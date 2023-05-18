Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. ParcelPal Logistics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKG   CA69938P1062

PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.

(PKG)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:14:30 2023-05-08 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
10:30aCse Bulletin : Reinstatement - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PKG)
NE
09:42aIIROC Trade Resumption - PKG
AQ
05/09IIROC Trading Halt - PKG
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PKG)

05/18/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 mai/May 2023) - Effective immediately, ParcelPal Logistics Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, ParcelPal Logistics Inc. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 18 mai/May 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PKG

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.
10:30aCse Bulletin : Reinstatement - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PKG)
NE
09:42aIIROC Trade Resumption - PKG
AQ
05/09IIROC Trading Halt - PKG
AQ
03/30Parcelpal Logistics Inc. Set to Relaunch New and Improved Mobile Application
CI
03/14ParcelPal Logistics Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.405996 million in funding
CI
02/15ParcelPal Announces Highest January Revenue Month on Record
GL
02/15ParcelPal Announces Highest January Revenue Month on Record
AQ
02/15ParcelPal Logistics Inc. Reports Revenue Results for the January 2023
CI
2022ParcelPal Logistics Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results Highlighted by Reven..
GL
2022Parcelpal Logistics : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11,2 M 8,34 M 8,34 M
Net income 2022 -3,53 M -2,62 M -2,62 M
Net Debt 2022 1,92 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,62 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
ParcelPal Logistics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rich Wheeless CEO, CFO, Director & Managing Director
Brian Storseth Chairman
Charles McGee Director-Operations
Robert G. Faissal Director
Alex Nuttall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.100.00%3
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-14.84%34 131
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.5.99%22 774
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.6.16%13 614
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-20.51%7 856
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG9.69%2 359
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer