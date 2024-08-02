Parex Resources
- Colombia's Largest Independent Oil & Gas Company
- Track Record of Creating Value in Colombia since 2009
- Deep Portfolio with Transformational Exploration Opportunities
- Target the Return of ≥33% of FFO(1) to Shareholders
- Top-TierESG Performance
Stock Symbol
TSX:PXT
Shares Outstanding(2)
101.2 million
Market Capitalization(2)
C$2.1 billion
Quarterly Dividend(3)
C$0.385 per share
Dividend Yield(2)(3)(4)
7.4%
Average Production(5)
53,568 boe/d
Land Position
5.4 million net acres
See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook" advisory.
(1) Funds flow provided by operations; capital management measure; see advisory.
(2) As at July 31, 2024.
(3) Based on C$0.385 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on May 8, 2024.
(4) Supplementary financial measure; annualized dividend per share divided by PXT share price; see advisory.
(5) For three months ended June 30, 2024 (light & medium crude oil: 9.541 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: 43,229 bbl/d,
conventional natural gas: 4,788 mcf/d).
Strategy
Business Fundamentals
Colombia Advantage
& ESG
Asset Sustainability
Production Growth
Return of Capital to
Shareholders
Strategic Growth Levers
Utilize Exploitation & Technology
UNLOCKING EXTENSIVE LAND BASE USING GLOBALLY-PROVEN TECHNOLOGY
Capture Liquids-Rich Gas Opportunities
PURSUING ONSHORE, WORLD-CLASS GAS PLAYS THAT ARE UNDEREXPLORED
Deliver Outsized Exploration Potential
FOCUSING ON THE EXECUTION OF TRANSFORMATIONAL, HIGH-IMPACT PROSPECTS
3
Colombia
~750,000
Independent
Free
OECD
BBL/D
Branches of
Capital Movement
Member
Oil Production(1)
Government
& No Foreign
Country
Currency Controls
Parex Advantages
Offshore
Oil Sales
Paid in USD based on Brent reference pricing
Top Decile
Established Strong
Strategic Partner
Cash Flow per BOE
Social License
with Ecopetrol S.A.
When compared against
US$20MM+ of community
Agreement signed in high-
TSX-listed oil & gas peers(2)
investment in 2023
potential Foothills trend
(1) 2022; source: National Hydrocarbons Agency of the Republic of Colombia (ANH). (2) Source: Peters & Co. (January 8, 2024); 2024E assumptions: Brent: US$75.91/bbl WTI: US$71.31/bbl, NYMEX: US$2.83/mmbtu, AECO: C$2.34/mcf, USD/CAD: 0.749; all USD cash flow per boe netbacks converted to CAD; peer list based on Peters
4
& Co. Canadian Producers coverage list (40 total companies (excludes royalty companies)).
Track Record of Growth
PRODUCTION PER SHARE(1)
PDP RESERVES PER SHARE(2)
0.20
12%
CAGR
0.19
(2018A-2024F)
0.17
0.13
0.14
0.12
0.10
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022A
2023A
2024F
45
57
Absolute Production Growth CAGR: 4%
kboe/d
kboe/d
15%
CAGR
0.76
(2018A-2023A)
0.67
0.55
0.50
0.40
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022A
63
Absolute PDP Reserves Growth CAGR: 6%
mmboe
0.80
2023A
83
mmboe
Long-term track record of growing production and PDP reserves combined with share
repurchases that result in strong per share growth
(1) Calculated as total annual average production divided by weighted-average basic shares; see "Historical Production" table within advisory for production by product type; supplementall financial measure; see advisory. (2) Calculated as PDP gross volume divided by year-end basic shares; see advisory.
5
Track Record of Returning Capital
RETURN OF CAPITAL (CAD MM)(1)
~$295 ~$1,845
$300
$384
$334
$230
$300
CONTINUALLY LOWERING THE SHARE COUNT (MM)
162
148
134
122
110 104
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022A
2023A
2024F(2)
Total
Share Repurchases
Dividends
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022A
2023A
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
Returned over C$1.5B to shareholders and reduced the float by ~35% in the last five years;
on track to continue capital returns in 2024
(1) See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook" advisory. (2) Current dividend based on C$0.385 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on May 8, 2024; USD/CAD assumption: 0.73.
