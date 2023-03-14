You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this Form 10-K. As discussed under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," this discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates and beliefs and involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of this Form 10-K. Actual results may differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. You should carefully read "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors."

Overview

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat and prevent viral disease and on preventing the next pandemic, starting with our lead product candidate, pomotrelvir (formerly known as PBI-0451), which targets COVID-19. Pomotrelvir is in clinical development to treat COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients. COVID-19 is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and has emerged as the most significant pandemic threat to the world in many decades. By leveraging our understanding of structure-based drug design, reversible covalent chemistry and viral biology, we have discovered novel product candidates with low nanomolar potency against SARS-CoV-2 and broad activity against all known pathogenic human coronaviruses.

At this time, we are focusing on pomotrelvir and our next generation coronavirus Mpro inhibitor program. Given the highly conserved nature of the main coronaviral cysteine protease (Mpro or 3CLpro) target, which is shared among all known coronaviruses, including emerging variants of concern, we believe Mpro inhibitors, like pomotrelvir, will likely continue to retain their potency and activity against current and most emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. Our lead product candidate, pomotrelvir, inhibits the Mpro, a viral protein essential for replication of all known coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. In preclinical studies, pomotrelvir has demonstrated activity against all coronaviral proteases tested to date, as well as inhibition of replication of multiple coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 clinical isolates, including Omicron variants. Moreover, in preclinical studies, pomotrelvir demonstrated the potential for oral bioavailability across multiple preclinical species and more recently, oral bioavailability in healthy volunteers in our Phase 1 clinical trials. We believe the anti-viral potency seen against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical in vitro studies and demonstrated oral bioavailability in humans supports its potential to be an oral direct acting antiviral (DAA) for use against COVID-19.

We initially plan to develop pomotrelvir for oral treatment of COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients. We have completed enrollment of patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT 05543707) evaluating the antiviral activity, safety and clinical efficacy of pomotrelvir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. We expect to report top-line data from this Phase 2 clinical trial in the coming weeks.

Our ability to generate revenue from product sales sufficient to achieve profitability will depend heavily on the successful development and eventual commercialization or partnership for one or more of our product candidates.

On December 23, 2021 , we completed the Business Combination with FSDC II, which resulted in FSDC II acquiring 100% of Old Pardes' issued and outstanding securities. Together with FSDC II's cash resources, additional funding for our operations was provided through a private investment in public equity ( PIPE Investment ), which was completed concurrently with the Merger.

We accounted for the Business Combination as a reverse recapitalization which is the equivalent of Old Pardes issuing stock for the net assets of FSDC II, with FSDC II treated as the acquired company for accounting purposes. The net assets of FSDC II were stated at historical cost with no goodwill or other intangible assets recorded. Reported results from operations included in this Form 10-K for periods prior to the Business Combination are those of Old Pardes. The shares and corresponding capital amounts and loss per share related to Old Pardes' outstanding redeemable convertible preferred stock and common stock prior to the Business Combination have been retroactively restated to reflect the conversion ratio established in the Merger Agreement. For additional information, see Note 5, Business Combination, to the financial statements in this Form 10-K.

Since inception in 2020, we have devoted substantially all our efforts and financial resources to organizing and staffing our company, business planning, raising capital, discovering product candidates, preparing and filing related patent applications and conducting research and development activities for our product candidates. We have not yet successfully completed any Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of any of our product candidates, including pomotrelvir, nor have we obtained any regulatory approvals, manufactured a commercial-scale drug, or conducted sales and marketing activities. We do not have any products approved for sale and we have not generated any revenue from product sales. We may never be able to develop or commercialize a marketable product.

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for pomotrelvir. In June 2022 , the FDA designated the investigation of pomotrelvir for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19) as a fast track development program.

