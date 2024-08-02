TSX:PXT

Colombia's Largest Independent Oil & Gas Company

Track Record of Creating Value in Colombia since 2009

Deep Portfolio with Transformational Exploration Opportunities

Target the Return of ≥33% of FFO (1) to Shareholders

to Shareholders Top-Tier ESG Performance

Stock Symbol TSX:PXT Shares Outstanding(2) 101.2 million Market Capitalization(2) C$2.1 billion Quarterly Dividend(3) C$0.385 per share Dividend Yield(2)(3)(4) 7.4% Average Production(5) 53,568 boe/d Land Position 5.4 million net acres

(1) Funds flow provided by operations; capital management measure; see advisory.

(2) As at July 31, 2024.

(3) Based on C$0.385 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on May 8, 2024.

(4) Supplementary financial measure; annualized dividend per share divided by PXT share price; see advisory.

(5) For three months ended June 30, 2024 (light & medium crude oil: 9.541 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: 43,229 bbl/d,

conventional natural gas: 4,788 mcf/d).