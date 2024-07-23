pavs_6k.htm

For the month of July 2024

PARANOVUS ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Entry into Material Agreements

On July 17, 2024, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited (the "Company") entered into a certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with certain investors (the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell up to 60,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.01 each (the "Class AOrdinary Shares"), at a per share purchase price of $0.45 (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering are approximately $27,000,000, before deducting any fees or expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this Offering for possible strategic acquisition with companies that have an expertise in AI-powered solutions, including AI logistics and delivery services, AI e-commerce services, and AI advertising placements, and company engaged in the businesses of gas-fired power generation, and for general corporate purpose. As of the date of this report, no acquisition targets have been identified. The foregoing represents our current intentions based upon our present plans and business conditions to use and allocate the net proceeds of this Offering. Our management, however, will have significant flexibility and discretion to apply the net proceeds of this Offering.

The Purchasers represented that they are "non-U.S. persons" as defined in the Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Regulation S"). The parties to the SPA have each made customary representations, warranties and covenants. The Shares are expected to be issued to Purchasers on or about August 1, 2024, upon satisfaction of all closing conditions.

The issuance of the Class A Ordinary Shares will be in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by the Regulation S.

A form of the SPA is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K and such document is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing is only a brief description of the material terms of the SPA, does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited Date: July 23, 2024 By: /s/ Xiaoyue Zhang Name: Xiaoyue Zhang Title: Chief Executive Officer