We have completed our first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT 05011812) with pomotrelvir that assessed single and multiple dosing, food effect, formulation, and CYP3A4/P-glycoprotein drug drug-drug interactions. In that clinical trial, there were no drug discontinuations and no drug-related grade 2, 3, 4 or serious adverse events (collectively, AEs) and no evidence of relationship between dose/exposure and severity, relatedness or incidence of AEs. No clinically significant treatment emergent adverse findings in laboratory values, vital signs or electrocardiogram assessments were reported. We believe pomotrelvir at 700 mg (two 350 mg tablets) administered twice daily with food has the potential to achieve and maintain exposures expected to demonstrate potent antiviral activity.

We have also completed a food effect study for our clinical and intended commercial tablet formulation of pomotrelvir. In in vitro toxicology studies, we observed a lack of mutagenic or genotoxic potential, phototoxicity or teratogenicity. We have also conducted fertility and embryo fetal development toxicology studies with pomotrelvir that have not identified drug-related adverse findings. No direct drug-related adverse findings were observed at the highest doses tested in 14-day or 28-day good laboratory practice (GLP) toxicology studies conducted across multiple preclinical species. Pomotrelvir does not require ritonavir boosting and we believe pomotrelvir has the potential to be used broadly by patients due to an observed favorable drug-drug interaction profile.

In September 2022 , we initiated our Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT 05543707) evaluating the antiviral activity, safety, and clinical efficacy of pomotrelvir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. This Phase 2 clinical trial was powered to assess the primary objective of the proportion of patients below the limit of detection for infectious SARS-CoV-2 on day three of treatment by infectious virus assay from nasal swab samples. Secondary objectives assessed include additional virologic assessments including the dynamics and time to negativity in SARS-CoV-2 viral load by qRT-PCR and by rapid antigen testing, safety and tolerability, and clinical efficacy through assessment of COVID-19 symptoms, and hospitalizations and deaths through Day 28. Study participants will continue in long term follow-up for a total duration of 24 weeks to explore long term outcomes, including those associated with long COVID. This study is fully enrolled with all participants having completed assessments through Day 28. Top-line data from the Phase 2 clinical trial is expected in the coming weeks.

We are conducting pre-study start-up activities, including site feasibility in parallel with continued discussions with the FDA and input from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding our Phase 3 clinical development program for pomotrelvir, including specifics of clinical trial design to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pomotrelvir as compared to the matching placebo in otherwise healthy patients. We anticipate evaluating the impact of pomotrelvir on the time to the alleviation of key COVID-19 symptoms. Initiation of the pomotrelvir Phase 3 clinical development program is subject to, among other things, positive Phase 2 results and alignment with applicable regulatory agencies, including the FDA. Currently, we plan to be in position to initiate our Phase 3 development program mid-2023.

Liquidity Overview

As of December 31, 2022 , cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $197.3 million and we believe that our existing cash resources will be sufficient for at least 12 months from the issuance date of these financial statements to allow us to fund current planned operations, including supporting working capital and capital expenditure requirements. We have based this estimate on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and we could exhaust our available capital resources sooner than we expect. For additional information, see "- Liquidity and Capital Resources" below. Our future viability beyond that point is dependent on our ability to raise additional capital to finance our operations.

Through December 31, 2022 , we have primarily funded our operations with gross cash proceeds of $44.5 million from sales of preferred stock and net proceeds of approximately $257.5 million in connection with the Business Combination and the PIPE Investment . For additional information, see Note 1, Description of Business, to the financial statements in this Form 10-K.

We have incurred operating losses since our inception. As of December 31, 2022 , we had an accumulated deficit of $148.2 million and had not yet generated revenues from product sales. In addition, we expect to continue to incur significant and increasing expenses and operating losses for the foreseeable future. We expect that our research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and capital requirements will continue to increase substantially in connection with our ongoing development activities, particularly if and as we:

•

continue preclinical and nonclinical studies and initiate new clinical trials for pomotrelvir, our lead product candidate being tested for the treatment of COVID-19;

•

advance the research and development of our next generation coronavirus Mpro inhibitor program or other product candidates, including through business development efforts to invest in or in-license other technologies or product candidates;

