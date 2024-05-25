Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 2,535 million compared to INR 2,224.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,617.7 million compared to INR 2,306.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 320.6 million compared to INR 360.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.22 compared to INR 9.25 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.22 compared to INR 9.25 a year ago.