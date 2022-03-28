Parenteral Drugs India : One Time Settlement

1)1)1)1. PARE NTERAL DRUGS (INDIA) LIMITE D

Date: 28.03.2022

To To National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Plaza Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers Plot No. C/1, G Block Rotund Building, Dalal Street BandraKurla Complex Mumbai -400051 Bandra ( E), Mumbai-400051 Symbol: PDPL Scrip Code: 524689

Subject: Intimation about payment of part of the One Time Settlement fOTS) amount to the Consortium of Banks.

Dear Sir/Madam

With reference to the captioned subject and in continuation of earlier intimation regarding One Time Settlement proposal given by the Company and accepted by the Consortium of Banks, it is informed the Stock Exchange that the Company has paid a sum of Rs.65,OO,OO ,OOOI- to the Consortium of Banks as against total sanction OTS amount of Rs .154,OO,OO ,OOOI- , by monetizing some of the idle assets of the Company as well as money arranged by the guarantors of the Company.

It is further informed that the core assets of the Company are being used to continue with the production to the extent it is possible and further to raise balance funds to settle the remaining amount of the required funds to settle the entire OTS amount, about which the Company shall keep the exchange informed

from time to time.

This is for the information of the Exchange and members thereof. Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You

for pare.nter~~(India) Limited

Vinod Kumar Gupta Managing Director DIN:00039145