•

maintain, expand and protect our intellectual property portfolio;

•

hire additional clinical, quality control, medical, scientific and other technical personnel to support our clinical operations;

•

seek regulatory approvals for any product candidates that successfully complete clinical trials;

•

undertake any pre-commercialization activities to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities for any product candidates for which we may receive regulatory authorization or approval;

•

expand our infrastructure to accommodate our growing employee base and operating as a public company;

•

increase manufacturing requirements for our clinical development activities and commercial preparedness; and

•

add operational, financial and management information systems and personnel, including personnel to support our research and development programs, and any future commercialization efforts.

Furthermore, we expect to continue to incur significant costs associated with operating as a public company, including significant legal, accounting, investor relations and other expenses that we did not incur as a private company.

As a result, we will need substantial additional funding to support our continuing operations and pursue our growth strategy. Until such time, if ever, as we can generate significant revenue from product sales, we expect to finance our operations through a combination of private and public equity offerings, debt financings or other capital sources, which may include collaborations with other companies, government funding, or other strategic transactions. To the extent that we raise additional capital through the sale of private or public equity or convertible debt securities, existing ownership interests will be diluted, and the terms of these securities may include liquidation or other preferences that adversely affect the rights of our stockholders. Debt financing and preferred equity financing, if available, may involve agreements that include covenants limiting or restricting our ability to take specific actions, such as incurring additional debt, making acquisitions or capital expenditures or declaring dividends. If we raise additional funds through collaborations or other strategic transactions with third parties, we may have to relinquish valuable rights to our technologies, future revenue streams, research programs or product candidates, or grant licenses on terms that may not be favorable to us. We may be unable to raise additional funds or enter into such other agreements or arrangements when needed on favorable terms, or at all. If we fail to raise capital or enter into such agreements as and when needed, we may have to significantly delay, scale back or discontinue the development and commercialization of one or more of our product candidates or delay our pursuit of potential in-licenses or acquisitions.

Because of the numerous risks and uncertainties associated with product development, we are unable to predict the timing or amount of increased expenses or when or if we will be able to achieve or maintain profitability. Even if we are able to generate product sales, we may not become profitable. If we fail to become profitable or are unable to sustain profitability on a continuing basis, we may be unable to continue our operations at planned levels and be forced to reduce or terminate our operations.

On January 12, 2023 , we filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 20, 2023 (2023 Shelf). The 2023 Shelf covers the offering, issuance and sale by us of up to an aggregate of $200.0 million of our common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants to purchase our common stock, preferred stock or debt securities, subscription rights to purchase our common stock, preferred stock or debt securities and/or units consisting of some or all of these securities. In connection with the 2023 Shelf, on January 11, 2023 , we entered into a Sales Agreement (Sales Agreement) with SVB Securities LLC (Sales Agent), pursuant to which we may offer and sell up to $50.0 million of our common stock, from time to time at our sole discretion, through the Sales Agent, in "at-the-market" offerings under the 2023 Shelf. As of the filing of this Form 10-K, no sales have been made pursuant to the Sales Agreement.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Other Macroeconomic Conditions

In March 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. In January 2023 , the World Health Organization stated that COVID-19 remains a global health emergency of international concern as the world enters the fourth year of the pandemic; however the world may be transitioning out of the emergency phase by the end of 2023. In the United States , President Biden has announced that it is the intent of his administration to end the national emergency and U.S. public health emergency on May 11, 2023 . As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a lead product candidate, pomotrelvir, which targets COVID-19, our financial performance and prospects will depend on future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the outbreak, rates of infections, the emergence of new variants and subvariants, public sentiment, governmental advisories and restrictions and competing products. For example, to the extent rates of infections decrease significantly, public perception regarding the seriousness of the pandemic subsides or our competitors develop products which are perceived as superior to our lead product candidate, our financial condition and prospects could be materially and adversely impacted.

