.4

86.0

1,171.0

499.8

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

3

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

2023

2022

2021

Annual

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2022

2021

FREE CASH FLOW (4)

Adjusted funds flow

178.7

268.2

340.7

334.3

258.3

237.8

174.6

148.4

86.0

1,171.0

499.8

Capital expenditures

(140.2)

(184.1)

(169.6)

(184.3)

(184.1)

(117.0)

(65.7)

(66.1)

(83.4)

(655.0)

(274.6)

Geological and geophysical expense

(2.1)

(2.5)

(2.1)

(2.3)

(1.9)

(2.6)

(2.9)

(1.6)

(1.8)

(8.8)

(8.0)

Asset retirement obligations settled

(5.9)

(21.8)

(7.0)

(10.2)

(4.0)

(14.8)

(7.0)

(6.9)

(3.2)

(36.1)

(25.4)

Free cash flow

30.5

59.8

162.0

137.5

68.3

103.4

99.0

73.8

(2.4)

471.1

191.8

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

Assets

Current assets

209.7

280.4

506.2

250.5

166.5

221.7

156.7

158.1

172.2

506.2

156.7

Risk management - long-term

2.1

1.2

2.9

8.5

7.6

4.3

0.7

0.5

-

2.9

0.7

Lease receivable

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.5

1.0

1.6

-

0.5

Investment in securities

489.9

498.3

557.1

451.3

468.8

479.2

372.1

302.9

228.2

557.1

372.1

Exploration and evaluation

535.4

512.1

485.7

529.1

529.6

534.0

539.9

544.6

555.9

485.7

539.9

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,613.9

2,545.5

2,456.3

2,612.3

2,441.6

2,338.5

2,269.7

2,283.9

2,007.6

2,456.3

2,269.7

Deferred income tax

255.6

277.1

329.1

409.6

462.1

517.8

545.5

591.9

690.1

329.1

545.5

Total assets

4,106.6

4,114.6

4,337.3

4,261.3

4,076.2

4,095.5

3,885.1

3,882.9

3,655.6

4,337.3

3,885.1

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

239.5

273.0

282.4

342.8

417.6

404.3

256.0

330.1

371.6

282.4

256.0

Long-term debt

-

-

159.4

306.3

227.7

302.6

386.3

522.4

608.4

159.4

386.3

Risk management - long-term

-

0.5

-

-

-

-

3.1

6.4

8.7

-

3.1

Asset retirement obligation and other - long-term

516.9

512.2

517.4

552.1

541.0

636.4

633.3

612.9

612.4

517.4

633.3

Shareholders' equity

3,350.2

3,328.9

3,378.1

3,060.1

2,889.9

2,752.2

2,606.4

2,411.1

2,054.5

3,378.1

2,606.4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

4,106.6

4,114.6

4,337.3

4,261.3

4,076.2

4,095.5

3,885.1

3,882.9

3,655.6

4,337.3

3,885.1

NET (CASH) DEBT CALCULATION (4)

Cash and cash equivalents

(38.6)

(81.9)

(2.5)

(2.2)

(1.2)

(1.5)

(1.7)

(1.4)

(2.0)

(2.5)

(1.7)

Accounts receivable

(127.8)

(178.9)

(216.5)

(219.0)

(147.9)

(207.8)

(139.7)

(140.1)

(105.6)

(216.5)

(139.7)

Prepaid expenses

(24.2)

(10.9)

(9.1)

(13.8)

(11.5)

(8.4)

(7.3)

(13.8)

(8.9)

(9.1)

(7.3)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

192.9

228.1

229.9

275.7

306.9

276.3

219.1

209.7

232.6

229.9

219.1

Long-term debt

-

-

159.4

306.3

227.7

302.6

386.3

522.4

608.4

159.4

386.3

Net (cash) debt

2.3

(43.6)

161.2

347.0

374.0

361.2

456.7

576.8

724.5

161.2

456.7

RESERVES (9)

Proved

Proved plus Probable

Reserves

2022

2021

2022

2021

Natural gas (Bcf)

1,361.4

1,034.0

2,279.9

2,009.9

NGLs (MBbl)

213,851

146,264

372,985

296,918

Crude Oil (MBbl)

3,901

20,881

5,803

30,561

Total (MBoe)

444,644

339,476

758,769

662,469

Future Net Revenue NPV10

5,798

3,573

9,085

6,235

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

4

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL INFORMATION - JUN/23 (UNAUDITED) (1)(2)(3)

(Amounts stated in $ millions, except as noted)

