Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announced today its participation in the DroneX Tradeshow & Conference, set to take place on September 26th & 27th, 2023, at the ExCeL London venue. The show promises to be a melting pot of innovation, offering an international stage for professionals interested in the latest advancements in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and urban air mobility (UAM) technologies.

DroneX is Europe’s leading UAV conference for professionals seeking premier UAV technology solutions. The conference aims to bring together a network of more than 3,000 professionals across various industries, and will feature cutting-edge products, technologies, and trends within the drone and air taxi sectors, with a focus on commercial drones, emergency services, and defense applications.

Visitors to the ParaZero booth will be treated to live demonstrations and interactive presentations detailing the company’s category-defining drone safety systems. Participants will also get an exclusive first look at some of ParaZero’s latest innovations set to disrupt the UAV safety ecosystem.

ParaZero will present at booth J72, showcasing the latest developments in ParaZero safety technology for support of UAS and UAM aircraft in the 1kg to 1000kg MTOW weight classes, as well as available support for advanced global regulatory compliance needs, including SORA-based approvals, type certification processes, ASTM F3322 projects, personal eVTOL safety, and more.





Visitors interested in setting up an in-person or virtual meeting, can contact ParaZero at: contact@parazero.com

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero ( https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

