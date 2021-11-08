Log in
Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Nov. 8, 2021

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Corporate Overview

Fall 2021/Winter 2022

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

1

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue projections, access to hospital institutions, supply chain and clinical trials, projected awareness, payor coverage, net product revenues, total revenues including assumptions related to our financial guidance, the financial impact of our BARDA contract, our expectations regarding the Company's future growth and performance, the exercise and timing of BARDA's future procurements of NUZYRA for the SNS, BARDA exercising full contract line items, our anticipated cash runway, our operating expenses, the strategy, execution and progression of our commercial launch of NUZYRA, our ability to shape the future treatment paradigm for community-acquired pneumonia and serious skin infections, our plans to evaluate additional indications for NUZYRA, including NTM, and the benefit of the expansion of the NUZYRA label, future governmental stockpiling opportunities, and our potential to further drive long-term value for all of our shareholders. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward- looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

PARATEK® and the Hexagon Logo are registered trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NUZYRA and its design logo are trademarks of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos and brand names identified in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

2

Paratek is Well-Positioned for Long-Term Growth

Three Paths to Revenue Opportunities via Life-Cycle Expansion for NUZYRA

Near Term

Future

Execution

Value Creation

Core

Commercial

Business:

Hospital &

Community

Orphan

Expansion

Disease:

NTM

U.S.

Government:

BARDA +

3

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) by the Numbers

A Growing and Globally Devastating Challenge

  • 10- Minimum years to develop a new antibiotic, gain FDA approval, and begin treating patients
  • $1 billion- Approximate cost to develop a new antibiotic
  • 15- Number of new antibiotics approved by the FDA since 2010
  • $20 billion- Annual health care costs in US in 2013 from infections resistant to antibiotics
  • $35 billion- Lost productivity from infections resistant to antibiotics
  • 48,700-160,000- Estimated deaths in the US per year from antibiotic resistance
  • 700,000- Estimated deaths worldwide per year from antibiotic resistance
  • 10 million- Projected number of deaths per year by 2050 if antibiotic resistance cannot be slowed

SOURCES: Centers for Disease Control; CARB-X; Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America; translational research; The

4

Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America; Review on Antimicrobial Resistance

Investment Highlights

NUZYRA®:

Potential Blockbuster Antibiotic

(*) Paratek estimates based on 2015 AMR data current

treatment failure rates and a Zyvox 2015 pricing

analogue and opportunity reflective of current U.S.

label. (**) Assumes estimated NUZYRA US Product

revenue, procurement of NUZYRA for the Strategic

National Stockpile, and reimbursement of activities

related to Project Bioshield contract. Company will be

able to fund all company operating

expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt

service.

Potential

Blockbuster

Antibiotic with

NUZYRA®

Solution for

Antimicrobial

Resistance

Government &

Department of

Defense

Rare Disease

  • > $5 Billion Potential Addressable U.S. Market*
  • Broad utility for NUZYRA in every setting of care for both Hospital & Community Settings
  • BARDA Project BioShield contract valued up to $304 million
  • Rare Disease : Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) abscessus

Balance

Sheet Flexibility &

Strong Cash

Position

  • Cash runway projected through 2023 with a pathway to cash flow breakeven**

5

Disclaimer

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 91,7%
