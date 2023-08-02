Paramount Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based energy company. The Company explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas. It also pursues longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company's operations are organized into three regions. The Grande Prairie Region is the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties, located southeast of Grande Prairie, Alberta. It has approximately 230,000 gross acres of land in the Grande Prairie Region. The Kaybob Region includes the Kaybob and Ante Creek Montney oil developments and the Kaybob Smoky, Kaybob South and Kaybob North Duvernay developments. It has approximately 1.386 million gross acres of land in the Central Alberta & Other Region. The Company's subsidiaries include Fox Drilling Limited Partnership, Cavalier Energy Inc. (Cavalier) and MGM Energy.