Entry into Material Agreements

On May 20, 2024, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited (the "Company") signed a promissory note purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Ms. Minzhu Xu, who is the chairperson of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Ms. Xu is also the sole shareholder of Happy Group Inc., which owns 602,255 Class B ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.01 each, representing 63.5% of the total voting power of the Company. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company issued an 8% promissory note with principal amount of $750,000 (the "Note") to Ms. Xu on May 20, 2024, the closing date of this transaction (the "Note Offering"). The Note will mature in 12 months after its issuance and can be pre-paid in part or in whole by the Company prior to its maturity date. The proceeds from the Note Offering will be used to for the general working capital purposes of the Company.

This Note Offering was unanimously approved by the audit committee of the Board of the Company consisting only of independent directors.

The copies of the Purchase Agreement and the Note are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2. The foregoing descriptions of the Purchase Agreement and the Note are summaries of the material terms of such agreements, and do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Purchase Agreement and the Note.

