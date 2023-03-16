Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - Spring 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, revenue projections, our ability to continue to execute and deliver on our BARDA contract, future government purchasing opportunities, the status of our Phase 2b NTM abscessus study, the potential market opportunity for NTM in the United States, European Union and Japan, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, future government purchasing opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

2