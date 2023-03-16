Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - Spring 2023
Corporate Overview
Spring 2023
Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.
Global Burden of Bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance (2019)
NUZYRA® Possesses Potent In Vitro and Clinical Efficacy Against Important AMR Pathogens
Three infectious syndromes accounted for 78.8% of deaths attributable to AMR (in order by number of deaths with AMR):
Lower respiratory and thorax infections
Bloodstream infections
Intra-abdominalinfections
Six pathogens were responsible globally for 973,000 deaths
(73.4%) due to AMR (in order by number of deaths with AMR):
Escherichia coli
Staphylococcus aureus
MRSA North America: 20 to <30%; China: 50 to <60%
Klebsiella pneumoniae
Streptococcus pneumoniae
Acinetobacter baumannii
CRAB North America: 5 to <10%; China: 60 to <70%
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
NUZYRA® (omadacycline)
In vitro activity against
coli, S. aureusandMRSA, K. pneumoniae,
pneumoniae, A. baumannii
Clinical efficacy against
aureusand MRSA,
pneumoniae, S. pneumoniae
NUZYRA® A Modernized Tetracycline
A Solution for Today's Healthcare Systems, ID Physicians and Community Clinicians
Go Home/Stay Home Once-Daily Oral & IV Dosing Flexibility:
Hos pital: Once-daily IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay
C ommunity: Oral only indications have the potential to avoid hospitalization all together
High and Durable Clinical Efficacy Addressing Resistance:
Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (A B SS SI)
Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CA B P)
Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile:
No QTc liability
Low risk for C. difficileenterocolitis
NUZYRA®: A Franchise Product
Research
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Registration
Marketed*
ABSSSI Oral and IV Dosing
CABP Oral and IV Dosing
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)
Orphan and Fast Track Designations for ALL subspecies
Treatment of Pulmonary Anthrax
Post Exposure Prophylaxis of
Pulmonary Anthrax
Military Research
Anthrax Programs Conducted
Through
The FDA Animal Rule Program
*Paratek has global rights with the exception of the greater China region where Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