Additionally, while to date our operations have not been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot at this time predict the specific extent, duration, or full impact that the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises will have on our operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and other operations required to support those clinical trials and research and development activities to advance our pipeline.

Moreover, uncertainty in the global economy presents significant risks to our business. We are subject to continuing risks and uncertainties in connection with the current macroeconomic environment, including as a result of increases in inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical factors, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the responses thereto, and supply chain disruptions. While we are closely monitoring the impact of the current macroeconomic conditions on all aspects of our business, including the impacts on our patients, employees, suppliers, vendors and business partners, the ultimate extent of the impact on our business remains highly uncertain and will depend on future developments and factors that continue to evolve. Most of these developments and factors are outside of our control and could exist for an extended period of time. As a result, we are subject to continuing risks and uncertainties and continue to closely monitor the impact of the current conditions on our business. For additional information, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of this Form 10-K.

Components of Our Results of Operations

Revenue

Since inception, we have not generated, and do not expect to generate, any revenue from the sale of products in the near future, if ever. If our development efforts are successful and we commercialize our products, or if we enter into collaboration or license agreements with third parties, we may generate revenue in the future from product sales, as well as upfront, milestone and royalty payments from such collaboration or license agreements, or a combination thereof.

Operating Expenses

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses consist primarily of costs incurred for research activities, including drug discovery efforts and the development of our potential product candidates. We expense research and development costs as incurred, which include:

•

expenses incurred to conduct the necessary preclinical studies, nonclinical studies and clinical trials required to obtain regulatory approval;

•

expenses incurred under agreements with contract research organizations (CROs) that are primarily engaged in the oversight and conduct of our drug discovery efforts, preclinical studies and clinical trials and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that are primarily engaged to provide preclinical and clinical drug substance and product for our research and development programs;

•

other costs related to acquiring and manufacturing materials in connection with our drug discovery efforts and preclinical studies and clinical trial materials, including manufacturing validation batches, as well as investigative site and consultants that conduct our clinical trials, preclinical studies and other scientific development services;

•

employee-related expenses, including salaries and benefits, travel and stock-based compensation expense for employees engaged in research and development functions; and

•

costs related to compliance with regulatory requirements.

We recognize research and development expenses as incurred. Any advance payments that we make for goods or services to be received in the future for use in research and development activities are recorded as prepaid expenses. Such amounts are expensed as the related goods are delivered or the related services are performed, or until it is no longer expected that the goods will be delivered or the services rendered. We estimate and accrue for the value of goods and services received from CROs, CMOs and other third parties each reporting period based on an evaluation of the progress to completion of specific tasks. This process involves reviewing open contracts and purchase orders, communicating with our personnel and service providers to identify services that have been performed on our behalf and estimating the level of service performed and the associated cost incurred for the service when we have not yet been invoiced or otherwise notified of actual costs.

At any one time, we may be working on multiple programs. We do not allocate employee costs and overhead costs associated to specific programs because these costs are deployed across multiple programs and, as such, are not separately classified. We use internal resources to manage our research and discovery as well as our preclinical, nonclinical, manufacturing and clinical development activities. To date, substantially all of the research and development costs incurred have been in connection with the development of our lead product candidate, pomotrelvir.

Research and development activities are central to our business model. Product candidates in later stages of clinical development generally have higher development costs than those in earlier stages of clinical development, primarily due to the increased size and duration of later-stage clinical trials. In addition, we may incur additional expenses related to milestone and royalty payments payable to third parties with whom we may enter into license, acquisition and option agreements to acquire the rights to future product candidates.

