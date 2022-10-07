Advanced search
    PRTK   US6993743029

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PRTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54 2022-10-07 pm EDT
3.009 USD   -0.03%
03:32pParatek Pharmaceuticals : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
10/03Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
09/26Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Update on the Global Opportunity in Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)
AQ
Paratek Pharmaceuticals : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

10/07/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
NUZYRA®: A Global Opportunity in NTM

October 3, 2022

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

Welcome

Evan Loh, M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

2

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract, our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, the exercise and timing of BARDA's future procurements of NUZYRA® for the SNS, BARDA exercising full contract line items, the progress of US-based supply chain and availability of US-based commercial product, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, the strategy, execution and progression of our commercial launch of NUZYRA including our expansion into the community, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NUZYRA's potential utility to meet the unmet need in NTM, the potential global market opportunity of NTM, the benefit of the expansion of the NUZYRA label, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward- looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

3

NUZYRA®:

  1. Global Opportunity In
    NTM

Agenda

Welcome

  • Evan Loh, M.D.,Chief Executive Officer

Introduction of Experts

  • Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer

Overview of NTM and Global Unmet Need

  • Dr. Patrick Flume -Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Medical University of South Carolina
  • Dr. Jakko van Ingen -Head of Mycobacteriology Laboratory at Radboud University Medical Center, the Netherlands

Review of Scientific Data and Global Business Cases

  • Randy Brenner,Chief Development & Regulatory Officer

Q&A

Also available for Q&A:

  • Adam Woodrow, President and Chief Commercial Officer

4

NUZYRA®:A Modernized Tetracycline

Re-establishing tetracycline efficacy while benefiting from class safety & tolerability

  • High and Durable Clinical Efficacy Addressing Resistance
    • Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia(CABP)
    • Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections(ABSSSI)
  • Once-DailyOral & IV Dosing Flexibility
    • Clinical utilityin every setting of care
  • Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile
    • No QTc liability
    • Low risk forC. difficileenterocolitis

5

5

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 83,3%
