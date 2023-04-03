Pardes Biosciences to suspend COVID-19 drug development after mid-stage trial fails

April 3 (Reuters) - Pardes Biosciences Inc said
on Monday it will suspend further clinical development of its
experimental antiviral treatment pomotrelvir, after the drug
failed a mid-stage trial for treating COVID-19, and will explore
strategic alternatives which may include a sale of the company.
The drug was being studied as a potential treatment of
patients with mild-to-moderate COVID, but it could not achieve
below-the-limit detection for infectious SARS-CoV-2 on day three
when compared to a placebo a proportion of participants,
according to the company.
Based on the study results, the company said it initiated a
review of a range of strategic alternatives that may include an
acquisition or merger, among others.
The company's shares down nearly 23% at $1.02 in premarket
trade.
(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)