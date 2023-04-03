Advanced search
    PRDS   US69945Q1058

PARDES BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PRDS)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-03-30
1.320 USD   +7.32%
Pardes Biosciences to suspend COVID-19 drug development after mid-stage trial fails
08:23aPardes Biosciences, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Pardes Biosciences to suspend COVID-19 drug development after mid-stage trial fails
Pardes Biosciences to suspend COVID-19 drug development after mid-stage trial fails

04/03/2023 | 08:35am EDT
April 3 (Reuters) - Pardes Biosciences Inc said on Monday it will suspend further clinical development of its experimental antiviral treatment pomotrelvir, after the drug failed a mid-stage trial for treating COVID-19, and will explore strategic alternatives which may include a sale of the company.

The drug was being studied as a potential treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID, but it could not achieve below-the-limit detection for infectious SARS-CoV-2 on day three when compared to a placebo a proportion of participants, according to the company.

Based on the study results, the company said it initiated a review of a range of strategic alternatives that may include an acquisition or merger, among others.

The company's shares down nearly 23% at $1.02 in premarket trade. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 78,6 M 78,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 81,6%
Managers and Directors
Thomas G. Wiggans Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heidi Henson Chief Financial Officer
Lee D. Arnold Chief Scientific Officer
Ann D. Kwong Executive Vice President-Research
Valdas Jurkauskas Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARDES BIOSCIENCES, INC.-21.89%79
MODERNA, INC.-14.50%59 232
LONZA GROUP AG20.81%44 555
SEAGEN INC.57.55%37 885
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.93%36 938
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.71%24 866
