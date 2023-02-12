Parex Resources : Capital Markets Day - December 2022
Parex Resources
Capital Markets Day - December 6, 2022
Showcase the
Demonstrate
Reinforce
Parex
production
capital
advantage
sustainability
allocation
in Colombia
& runway for growth
framework
Vision & Strategy
Imad Mohsen
President & CEO
Colombia Advantage
Daniel Ferreiro
President & Country Manager
ESG Performance & 2023 Budget
Mike Kruchten
SVP, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Driving Safe &
Eric Furlan
Sustainable Operations
Chief Operating Officer
Big 'E' Transformational
Ian Zapfe-Smith, Vice President, Exploration
Growth
Katie Bernard, Vice President, New Ventures
Returning Capital &
Ken Pinsky
Building on Track Record
Chief Financial Officer
Q&A
Alberto Consuegra Granger
Guest Speaker
Executive Vice President, Operations,
Ecopetrol S.A.
Parex Poised to Outperform
YTD 2022
PERFORMANCE
(1)
TSX Energy
+52%
Brent
+14%
PXT
-14%
2023E EV/DACF
(2)
5.8x
5.2x
4.4x
3.8x
4.0x
3.1x
3.3x
3.4x
3.5x
2.5x
1.8x
PXT
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
P10
Recent Performance & Revaluation
(3)
Perceived risk & recent performance have weighed on valuation
2022 characterized by adverse election result, localized blockades and production misses, as well as government tax reform
As Colombia's risk profile is better understood, country risk discount is expected to improve
With a strategic base plan and high-impact catalysts, Parex is well-positioned to outperform
As at November, 28, 2022. (2) Source: Peters & Co. (November 28, 2022); enterprise value divided by estimated debt-adjusted cash flow; 2023E assumptions: Brent: US$86.06/bbl WTI: US$81.21/bbl, NYMEX: US$6.40/mmbtu, AECO: C$5.96/mcf, USD/CAD: 0.76; peer list: BTE, CJ, CPG, ERF, GTE, HWX, IPCO, TVE, VET, WCP.
See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook."
Colombia
Substantial
Emerging
Stable
Resource
Industry
Environment
Undeveloped
Minimal Industry
Committed OECD
Basins
Competition
Country
Capture Entire Play
Lagging Technology
Focused on
With Discovery
Application
Energy Transition
Forecast Gas S/D
Underutilized, Existing
O&G Revenues
Imbalance
Infrastructure
Critical to Economy
Parex
Proven
Strong
Strategic
Player
Reputation
Value
Largest Independent
Strong Social
Applying Proven
Operator
License to Operate
Technology
10+ Year Track Record
Superior ESG
Long-Term
In Colombia
Performance
Gas Strategy
Safety First, Responsible
Established Relationship
Investing & Utilizing
Operator
with Ecopetrol
Infrastructure
COLOMBIA ENERGY
SPACE HAS A
DISPROPORTIONATE,
FAVOURABLE
RISK/REWARD
PROFILE, WHICH IS
BOLSTERED BY
PAREX'S COMPETITIVE
ADVANTAGES
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Parex Resources Inc. published this content on 12 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2023 22:05:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Analyst Recommendations on PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Sales 2022
1 959 M
1 466 M
1 466 M
Net income 2022
518 M
388 M
388 M
Net cash 2022
278 M
208 M
208 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,36x
Yield 2022
3,75%
Capitalization
2 617 M
1 958 M
1 958 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,19x
EV / Sales 2023
1,11x
Nbr of Employees
371
Free-Float
98,5%
Chart PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
23,98 CAD
Average target price
34,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target
42,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.