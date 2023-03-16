Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTK   US6993743029

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PRTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.910 USD   -2.05%
09:05aParatek Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - Spring 2023
PU
08:26aPARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
07:31aParatek Pharmaceuticals Announces Full-Year 2022 Revenue of $160.3 Million
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - Spring 2023

03/16/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Overview

Spring 2023

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, revenue projections, our ability to continue to execute and deliver on our BARDA contract, future government purchasing opportunities, the status of our Phase 2b NTM abscessus study, the potential market opportunity for NTM in the United States, European Union and Japan, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, future government purchasing opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

2

Global Burden of Bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance (2019)

NUZYRA® Possesses Potent In Vitro and Clinical Efficacy Against Important AMR Pathogens

  • Three infectious syndromes accounted for 78.8% of deaths attributable to AMR (in order by number of deaths with AMR):
    • Lower respiratory and thorax infections
    • Bloodstream infections
    • Intra-abdominalinfections
  • Six pathogens were responsible globally for 973,000 deaths
    (73.4%) due to AMR (in order by number of deaths with AMR):
    • Escherichia coli
    • Staphylococcus aureus
      • MRSA North America: 20 to <30%; China: 50 to <60%
    • Klebsiella pneumoniae
    • Streptococcus pneumoniae
    • Acinetobacter baumannii
      • CRAB North America: 5 to <10%; China: 60 to <70%
    • Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Reference: Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators. Global burden of bacterial

antimicrobial resistance in 204 countries and territories in 2019: an analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study. The Lancet 2022; published online Jan 20.

NUZYRA® (omadacycline)

  • In vitro activity against
    1. coli, S. aureus and MRSA, K. pneumoniae,
    1. pneumoniae, A. baumannii
  • Clinical efficacy against
    1. aureus and MRSA,
    1. pneumoniae, S. pneumoniae

3

NUZYRA® A Modernized Tetracycline

A Solution for Today's Healthcare Systems, ID Physicians and Community Clinicians

  • Go Home/Stay Home Once-Daily Oral & IV Dosing Flexibility:
    • Hos pital: Once-daily IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay
    • C ommunity: Oral only indications have the potential to avoid hospitalization all together
  • High and Durable Clinical Efficacy Addressing Resistance:
    • Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (A B SS SI)
    • Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CA B P)
  • Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile:
    • No QTc liability
    • Low risk for C. difficile enterocolitis

4

4

NUZYRA®: A Franchise Product

Research

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Registration

Marketed*

ABSSSI Oral and IV Dosing

CABP Oral and IV Dosing

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)

Orphan and Fast Track Designations for ALL subspecies

Treatment of Pulmonary Anthrax

Post Exposure Prophylaxis of

Pulmonary Anthrax

Military Research

Anthrax Programs Conducted

Through

The FDA Animal Rule Program

*Paratek has global rights with the exception of the greater China region where Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

5

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 13:04:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
09:05aParatek Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - Spring 2023
PU
08:26aPARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
07:31aParatek Pharmaceuticals Announces Full-Year 2022 Revenue of $160.3 Million
AQ
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Some Calm -2-
DJ
06:01aDelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Acute Pyelonephritis Pipeline as 10+ Influential Pharma..
AQ
03/14Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal..
AQ
03/08Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results o..
AQ
03/01Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
02/01Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
01/18Paratek Pharmaceuticals Says Nuzyra Added to China's National Reimbursement Drug List
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 148 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 19,67 $
Spread / Average Target 930%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Loh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Woodrow President & Chief Commercial Officer
Sarah Higgins VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael F. Bigham Executive Chairman
Raj Padmanabhan Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.14%106
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%403 409
NOVO NORDISK A/S5.86%316 369
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.94%297 148
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.99%273 229
ABBVIE INC.-4.67%272 594