At this time, we cannot reasonably estimate or know the nature, timing and costs of the efforts that will be necessary to complete the preclinical and clinical development of any of our product candidates or when, if ever, material net cash inflows may commence from any of our product candidates. The successful development and commercialization of our product candidates is highly uncertain. This is due to the numerous risks and uncertainties associated with product development and commercialization, including the uncertainty of the following:

•

the scope, progress, outcome and costs of our preclinical and nonclinical development activities, clinical trials and other research and development activities;

•

establishing an appropriate safety and efficacy profile with clinically enabling trials;

•

successful patient enrollment in and the initiation and completion of clinical trials;

•

the timing, receipt and terms of any marketing approvals from applicable regulatory authorities including the FDA and non- U.S. regulators;

•

the extent of any required post-marketing approval commitments to applicable regulatory authorities;

•

establishing clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities or making arrangements with third-party manufacturers in order to ensure that we or our third-party manufacturers are able to make product successfully;

•

development and timely delivery of clinical-grade and commercial-grade drug formulations that can be used in our clinical trials and for commercial launch;

•

obtaining, maintaining, defending and enforcing patent claims and other intellectual property rights;

•

significant and changing government regulations;

•

launching commercial sales of our product candidates, if and when approved, whether alone or in collaboration with others; and

•

maintaining a continued acceptable safety profile of our product candidates following approval, if any, of our product candidates.

Any changes in the outcome of any of these variables with respect to the development of our product candidates in preclinical, nonclinical and clinical development could mean a significant change in the costs and timing associated with the development of these product candidates. For example, if the FDA or another regulatory authority were to delay our planned start of clinical trials or require us to conduct clinical trials or other testing beyond those that we currently expect or if we experience significant delays in enrollment in any of our planned clinical trials, we could be required to expend significant additional financial resources and time on the completion of clinical development of that product candidate.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses consist primarily of employee-related expenses, including salaries and related benefits, travel and stock-based compensation for personnel in executive, business development, finance, human resources, legal, information technology and administrative functions. General and administrative expenses also include insurance costs and professional fees for legal, patent, consulting, investor and public relations, pre-commercial planning, accounting and audit services. Our general and administrative costs are expensed as incurred.

Income Taxes

We have incurred net losses in every period since our inception and have not recorded any U.S. federal or state income tax benefits for the losses, as they have been offset by valuation allowances.

Interest and Other Income (Expense), Net

Interest and other income (expense), net consists primarily of interest income.

Results of Operations

Comparison of the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

The following table sets forth our results of operations for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change Operating expenses: Research and development $ 70,350 $ 28,152 $ 42,198 General and administrative 29,467 10,336 19,131 Total operating expenses 99,817 38,488 61,329 Interest and other income (expense), net 3,183 (30 ) 3,213 Net loss $ (96,634 ) $ (38,518 ) $ (58,116 )

Research and Development Expenses

The following table summarizes the components of research and development expenses for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change External costs: Pomotrelvir $ 45,000 $ 13,063 $ 31,937 Next generation and discovery programs 9,246 9,528 (282 ) Total external costs 54,246 22,591 31,655 Internal costs: Salaries and benefits 10,031 3,671 6,360 Stock-based compensation 5,007 461 4,546 Other unallocated costs 1,066 1,429 (363 ) Total internal costs 16,104 5,561 10,543

Total research and development expenses $ 70,350 $ 28,152 $ 42,198

Research and development expenses were $70.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $28.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of $42.2 million . As indicated in the table above, the increase was primarily driven by increased costs related to advancing our lead product candidate, pomotrelvir, into a Phase 2 clinical trial and higher personnel costs, including stock-based compensation, as we have grown our organization.

We expect that our research and development expenses will increase substantially over the next couple of years as we commence Phase 3 clinical trials for pomotrelvir, as well as conduct preclinical and clinical development activities, including submitting regulatory filings, for our other product candidates. We also expect our related personnel costs will increase and, as a result, we expect our research and development expenses, including costs associated with stock-based compensation, will increase above historical levels.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $29.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of $19.2 million . The increase was due to increased personnel costs of $6.2 million , stock-based compensation expense of $4.8 million , professional fees related to legal, accounting and audit, pre-commercial planning and consulting services of $3.7 million , and directors' and officers' insurance of $3.7 million .

