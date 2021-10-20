Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ParcelPal Logistics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKG   CA69938P1062

PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.

(PKG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ParcelPal Logistics : CHANGE OF AUDITOR NOTICE - Form 6-K

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CHANGE OF AUDITOR NOTICE
TO:
Alberta Securities Commission
British Columbia Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
AND TO:
BF Borgers, Certified Public Accountants
AND TO:
Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
TAKE NOTICE THAT effective October 13, 2021, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte, Chartered Professional Accountant, the current auditor of ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the "Company"), resigned as auditor of the Company at its own initiative. The Company has filled the vacancy by appointing BF Borgers, Certified Public Accountants, as auditor of the Company to audit the financial statements of the Company, commencing with the financial year ending December 31, 2021.
The Company gives the following notice in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"):

1.
No auditor's report of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP contained in the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year immediately preceding the date of this notice (December 31, 2020) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued, contained a modified opinion.
2.
The resignation of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP and the appointment of BF Borgers as auditors of the Company, was considered by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
3.
In the Company's opinion, no "reportable events" (as defined in NI 51-102) occurred.

Dated as of October 18, 2021.
PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.
Per:
"Rich Wheeless"

Name: Rich Wheeless

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

ParcelPal Logistics Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.
06:11aPARCELPAL LOGISTICS : CHANGE OF AUDITOR NOTICE - Form 6-K
PU
10/18PARCELPAL LOGISTICS : Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
10/07PARCELPAL LOGISTICS : Announces Execution of a Service Agreement with Another One of Canad..
AQ
10/07Parcelpal Logistics Inc. Announces Execution of A Service Agreement with Another One of..
CI
10/05PARCELPAL LOGISTICS : Announces Further Expansion into the United States via Entry Into &l..
AQ
09/30PARCELPAL LOGISTICS : Announces Signing of Another Meal Kit Delivery Company
AQ
09/30Parcelpal Logistics Inc. Announces Signing of Another Meal Kit Delivery Company
CI
09/17PARCELPAL LOGISTICS : Announces Signing of Definitive Agreements for its First United Stat..
PU
09/16PARCELPAL LOGISTICS : Announces Official Close of US Acquisition and Related Financing
AQ
09/16ParcelPal Logistics Inc. announced that it expects to receive $2.185 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,32 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
Net income 2020 -4,87 M -3,94 M -3,94 M
Net Debt 2020 1,55 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 10,5 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
ParcelPal Logistics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rich Wheeless CEO, CFO, Director & Managing Director
Brian Storseth Chairman
Alain Dupere Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert G. Faissal Director
Alex Nuttall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARCELPAL LOGISTICS INC.-40.63%10
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.22%46 361
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.8.74%26 224
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.47.24%18 543
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.21.57%6 921
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG28.92%2 908