Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Nov. 8, 2021
11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Corporate Overview
Fall 2021/Winter 2022
Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.
Safe Harbor Statement
Paratek is Well-Positioned for Long-Term Growth
Three Paths to Revenue Opportunities via Life-Cycle Expansion for NUZYRA
Near Term
Future
Execution
Value Creation
Core
Commercial
Business:
Hospital &
Community
Orphan
Expansion
Disease:
NTM
U.S.
Government:
BARDA +
3
Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) by the Numbers
A Growing and Globally Devastating Challenge
10- Minimum years to develop a new antibiotic, gain FDA approval, and begin treating patients
$1 billion- Approximate cost to develop a new antibiotic
15- Number of new antibiotics approved by the FDA since 2010
$20 billion- Annual health care costs in US in 2013 from infections resistant to antibiotics
$35 billion- Lost productivity from infections resistant to antibiotics
48,700-160,000- Estimated deaths in the US per year from antibiotic resistance
700,000- Estimated deaths worldwide per year from antibiotic resistance
10 million- Projected number of deaths per year by 2050 if antibiotic resistance cannot be slowed
SOURCES: Centers for Disease Control; CARB-X; Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America; translational research; The
Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America; Review on Antimicrobial Resistance
Investment Highlights
NUZYRA®:
Potential Blockbuster Antibiotic
(*) Paratek estimates based on 2015 AMR data current
treatment failure rates and a Zyvox 2015 pricing
analogue and opportunity reflective of current U.S.
label. (**) Assumes estimated NUZYRA US Product
revenue, procurement of NUZYRA for the Strategic
National Stockpile, and reimbursement of activities
related to Project Bioshield contract. Company will be
able to fund all company operating
expenses, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt
service.
Potential
Blockbuster
Antibiotic with
NUZYRA®
Solution for
Antimicrobial
Resistance
Government &
Department of
Defense
Rare Disease
> $5 Billion Potential Addressable U.S. Market*
Broad utility for NUZYRA in every setting of care for both Hospital & Community Settings
BARDA Project BioShield contract valued up to $304 million