We anticipate that our general and administrative expenses will increase in the future as we increase our headcount to support the continued development of our product candidates. Additionally, if and when we believe a regulatory approval of a product candidate appears likely, we anticipate an increase in payroll and other employee-related expenses as a result of our preparation for commercial operations, especially as it relates to the sales and marketing of that product candidate.

Interest and Other Income (Expense), Net

Interest and other income (expense), net was $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a nominal amount for the year ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of $3.2 million . The increase was due to higher interest rates on a greater balance of earning assets.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Sources of Liquidity and Capital

Since inception, we have not generated any revenue from product sales and have incurred operating losses and negative cash flows from our operations. We have not yet commercialized any of our product candidates, and we do not expect to generate revenue from sales of any product candidates for several years, if ever. Through December 31, 2022 , we have primarily funded our operations with gross cash proceeds of $44.5 million from sales of preferred stock and net proceeds of approximately $257.5 million in connection with the Business Combination and the PIPE Investment . For additional information, see Note 1, Description of Business, to the financial statements in this Form 10-K.

As of December 31, 2022 , we had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $197.3 million and an accumulated deficit of $148.2 million . We believe that our existing cash resources will be sufficient for at least the next 12 months from the issuance date of these financial statements to allow us to fund current planned operations, including supporting working capital requirements. We have based this estimate on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and we could exhaust our available capital resources sooner than we expect. In the long term, our ability to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements will depend on many factors, including our ability to raise additional capital to finance our operations. See "- Liquidity Overview" above.

Cash Flows

The following table summarizes our cash flows for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (71,976 ) $ (36,918 ) Net cash used in investing activities (137,021 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (397 ) 302,186

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (209,394 ) $ 265,268

Operating Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , net cash used in operating activities was primarily due to a net loss of $96.6 million , partially offset by a decrease in our prepaid expenses and other assets of $3.8 million , increases to our accrued expenses of $8.9 million and accounts payable of $2.5 million , and a non-cash charge of $10.6 million to stock-based compensation expense. The changes to our assets and liabilities relate mostly to the timing of vendor invoicing and payments, and the increase in stock-based compensation expense are attributable to increased headcount and the accelerated recognition of $2.7 million in stock compensation expense for our former Chief Executive Officer and President, Dr. Uri Lopatin , who transitioned to a consultant on July 31, 2022 . For additional information, see Note 10, Stock-Based Compensation, to the financial statements in this Form 10-K.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , net cash used in operating activities consisted of a net loss of $38.5 million , partially offset by a non-cash charge of $1.2 million related to the change in stock-based compensation expense, and a net increase of working capital of $0.8 million due to increases to prepaid expenses and other current assets, accounts payable, and accrued expenses. The increases to prepaid expenses and other current assets, accounts payable, and accrued expenses was primarily due to growth in our operations, the advancement of our lead product candidate, pomotrelvir, and other potential product candidates, and the timing of vendor invoicing and payments.

Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities of $137.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to $138.2 million used to purchase available-for-sale securities, partially offset by $1.2 million provided from the sale of available-for-sale securities.

Financing Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , net cash used in financing activities of $0.4 million was related to payments for transaction costs associated with the Business Combination.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , net cash provided by financing activities primarily consisted of $257.5 million in net proceeds from the Business Combination and the PIPE Investment and $44.3 million in net proceeds from the sale of convertible preferred stock.

Funding Requirements

Our primary use of cash is to fund operating expenses, predominantly related to our research and development activities. Cash used to fund operating expenses is impacted by the timing of when we pay these expenses, as reflected in the change in our outstanding accounts payable, accrued expenses and prepaid expenses.

