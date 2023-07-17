Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) to MediPacific, Inc. is fair to Pardes shareholders. Per the terms of the agreement, MediPacific would acquire all outstanding shares of Pardes for not less than $2.02 in cash and an additional cash amount of not more than $0.17 per share at closing, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of Pardes’ programs and assets effected within five years of closing.

Halper Sadeh encourages Pardes shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Pardes and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Pardes shareholders; (2) determine whether MediPacific is underpaying for Pardes; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Pardes shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Pardes shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

