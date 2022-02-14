Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Pardes Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRDS   US69945Q1058

PARDES BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PRDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pardes expects to start larger trial of COVID-19 antiviral pill by mid-year

02/14/2022 | 08:41am EST
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pardes Biosciences Inc said on Monday it expects to start a mid-to-late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill by mid-year, following promising data from early human testing.

Interim data from an ongoing early-stage trial has shown that a twice daily intake of the pill, PBI-0451, can trigger potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants, Pardes said.

The drug was well-tolerated and all adverse events reported so far have been assessed as mild in severity and resolved without intervention, the company added.

The Pardes drug is a protease inhibitor, designed to prevent the coronavirus from replicating in human cells. That is the same class of medicine as Pfizer's nirmatrelvir.

When used in combination with Pfizer's older antiviral ritonavir, nirmatrelvir was shown to cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% for COVID-19 patients at high risk of severe illness.

Pardes said its drug has the potential to be a standalone treatment, unlike medicines such as Pfizer's two-drug antiviral regimen Paxlovid, which need to be taken with a second booster medication.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -38,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 761 M 761 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 79,9%
Managers and Directors
Uri A. Lopatin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heidi Henson Chief Financial Officer
Mark Auerbach Chairman
Lee D. Arnold Chief Scientific Officer
J. Jay Lobell Independent Director
