    PXT   CA69946Q1046

PAREX RESOURCES INC.

(PXT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
23.98 CAD   +0.25%
05:06pParex Resources : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
05:06pParex Resources : Capital Markets Day - December 2022
PU
02/03Parex Resources Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Following Dividend Hike, Guidance; Price Target Kept at C$33.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parex Resources : Capital Markets Day - December 2022

02/12/2023 | 05:06pm EST
Parex Resources

Capital Markets Day - December 6, 2022

Today's Objectives

Showcase the

Demonstrate

Reinforce

Parex

production

capital

advantage

sustainability

allocation

in Colombia

& runway for growth

framework

Agenda

Vision & Strategy

Imad Mohsen

President & CEO

Colombia Advantage

Daniel Ferreiro

President & Country Manager

ESG Performance & 2023 Budget

Mike Kruchten

SVP, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning

Driving Safe &

Eric Furlan

Sustainable Operations

Chief Operating Officer

Big 'E' Transformational

Ian Zapfe-Smith, Vice President, Exploration

Growth

Katie Bernard, Vice President, New Ventures

Returning Capital &

Ken Pinsky

Building on Track Record

Chief Financial Officer

Q&A

Alberto Consuegra Granger

Guest Speaker

Executive Vice President, Operations,

Ecopetrol S.A.

Parex Poised to Outperform

75%

50%

25%

0%

-25%

YTD 2022

PERFORMANCE(1)

TSX Energy

+52%

Brent

+14%

PXT

-14%

2023E EV/DACF(2)

5.8x

5.2x

4.4x

3.8x

4.0x

3.1x

3.3x

3.4x

3.5x

2.5x

1.8x

PXT

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

P10

Recent Performance & Revaluation(3)

  • Perceived risk & recent performance have weighed on valuation
  • 2022 characterized by adverse election result, localized blockades and production misses, as well as government tax reform
  • As Colombia's risk profile is better understood, country risk discount is expected to improve

With a strategic base plan and high-impact catalysts, Parex is well-positioned to outperform

  1. As at November, 28, 2022. (2) Source: Peters & Co. (November 28, 2022); enterprise value divided by estimated debt-adjusted cash flow; 2023E assumptions: Brent: US$86.06/bbl WTI: US$81.21/bbl, NYMEX: US$6.40/mmbtu, AECO: C$5.96/mcf, USD/CAD: 0.76; peer list: BTE, CJ, CPG, ERF, GTE, HWX, IPCO, TVE, VET, WCP.
  1. See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook."

Colombia

Substantial

Emerging

Stable

Resource

Industry

Environment

Undeveloped

Minimal Industry

Committed OECD

Basins

Competition

Country

Capture Entire Play

Lagging Technology

Focused on

With Discovery

Application

Energy Transition

Forecast Gas S/D

Underutilized, Existing

O&G Revenues

Imbalance

Infrastructure

Critical to Economy

Parex

Proven

Strong

Strategic

Player

Reputation

Value

Largest Independent

Strong Social

Applying Proven

Operator

License to Operate

Technology

10+ Year Track Record

Superior ESG

Long-Term

In Colombia

Performance

Gas Strategy

Safety First, Responsible

Established Relationship

Investing & Utilizing

Operator

with Ecopetrol

Infrastructure

COLOMBIA ENERGY

SPACE HAS A

DISPROPORTIONATE,

FAVOURABLE

RISK/REWARD

PROFILE, WHICH IS

BOLSTERED BY

PAREX'S COMPETITIVE

ADVANTAGES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parex Resources Inc. published this content on 12 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2023 22:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
