Pardes Biosciences : Corporate Presentation October 2022

Forward Looking Statements; Legal Disclaimers

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" and information that are based on beliefs, assumptions and information currently available and that are within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding Pardes Biosciences Inc.'s ("Pardes") strategy, financial condition, market projections, clinical and development plans, manufacturing supplies, adequacy of capital and prescriber preferences are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: PBI-0451's potential best-in class emerging safety profile, the potential attributes and benefits of PBI-0451, timing of clinical trials and availability of clinical data, adequate manufacturing capacity and capital to produce clinical trial material for Pardes' current and projected clinical program needs and the demand for oral antivirals. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, development of competing therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 on Pardes' business, patient recruitment and enrollment rates, results of nonclinical and early clinical studies may not be representative or predictive of the outcomes of on-going or future clinical studies, sufficiency of capital, on reasonable terms, to finance Pardes' operations, and the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts, quarantines, vaccination rates, infection rates, treatment options and/or other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in Pardes' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and other SEC filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Pardes believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, Pardes cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Pardes' actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Pardes or its affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person that Pardes will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this document, and Pardes does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any update or revisions to any of these forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Pardes' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

PBI-0451, Pardes' drug candidate, is under clinical investigation and has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This drug candidate is currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Pardes relating to market size and growth and other data about its industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates and data. Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Pardes' own internal estimates and research. While Pardes believes these third-party sources and Pardes' internal research to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, these sources have not independently been verified, and Pardes make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any such information.

This presentation may contain trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Such reference should not be construed as an endorsement of any product.