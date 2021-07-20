Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Pareto Bank ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARB   NO0010397581

PARETO BANK ASA

(PARB)
Pareto Bank : Financial results Q2 2021.pdf

07/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
PARETO BANK

Financial Results - Second Quarter 2021

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Highlights

Financials

Business Areas

Outlook & Ambitions

2

SECOND QUARTER 2021

Highlights

  • Profit after tax NOK 131.3m (NOK 127.9m).
  • Return on equity after tax 14.7 % (15.7 %).
  • Activity in all areas. Profitable lending growth. High credit quality.
  • Net interest income NOK 213.3m (NOK 183.8m). Healthy lending margins and lending-related fee income.
  • Lending to customers climbed NOK 221m to NOK 15,310m (NOK 14,235m).
  • Reversal of impairments NOK 3.4m (NOK 0.1m). Partially reversing Covid-related impairments made in Q1-20. Stage 3 impairments remained stable.
  • Outlook is more positive than in previous quarters. Gradual reopening with lower infection rates and vaccination.

3

KEY FIGURES

Profit after tax (NOKm)

127.9

119.4

131.3

Q2-20

Q1-21

Q2-21

Net interest income (NOKm)

200.2

213.3

183.8

Q2-20

Q1-21

Q2-21

Return on Equity *

15.7 %

13.8 %

14.7 %

Q2-20

Q1-21

Q2-21

Cost/Income ratio

18.4%

19.9%

19.4%

Q2-20

Q1-21

Q2-21

CET1 ratio

17.5 %

16.8 %

16.9 %

30.06.2020

31.03.2021

30.06.2021

Loss ratio **

0.04%

0.00%-0.02%

Q2-20Q1-21Q2-21

4*) Excluding AT1 hybrid bonds and corresponing interest costs **) Quarterly impairments and losses over average net loans

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Highlights

Financials

Business Areas

Outlook & Ambitions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pareto Bank ASA published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