We expect our expenses to increase substantially in connection with our ongoing activities, particularly if and as we advance our clinical development program for pomotrelvir. We also incur and will continue to incur additional costs associated with operating as a public company, including significant insurance, legal, accounting, investor relations and other expenses that we did not incur as a private company. The timing and amount of our operating expenditures will depend largely on our ability to:

•

initiate Phase 3 clinical trials of pomotrelvir;

•

manufacture, or have manufactured on our behalf, our preclinical, nonclinical and clinical drug material and develop processes for late stage and commercial manufacturing;

•

seek regulatory authorizations and/or approvals for any product candidates that successfully complete clinical trials;

•

establish a sales, marketing, medical affairs, managed care and distribution infrastructure to commercialize any product candidates for which we may obtain marketing approval and intend to commercialize on our own;

•

hire additional clinical, quality control and scientific personnel;

•

expand our operational, financial and management systems and increase personnel, including personnel to support our clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization efforts;

•

manage the costs of preparing, filing and prosecuting patent applications, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property rights, including enforcing and defending intellectual property related claims; and

•

manage the costs of operating as a public company.

Working Capital

Because of the numerous risks and uncertainties associated with research, development and commercialization of product candidates, we are unable to estimate the exact amount of our working capital requirements. Our future funding requirements will depend on and could increase significantly as a result of many factors, including:

•

the scope, progress, results and costs of researching and developing our product candidates and conducting preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials;

•

the costs, timing and outcome of regulatory review of our product candidates;

•

the costs, timing and ability to manufacture our product candidates to supply our clinical and preclinical development efforts and our clinical trials;

•

the costs of future activities, including product sales, medical affairs, marketing, manufacturing and distribution, for any of our product candidates for which we receive marketing approval;

•

the costs of manufacturing commercial-grade product and necessary inventory to support a potential future commercial launch;

•

the ability to receive additional non-dilutive funding, including grants from organizations and foundations;

•

the revenue, if any, received from the commercial sale of our products, should any of our product candidates receive marketing approval;

•

the costs of preparing, filing and prosecuting patent applications, obtaining, maintaining, expanding and enforcing our intellectual property rights and defending intellectual property-related claims;

•

our ability to establish and maintain collaborations on favorable terms, if at all; and

•

the extent to which we acquire or in-license other product candidates and technologies.

Contractual Obligations and Commitments

We enter into short-term and cancellable agreements in the normal course of operations through purchase orders, statements of work under master services agreement or other documentation, or that are undocumented except for an invoice. Such short-term agreements are generally outstanding for periods less than one year and are settled by cash payments upon delivery of goods and services. The nature of the work being conducted under these agreements is such that, in most cases, the services may be cancelled upon prior notice of 90 days or less. Payments due upon cancellation generally consist only of payments for services provided and expenses incurred, including non-cancellable obligations of our service providers, up to the date of cancellation. Agreements for manufacturing services with contract manufacturing organizations and development services with contract research organizations may include certain provisions for purchase obligations and termination obligations that could require payments for the cancellation of committed purchase obligations or for early termination of the agreements. The amount of the cancellation or termination payments vary and are based on the timing of the cancellation or termination and the specific terms of the agreements.

Critical Accounting Policies and Significant Judgments and Estimates

Our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is based on our financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles. The preparation of our financial statements and related disclosures requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, costs and expenses and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities in our financial statements. We base our estimates on historical experience, known trends and events and various other factors that we believe are reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. We evaluate our estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis. Our actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions.

While our significant accounting policies are described in greater detail in Note 2, Summary of Significant Accounting Policies, to the financial statements in this Form 10-K, we believe that the following accounting policies are those most critical to the judgments and estimates used in the preparation of our financial statements.

Accrued Research and Development Expenses

As part of the process of preparing our financial statements, we make estimates our accrued research and development expenses as of each balance sheet date in the financial statements based on facts and circumstances known to us at that time. This process involves reviewing open contracts and purchase orders, communicating with our personnel to identify services that have been performed on our behalf and estimating the level of service performed and the associated cost incurred for the service when we have not yet been invoiced or otherwise notified of actual costs. The majority of our service providers invoice us in arrears for services performed, based on a pre-determined schedule or when contractual milestones are met, but some require advance payments. If timelines or contracts are modified based upon changes in the protocol or scope of work to be performed, we modify our estimates and accruals accordingly on a prospective basis.

