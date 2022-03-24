Pardes Biosciences : ICAR 2022 Presentation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" and information that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available and that are within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Pardes Biosciences' ("Pardes") clinical and development plans are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: the ability of Pardes' clinical trials to demonstrate acceptable safety and efficacy of PBI-0451; the potential attributes and benefits of PBI-0451, including the potential for achieving sustained target blood concentrations as a standalone agent; the potential use of PBI-0451 in a broader patient population due to the lack of clinically significant drug-drug interactions; study designs or timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work and the period during which the results of the trials will become available. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements, including, among others, development of competing therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 on Pardes' business and clinical trials; results of nonclinical and early clinical studies may not be representative or predictive of the outcomes of on-going or future clinical studies; interim, "topline" and preliminary data from our clinical trial may change as more patient data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; and/or other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in Pardes' most recent registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these factors are outside of our control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Pardes or our affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Pardes cautions you not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this document or other date specified in the presentation, and Pardes does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any update or revision to any of these forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

This presentation concerns PBI-0451, a drug candidate, which is under clinical investigation, and which has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This drug candidate is currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

2

© 2022 Pardes Biosciences, Inc.