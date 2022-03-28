Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    524689   INE904D01019

PARENTERAL DRUGS (INDIA) LIMITED

(524689)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Parenteral Drugs India : One Time Settlement

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
1)1)1)1. PARE NTERAL DRUGS (INDIA) LIMITE D

L ~ .

Regd . Office: 340, Laxmi Plaza, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New LinkR~ad, ~nd.heri (West) , ~umbai-400.05 .3 (MH) India;

_~II Tel.: (022) 61725900-01; Fax: (022) 26333763; E-mail: pdpl_mumbal@pdmdla.com ; Website : www.pdindia.com

Date: 28.03.2022

To

To

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Plaza

Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Rotund Building, Dalal Street

BandraKurla Complex

Mumbai -400051

Bandra ( E), Mumbai-400051

Symbol: PDPL

Scrip Code: 524689

Subject: Intimation about payment of part of the One Time Settlement fOTS) amount to the Consortium of Banks.

Dear Sir/Madam

With reference to the captioned subject and in continuation of earlier intimation regarding One Time Settlement proposal given by the Company and accepted by the Consortium of Banks, it is informed the Stock Exchange that the Company has paid a sum of Rs.65,OO,OO ,OOOI- to the Consortium of Banks as against total sanction OTS amount of Rs .154,OO,OO ,OOOI- , by monetizing some of the idle assets of the Company as well as money arranged by the guarantors of the Company.

It is further informed that the core assets of the Company are being used to continue with the production to the extent it is possible and further to raise balance funds to settle the remaining amount of the required funds to settle the entire OTS amount, about which the Company shall keep the exchange informed

from time to time.

"'

This is for the information of the Exchange and members thereof. Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You

for pare.nter~~(India) Limited

.~

Vinod Kumar Gupta Managing Director DIN:00039145

Corp . Office: Shree Ganesh Chambers, A.B. Road , Navlakha Cross ing, Indore-452 001 (M.P.) India;

Ph.: (0731) 4092000,6652000-03; Fax: (0731) 2401052; E-mail : pdpl@pdindia.com;

CIN: L24100MH1983PLC126481

Disclaimer

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
