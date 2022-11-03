Advanced search
    PRTK   US6993743029

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PRTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
3.420 USD   +2.09%
04:37pParatek : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pEarnings Flash (PRTK) PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS Reports Q3 Revenue $30.2M
MT
04:09pParatek Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2022 Revenue of $30.2 Million
AQ
Paratek Pharmaceuticals : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Financial Results & Corporate Update

Third Quarter 2022

November 3, 2022

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.1

Financial

Results and

Corporate

Update Agenda

Introduction

  • Sarah Higgins, Vice President, Finance & Principal Accounting Officer

Overview & Financial Highlights

  • Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Commercial Highlights

  • Adam Woodrow, President & Chief Commercial Officer

Pipeline, Medical & Future Value Drivers

  • Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer

Q&A

Also available for Q&A:

  • Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman
  • Sarah Higgins, Vice President, Finance & Principal Accounting Officer

2

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, access to hospital institutions, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract, our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, the exercise and timing of BARDA's future procurements of NUZYRA® for the SNS, BARDA exercising full contract line items, the progress of US-based supply chain and availability of US-based commercial product, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, the strategy, execution and progression of our commercial launch of NUZYRA including our expansion into the community, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and the benefit of the expansion of the NUZYRA label, future government purchasing opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

3

Overview &

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2022

Evan Loh, M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

4

NUZYRA® A Modernized Tetracycline

A Solution for Today's Healthcare Systems, ID Physicians and Community Clinicians

  • Go Home/Stay Home Once-Daily Oral & IV Dosing Flexibility:
    • Hospital: Once-daily IV to oral NUZYRA has the potential to minimize hospital stay
    • Community: Oral only indications have the potential to avoid hospitalization all together
  • High and Durable Clinical Efficacy Addressing Resistance:
    • Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI)
    • Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)
  • Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile:
    • No QTc liability
    • Low risk for C. difficile enterocolitis

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