  1. Some rows and columns may not add due to rounding.
  2. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation.
  3. Readers are referred to the Product Type Information section and the Specified Financial Measures section of this document.
  4. Adjusted funds flow, free cash flow and net (cash) debt are capital management measures. Netback and netback including risk management contract settlements are non-GAAP financial measures. Netback and Netback including risk management contract settlements presented on a $/Boe basis are non-GAAP ratios. Each measure, other than net income, that is presented on a per share - diluted, $/Mcf, $/Boe or rate basis is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Specified Financial Measures" section for more information on these measures. Prior period free cash flow results have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.
  5. Common Shares and weighted average shares outstanding are presented net of shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan. The number of Common Shares held in trust under the Company's restricted share unit plan that reduced the Common Shares outstanding at the end of the following periods were (Common Shares): Q2 2023: 0.4 million, Q1 2023: 0.8 million, Q4 2022: 0.8 million, Q3 2022: 0.8 million, Q2 2022: 0.8 million, Q1 2022: 1.5 million, Q4 2021: 1.5 million, Q3 2021: 1.5 million, Q2 2021: 1.5 million.
  6. Other NGLs means ethane, propane and butane.
  7. Includes downstream natural gas, NGLs and oil transportation costs and NGLs fractionation costs.
  8. Natural gas revenue presented as $/Mcf.
  9. Reserves evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 definitions, standards and procedures. Reserves are gross reserves representing working interest before royalties. Net present values of future net revenue were determined using forecast prices and costs and do not represent fair market value. Readers should refer to the Company's annual information forms for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.paramountres.com, for a complete description of the McDaniel reports and the material assumptions, limitations and risk factors pertaining thereto.

Product Type Information

This document refers to sales volumes of "natural gas", "condensate and oil", "NGLs", "Other NGLs" and "Liquids". "Natural gas" refers to shale gas and conventional natural gas combined. "Condensate and oil" refers to condensate, light and medium crude oil, tight oil and heavy crude oil combined. "NGLs" refers to condensate and Other NGLs combined. "Other NGLs" refers to ethane, propane and butane combined. "Liquids" refers to condensate and oil and Other NGLs combined. Below is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by the specific product types of shale gas, conventional natural gas, NGLs, light and medium crude oil, tight oil and heavy crude oil. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

2023

2022

2021

Annual

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2022

2021

SALES VOLUMES - TOTAL COMPANY BY PRODUCT TYPE

Shale gas (MMcf/d)

246.0

265.2

260.0

253.8

203.7

213.1

220.4

207.1

205.8

232.9

207.9

Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)

44.2

55.4

61.9

62.1

63.5

59.8

64.4

62.6

67.3

61.8

67.3

Natural gas (MMcf/d)

290.2

320.6

321.9

315.9

267.2

272.9

284.8

269.7

273.1

294.7

275.2

Condensate (Bbl/d)

32,341

34,706

34,616

35,747

25,374

29,064

29,797

29,670

26,784

31,228

28,328

Other NGLs (Bbl/d)

5,648

5,916

6,143

6,144

5,021

5,276

5,462

5,017

4,938

5,650

5,147

NGLs (Bbl/d)

37,989

40,622

40,759

41,891

30,395

34,340

35,259

34,687

31,722

36,878

33,475

Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)

942

2,151

2,335

2,608

1,974

1,874

2,048

2,032

2,265

2,200

2,174

Tight oil (Bbl/d)

538

599

629

449

402

437

497

475

494

480

487

Heavy crude oil (Bbl/d)

409

460

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Crude oil (Bbl/d)

1,889

3,210

2,964

3,057

2,376

2,311

2,545

2,507

2,759

2,680

2,661

Total (Boe/d)

88,243

97,269

97,370

97,601

77,312

82,137

85,265

82,150

79,995

88,672

82,001

SALES VOLUMES - BY REGION BY PRODUCT TYPE

GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION

Shale gas (MMcf/d)

196.1

204.0

188.4

188.2

138.8

151.4

156.5

145.8

132.2

166.9

138.8

Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d)

0.3

0.4

1.5

1.4

1.0

1.1

2.4

2.2

2.1

1.3

2.2

Natural gas (MMcf/d)

196.4

204.4

189.9

189.6

139.8

152.5

158.9

148.0

134.3

168.2

141.0

Condensate (Bbl/d)

30,046

31,367

29,146

30,610

22,511

26,042

26,272

26,639

24,086

27,095

25,253

Other NGLs (Bbl/d)

4,012

4,074

3,631

3,758

2,914

3,267

3,276

3,274

2,874

3,394

3,103

NGLs (Bbl/d)

34,058

35,441

32,777

34,368

25,425

29,309

29,548

29,913

26,960

30,489

28,356

Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d)

-

-

-

5

5

6

6

9

4

4

5

Tight oil (Bbl/d)

159

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Crude oil (Bbl/d)

159

-

-

5

5

6

6

9

4

4

5

Total (Boe/d)

66,950

69,507

64,434

65,981

48,736

54,737

56,035

54,586

49,345

58,519

51,869

Paramount Resources Ltd. Historical Financial & Operational Information

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Paramount Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 11:15:18 UTC.