6
2024 Guidance
Average
54,000-60,000
Production
Trending to the Lower
boe/d
End of the Range
2024F CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION
10% Magdalena
30%
Northern LLA
75%
Operated
35%
Southern LLA
25%
25%
LLA-34
Non-Operated
VIM-1
1 Big 'E' well
Hidra
Fortuna
~1 wells
Funds
$590-660(1)
Capital
(2)
Flow
Expenditures
$390-430
$75/bbl Brent
Trending to the Lower
$ millions
$ millions
End of the Range
Arauca & Capachos
~5 wells
1 Big 'E' well
Andina-Este
LLA-122
1 Big 'E' well
Arantes
Southern Llanos
5-10 wells Workover activities
LLA-34
15-20 wells
Workover activities
2024F Program: ~35 gross wells
See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook" advisory. 2024 guidance based on $75/bbl Brent crude oil price (see Janua ry 15, 2024, and July 31, 2024 news releases).
7
(1) Funds flow provided by operations; capital management measure; see advisory. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; see advisory.
Capital Allocation Framework Reinforced by 2024 Plan
2024F CAPITAL ALLOCATION ($MM)
2024F FFO NETBACK(5) SENSITIVITY
($/bbl Brent)
~$100
$29-31
$25-27
$31-33
~$115
~$625
19-21%
10-12%
25-27%
$75/bbl
Brent
~$410
FFO
(1)
(2)
Current Dividend
(3)
(4)
Capital Expenditures
Remaining FFF
2024 plan at $75/bbl Brent is expected to generate
~$215MM of free funds flow(4)
$65
$75
$85
FFO Netback ($/boe)(5)
Effective Tax Rate
2024F CAPITAL EXPENDITURES(2)
BY CATEGORY
Development
23%
Activity
Development
Facilities
50%
10%
Near-Field
Exploration
12%
Big 'E'
5%
Exploration
Carry Capital
See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook" advisory. 2024 guidance based on $75/bbl Brent crude oil price (see Janua ry 15, 2024, and July 31, 2024 news releases).
(1) Capital management measure; see advisory. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; see advisory. (3) Based on paid Q1 2024 dividend of C$0.375 per share and updated Q2 2024 C$0.385 per share dividend as first approved on May 8, 2024. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure; free funds flow defined as funds flow less capital expenditures; 8 see advisory; remaining FFF defined as FFO less forecast capital expenditures, less the estimated current dividend. (5) Non-GAAP ratio; see advisory.
Long-Term Capital Allocation Framework
1. Reinvest ~2/3 of FFO(1) into Business
2. Return ≥1/3 to Shareholders(2)
Near-Field Investments
Big 'E'
- Drive sustainable business model
- Invest in long-term growth
- Replenish development inventory
- Portion of investment geared towards high-impact, big 'E' exploration
- Actively manage risk & reward
- Capitalize on Colombia advantage to generate potential for outsized returns
Regular Dividends +
Share Buybacks
- Quarterly regular dividend
- Target dividend growth
- Ensure sustainability through commodity cycles
- Share repurchases
- Mechanism to supplement returns
Target the return of at least 1/3 of total FFO(1) to shareholders
through regular dividends and share buybacks
See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook" advisory.
9
(1) Funds flow provided by operations; capital management measure; see advisory. (2) Based on funds flow provided by operations; capital management measure; see advisory.
Cabrestero & LLA-34: Maximizing Recovery & Free Funds Flow
Basin: Southern Llanos
Operator: PXT (Cabrestero), Non-Operator(LLA-34)
W.I.: 100% (Cabrestero), 55% (LLA-34)
CABRESTERO PROFILE(1)
13
12
11
10
9
7
$25
$70
$155
$130
$10
$10
2021A
2022A
2023A
2024F
2025F
2026F
Capital ($MM)
(3)
Production (kboe/d)
(2)
LLA-34 PROFILE(1)
30 32 30 28
26
22
Focused on
pressure management & minimizing decline
Cabrestero Block
- Planned downspacing and waterflood injection pattern as well as facility expansion completed in 2023
- Actively ramping up waterflood injection volume
- Polymer flooding pilot commenced in late Q4 2023 to increase sweep efficiency LLA-34Block
- 2024 activities focused on vertical and horizontal producers as well as injectors for the waterflood pattern
- Upgrading fluid handling capacity by 120,000-160,000 bbl per day
- Continuing horizontal drilling program based off 2023 success
$25
$85
$120
$120
$90
$15
$30$155$80
Infrastructure & technology investments have positioned key assets
2021A 2022A 2023A 2024F 2025F 2026F
Capital ($MM)(2)
Production (kboe/d)(3)
to have the potential for significant free funds flow(4) generation
See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook" advisory.
(1) After 2024F, budgets and forecast for Cabrestero and LLA-34 have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of factors, including prior year's results as well as partner approval in respect to LLA-34. (2) Capital expenditures; non-GAAP financial measure; see advisory. (3) Average annual production. (4) Non-GAAP financial 10 measure; free funds flow defined as FFO less capital expenditures; see advisory.
