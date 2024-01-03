Official PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc.(OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal"), is pleased to announce that it has had its largest volume days in the history of the Company over the last few weeks of December 2023. The volume the Company has experienced in the United States has been approximately 20% higher than originally projected, and the sheer number of deliveries completed has been much higher than in any year prior. We believe the higher volume is likely to continue into January 2024 as our post-Christmas package count remains relatively high. This is a great sign for the Company as thus far we have reported our strongest operational year in the history of the Company.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, "The continued increase in not only our package count but also the amount of delivery stops is a great sign for the Company. We continue to see an unprecedented amount of business, which continued throughout December. This comes off the heels of our recently announced best (third) quarter in the history of the Company, which is why I remain bullish heading into 2024 that it will be an even stronger year for us, including with the numerous U.S. growth opportunities that exist."

Extension to Hold 2023 Annual Meeting

The Company also announces that it has been granted an extension of six months by the Registrar of Companies, to hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for the year 2023, under section 182(4) of the Business Corporations Act. The six months extension is from December 31, 2023, to July 1, 2024.

A notice of the date of the AGM and record date will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) at a later date, once determined by the Company.

We look forward to providing a further update in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

