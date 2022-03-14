Log in
    PRTK   US6993743029

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PRTK)
03/14 11:38:21 am
3.155 USD   -9.34%
Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Most Recent Corporate Presentation (March 2022)

03/14/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Corporate Overview

Spring 2022

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, access to hospital institutions, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract, our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, the exercise and timing of BARDA's future procurements of NUZYRA for the SNS, BARDA exercising full contract line items, the progress of US-based supply chain and availability of US-based commercial product, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, the strategy, execution and progression of our commercial launch of NUZYRA including our expansion into the community, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and the benefit of the expansion of the NUZYRA label, future government purchasing opportunities, timing of NUZYRA approval in China and resulting milestone payment and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a

result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward- looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

2

Global Burden of Bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance (2019)

NUZYRA® Possesses Potent In Vitro and Clinical Efficacy Against Important AMR Pathogens

  • Three infectious syndromes accounted for 78·8% of deaths attributable to AMR (in order by number of deaths with AMR):
    • Lower respiratory and thorax infections
    • Bloodstream infections
    • Intra-abdominalinfections
  • Six pathogens were responsible globally for 973,000 deaths
    (73.4%) due to AMR (in order by number of deaths with AMR):
    • Escherichia coli
    • Staphylococcus aureus
      • MRSA North America: 20 to <30%; China: 50 to <60%
    • Klebsiella pneumoniae
    • Streptococcus pneumoniae
    • Acinetobacter baumannii
      • CRAB North America: 5 to <10%; China: 60 to <70%
    • Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Reference: Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators. Global burden of bacterial

antimicrobial resistance in 204 countries and territories in 2019: an analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study. The Lancet 2022; published online Jan 20.

NUZYRA® (omadacycline)

  • In vitro activity against
    1. coli, S. aureus and MRSA, K. pneumoniae,
    1. pneumoniae, A. baumannii
  • Clinical efficacy against
    1. aureus and MRSA,
    1. pneumoniae, S. pneumoniae

3

NUZY R A ® A Modernized Tetracycline

A Solution for Today's Healthcare Sys tems , ID Phys icians and C ommunity

C linic ians

  • Once-dailyoral and IV broad spectrum antibiotic
    • Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)
    • Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI)
  • High and durable clinical efficacy
    • Addresses antibiotic resistance which today is causing clinical failures with older generic antibiotics
  • Favorable safety and tolerability Profile
    • No QTc liability
    • Low risk for C. difficile enterocolitis
  • Go Home & Stay Home Dosing Flexibility:
    • Hospital: Once-daily IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay
    • Community: Oral only indication has the potential to avoid hospitalization all together

4

4

Paratek Pipeline

NUZY R A ®: A Franchis e Product

Research

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Registration

Marketed*

ABSSSI Oral and IV Dosing

CABP Oral and IV Dosing

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Orphan Designation

Treatment of Pulmonary Anthrax

Anthrax Programs Conducted Through

Post Exposure Prophylaxis of Pulmonary Anthrax

Military Research

The FDA Animal Rule Program

*Paratek has global rights with the exception of the greater China region where Paratek has 5 entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
