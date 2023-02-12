Parex Resources : Investor Presentation - February 2023
Parex Resources
Investor Presentation - February 2023
TSX:PXT
Largest Independent Oil & Gas Company in Colombia
Deep Portfolio with Transformational Exploration Opportunities
Debt-FreeBalance Sheet
Commitment to Return 100% of Free Funds Flow to Shareholders
Top-TierESG Performance
Shares Outstanding(1)
108.4 million
Market Capitalization(2)
C$2.6 billion
Quarterly Regular Dividend(3)
C$0.375 per share
Dividend Yield(2)(4)
6.26%
Average Production(5)
54,257 boe/d
Land Position
5.8 million net acres
(1) As at January 31, 2023.
(2) As at February 10, 2023.
(3) Based on C$0.375 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on February 2, 2023.
(4) Supplementary financial measure; annualized dividends per share dividend by PXT share price; see advisory.
(5) Estimate for three months ended December 31, 2022 (light & medium crude oil: 10,511 bb/d, heavy crude oil:
42,766, conventional natural gas: 6,000 mcf/d).
Strategy: Strategic Levers to Grow
Exploitation
Onshore
& Technology
Gas Potential
▪ Unlocking extensive
▪ Targeting liquid-rich
land base using
gas fields
proven technology
▪ Pursuing longer-term,
▪ Step change in capital
world-class
efficiency
underexplored gas
plays
Colombia
Sustainable
Growing
Advantage
Assets
Production
& ESG
Outsized
Exploration
Potential
Focusing on transformational big
'E' exploration targets
Return of
Capital
Strategy: Business Fundamentals
LEVERAGE
DRIVE
STRATEGIC
DELIVER
Colombia
Safe &
Big 'E'
Return of
Advantage
Sustainable
Transformational
& ESG
Capital
Operations
Upside
Performance
Three-Year Plan: Grow Production and Reduce Capex(6)
(boe/d)
BASE DEVELOPMENT PLAN(1)
(Excludes Exploration Upside)
80,000
60,000
Magdalena
Northern Llanos
Exploration Strategy
▪ Approach: ~$50MM per
year on high-impact
prospects for step-change
exposure
40,000
20,000
Southern Llanos
Cabrestero
▪Upside: ~15 identified
high-impact opportunities
in portfolio
LLA-34
0
2020A
2021A
2022F
2023F
2024F
2025F
▪Forecast: not included in
base development plan
Production
FFO(2)
Base Plan
Exploration
Carry (A&D)
Total
FFF(5)
Cumulative
$80 Brent
Capital(3)
Capital(3)
Capital(3)(4)
Capital(3)
FFF(5)
(kboe/d)
($ millions)
($ millions)
($ millions)
($ millions)
($ millions)
($ millions)
($ millions)
2023E
60
$745
$360
$45
$45
$450
$295
$295
2024E
63
$780
$285
$50
$40
$375
$405
$700
2025E
67
$830
$275
$50
$0
$325
$505
$1,205
Successful exploration follow-up, including associated capital and production, is not reflected in the base development plan
Long-termplan derived by utilizing, among other assumptions, historical Parex production performance and current cost assumptions, adjusted annually after 2023; budgets and forecast have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of factors, including prior year's results. (2) Capital management measure; see advisory; price assumptions: based on $80/bbl Brent and $4/bbl Vasconia differential equating to a $34/bbl FFO netback (see February 2, 2023, news release) for all years; no hedging; FFO netback is a non-GAAP ratio, see advisory. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure; see advisory. (4) Carry capital relates to the Arauca and LLA-38farm-in agreement, as originally announced on July 7, 2021. (5) Non-GAAP financial measure; free funds flow defined as funds flow less capital expenditures; see advisory. (6) See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook."
