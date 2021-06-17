Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pareteum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEUM   US69946T2078

PARETEUM CORPORATION

(TEUM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/17 03:59:41 pm
0.43 USD   +7.50%
05:29pPARETEUM  : 2020 Financial Results Presentation
PU
04:13pPARETEUM CORP  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pPARETEUM CORPORATION  : Announces 2020 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pareteum : 2020 Financial Results Presentation

06/17/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Connecting Every Person and Every(Thing)

2020 Full Year Financial Results and Business Update

17 June 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward- looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "project," "should," "will," "would" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. However, our actual results may differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the assets and operations we have acquired and may acquire in the future; our possible inability to raise additional capital that will be necessary to expand our operations; the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern expressed in the most recent report on our audited financial statements; our potential lack of revenue growth; the length of our sales cycle; pending investigations by the SEC and other lawsuits; the outbreak and impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global economy and our business; our potential inability to add new products and services that will be necessary to generate increased sales; our potential inability to develop and successfully market platforms or services or our inability to obtain adequate funding to implement or develop our business; our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting within the time periods and in the manner currently anticipated; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting, including the identification of additional control deficiencies; risks related to restrictions and covenants in our convertible debt facility that may adversely affect our business; our potential loss of key personnel and our ability to find qualified personnel; international, national regional and local economic political changes, political risks, and risks related to global tariffs and import/export regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our potential inability to use and protect our intellectual property; risks related to our continued investment in research and development, product defects or software errors, or cybersecurity threats; general economic and market conditions; regulatory risks and the potential consequences of non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations; increases in operating expenses associated with the growth of our operations; risks related to our capital stock, including the potentially dilutive effect of issuing additional shares and the fact that shares eligible for future sale may adversely affect the market for our common stock; the possibility of telecommunications rate changes and technological changes; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure; the potential for increased competition and risks related to competing with major competitors who are larger than we are; our positioning in the marketplace as a smaller provider; risks resulting from the restatement of certain of our financial statements; and the other risks discussed in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Except to the extent required by applicable laws or rules, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Speakers

INTERIM CEO

INTERIM CFO

GROUP CORPORATE SECRETARY

BART WEIJERMARS

LAURA W. THOMAS

ALEXANDER KORFF

3

OUR PRINCIPLES

OUR VISION

CONNECT EVERY

PERSON AND

EVERYTHING

OUR MISSION

EMPOWER OUR CUSTOMERS SIMPLY TO

CREATE AND CONTROL THEIR WIRELESS

COMMUNICATION PRODUCTS AND

EXPERIENCES THROUGH OUR POWERFUL

CLOUD PLATFORM AND GLOBAL

CONNECTIVITY

Experience Cloud: One Platform

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

PLATFORM

Engagement

Control

CRM

Billing & Payment

Mobility

Intelligence

API Connectivity

Data

&

&

Communications

Insight Analytics

SMART NETWORK

5

Disclaimer

Pareteum Corp. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARETEUM CORPORATION
05:29pPARETEUM  : 2020 Financial Results Presentation
PU
04:13pPARETEUM CORP  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pPARETEUM CORPORATION  : Announces 2020 Financial Results
PR
06/16PARETEUM  : to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call ..
PR
05/25PARETEUM  : Forbearance Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
05/25PARETEUM CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
05/17PARETEUM  : Announces Preliminary 2020 Revenue Results and Provides Business Upd..
PU
05/17PARETEUM CORPORATION  : Announces Preliminary 2020 Revenue Results and Provides ..
PR
05/17PARETEUM  : 2020 Investor Call Presentation
PU
05/17PARETEUM CORP  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 62,0 M - -
Net income 2019 -227 M - -
Net Debt 2019 4,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,22x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 64,8 M 64,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart PARETEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pareteum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bart Weijermars Chief Executive & Strategy Officer
Laura Webster Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Mary Beth Vitale Non-Executive Chairman
Luis Jimenez Tuñon Independent Director
Robert L. Lippert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARETEUM CORPORATION-32.20%55
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.16%1 938 477
SEA LIMITED38.05%144 104
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.27%106 612
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.24%62 409
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE18.06%62 210