There may be instances in which payments made to our vendors will exceed the level of services provided and result in a prepayment of the expense. If the actual timing of the performance of services or the level of effort varies from the estimate, we adjust the accrual or the amount of prepaid expenses accordingly.

Although we do not expect our estimates to be materially different from amounts actually incurred, our understanding of the status and timing of services performed relative to the actual status and timing of services performed may vary and may result in reporting amounts that are too high or too low in any particular period. To date, there have not been any material adjustments to our prior estimates of accrued research and development expenses.

Stock-Based Compensation

Stock-based compensation expense represents the cost of the grant date fair value of employee, officer, director and non-employee stock option grants, estimated in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance, recognized on a straight-line basis over the vesting period. The vesting period generally approximates the expected service period of the awards. We recognize forfeitures as they occur.

The fair value of stock options is estimated using a Black-Scholes valuation model on the date of grant. The Black-Scholes option-pricing model requires inputs based on certain subjective assumptions. Changes to these assumptions can materially affect the fair value of stock options and ultimately the amount of stock-based compensation expense recognized in our financial statements. These assumptions include:

•

Fair Value of Common Stock - Prior to our Business Combination, the estimated fair value of our common stock was determined by our board of directors as of the date of each option grant, with input from management, considering our most recently available third-party valuation of our common stock as well as our board of directors' assessment of additional objective and subjective factors that it believed were relevant and which may have changed from the date of the most recent third-party valuation to the date of the grant. Since the completion of our Business Combination, the fair value of each share

of common stock underlying stock option grants is based on the closing price of our common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market as reported on the date of grant.

•

Expected Term - We have opted to use the "simplified method" for estimating the expected term of options, whereby the expected term equals the arithmetic average of the vesting term and the original contractual term of the option, which is generally ten years.

•

Expected Volatility - Due to our limited operating history and a lack of company-specific historical and implied volatility data, we have based our estimate of expected volatility on the historical volatility of a group of similar companies that are publicly traded. The historical volatility data was computed using the daily closing prices for the selected companies' shares during the equivalent period of the calculated expected term of the stock-based awards. We will continue to apply this process until a sufficient amount of historical information regarding the volatility of our own stock price becomes available.

•

Risk-Free Interest Rate - The risk-free interest rates used are based on the U.S. Treasury yield in effect at the time of grant for zero-coupon U.S. treasury notes with maturities approximately equal to the expected term of the stock options.

•

Expected Dividend - To date, we have not issued any dividends and do not expect to issue dividends over the life of the options and therefore have estimated the dividend yield to be zero.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

We evaluated the recently issued accounting pronouncements and, based on our assessment, do not believe any will have a material impact on our financial statements or related disclosures. See Note 2, Summary of Significant Accounting Policies, to the financial statements in this Form 10-K for additional discussion of our adopted accounting policies.

Emerging Growth Company and Smaller Reporting Company Status

The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (JOBS Act) contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required for non-emerging growth companies. As a result, our financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates.

Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, as an "emerging growth company" we are not required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required of non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the Chief Executive Officer's compensation to median employee compensation. We will remain an emerging growth company until the earlier of (i) the last day of the fiscal year in which we have total annual gross revenue of $1.24 billion or more; (ii) the last day of the fiscal year following the fifth anniversary of the closing of the FSDC II initial public offering; (iii) the date on which we have issued more than $1.0 billion in nonconvertible debt during the previous three years; or (iv) the date on which we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer under the rules of the SEC , which means the market value of our common stock that is held by non-affiliates exceeds $700.0 million as of the last business day of our most recently completed second fiscal quarter.

Additionally, we are a "smaller reporting company" as defined in Item 10(f)(1) of Regulation S-K. Smaller reporting companies may take advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations, including, among other things, providing only two years of audited financial statements. We will remain a smaller reporting company until the last day of the fiscal year in which (i) the market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates exceeds $250 million as of the prior June 30 , or (ii) our annual revenues exceeded $100 million during such completed fiscal year and the market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the prior June 30 .