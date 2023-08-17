As previously announced, on July 16, 2023, MediPacific Sub, Inc. (“Purchaser”) and MediPacific, Inc. (“Parent”), affiliates of Foresite Capital, entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRDS) (“Pardes”) whereby Purchaser agreed to acquire, subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Pardes for a price per share of not less than $2.02 in cash and an additional cash amount of not more than $0.17 per share (the “Additional Price Per Share”), plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (the “CVR”) associated with any future monetization of Pardes’ COVID-19 antiviral portfolio and related intellectual property. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, on July 28, 2023, Purchaser and Parent commenced a tender offer for any or all of Pardes’ outstanding shares of common stock (the “Offer”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Parent, Purchaser and Pardes have determined that the Additional Price Per Share, based on Pardes’ expected net cash, is $0.11 per share. Accordingly, the total cash amount that Purchaser will pay pursuant to the terms of the Offer and the Merger Agreement is $2.13 per share.

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Purchaser has extended the Offer’s expiration date, so that the Offer and related withdrawal rights will expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2023, unless the expiration date is further extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer, has advised Parent and Purchaser that as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 16, 2023, the last business day prior to the announcement of the extension of the Offer, 301,496 shares of Pardes’ common stock, representing approximately 0.4862% of the outstanding shares of Pardes common stock, have been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer and not properly withdrawn. Stockholders that have previously tendered their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to the determination of the Additional Price Per Share or extension of the Offer expiration date.

The closing of the Offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of Pardes shares representing at least a majority of the total number of outstanding shares not held by affiliates of Purchaser as of immediately following the consummation of the Offer; Pardes having at least $125 million of closing net cash; and other customary conditions. Immediately following the closing of the Offer, Pardes will merge with Purchaser, and all remaining shares not tendered in the Offer, other than dissenting shares and shares held by Purchaser or Pardes, will be converted into the right to receive the same cash and CVR consideration per share as is provided in the Offer. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

