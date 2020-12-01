Log in
PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PRTK)
Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/01/2020 | 04:05pm EST
BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that on November 30, 2020, the Company granted stock options and restricted stock units to one new employee of the Company. These awards were granted pursuant to the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Company's board of directors on June 15, 2017, under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules, for equity grants to employees entering into employment or returning to employment after a bona fide period of non-employment with the Company, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with the Company.

The stock options are to acquire, in the aggregate, 3,550 shares of the Company’s common stock at a per share exercise price of $6.19, the closing sales price on November 30, 2020, and shall vest over a four-year vesting period, under which 25% of the shares will vest after 12 months of employment, with the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter over the remaining 36-month period, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The restricted stock units are to acquire, in the aggregate, 3,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and shall vest upon the conclusion of a 36-month vesting period, under which one hundred percent 100% of the restricted stock units will vest after 36 months of employment, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement and restricted stock unit award agreement covering each grant.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC, or Almirall. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

About NUZYRA®
NUZYRA (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains.

Please see full Prescribing Information for NUZYRA at www.NUZYRA.com.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations:     
Ben Strain     
617-807-6688     
ir@ParatekPharma.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -59,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 80,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,25 $
Last Close Price 6,19 $
Spread / Highest target 449%
Spread / Average Target 227%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Loh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Woodrow President & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael F. Bigham Executive Chairman
Sarah Higgins VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raj Padmanabhan Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.53.60%283
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.63%76 052
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.02%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.43%54 464
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.57.04%38 135
BIONTECH SE266.71%29 915
