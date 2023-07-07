Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited (the "Company") held an extraordinary meeting of shareholders at 10:00 a.m. EST on June 30, 2023 at its principal executive offices in Fujian, China. Shareholders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares voted by proxy or at the meeting There were 12,683,864 votes casted, representing approximately 65.37% of the total 18,979,275 outstanding votes and therefore constituting a quorum of more than one third of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of May 16, 2023. Each Class A ordinary share is entitled to one vote, and each Class B ordinary share is entitled to twenty votes. The final voting results for each matter submitted to a vote of shareholders at the meeting are as follows:

1. That the following constitutes the number of votes voted with respect to the following persons as directors of the Company:

Director's Name For Against Abstain Xuezhu Wang 12,386,652 16,621 3,331 Sophie Ye Tao 12,386,861 16,412 3,331 Davide Sean Lu 12,386,697 16,576 3,331 Alex Lightman 12,386,810 16,463 3,331 John Levy 12,386,809 16,397 3,398

Accordingly, each such person has been duly elected as a director to hold such office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is elected and shall qualify.

2. That the following constitutes the votes with respect to that the approval for the proposed sale of the Company's subsidiaries, Fujian Happiness Biotech Co., Limited ("Fujian Happiness") and its subsidiaries Shunchang Happiness Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., Fujian Shennong Jiagu Development Co., Ltd., and Fuzhou Hekangyuan Trading Co., Ltd. to Fujian Hengda Beverage Co., Ltd, a PRC company, in exchange for cash consideration of RMB 78 million (approximately $11.3 million, the "Consideration") (the "Transaction");

For Against Abstain 12,394,350 9,041 3,213

Accordingly, the Transaction has been approved and adopted.