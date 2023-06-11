Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTK   US6993743029

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PRTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
2.170 USD   -1.14%
12:13aPrtk Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
06/08North American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -2-
DJ
06/08Shareholder Alert : Ademi LLP investigates whether Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRTK Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

06/11/2023 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) to Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S is fair to Paratek shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Paratek shareholders will receive $2.15 per share in cash, plus a Contingent Value Right of $0.85 per share payable upon the achievement of $320 million in U.S. NUZYRA net sales (excluding certain permitted deductions, payments under Paratek’s contract with ASPR-BARDA, certain government payments and certain royalty revenue) in any calendar year ending on or prior to December 31, 2026.

Halper Sadeh encourages Paratek shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Paratek and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Paratek shareholders; (2) determine whether Gurnet Point and Novo Holdings are underpaying for Paratek; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Paratek shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Paratek shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Paratek shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
12:13aPrtk Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Paratek Pharmaceu..
BU
06/08North American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -2-
DJ
06/08Shareholder Alert : Ademi LLP investigates whether Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtai..
PR
06/07HC Wainwright Downgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $..
MT
06/07Jefferies Downgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
06/07Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, ..
AQ
06/06Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Declining in Afternoon Trading
MT
06/06Paratek Pharmaceuticals Agrees to be Acquired by Gurnet Point Capital, Novo Holdings fo..
MT
06/06Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Be Acquired in Deal Worth Up to $462 Million
DJ
06/06Paratek Pharmaceuticals to be Acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 155 M - -
Net income 2023 -54,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,31x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,17 $
Average target price 3,10 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Loh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Woodrow President & Chief Commercial Officer
Sarah Higgins VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael F. Bigham Executive Chairman
Raj Padmanabhan Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.38%124
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.28%447 623
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.92%423 414
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.38%353 287
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.22%280 920
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.89%252 734
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer