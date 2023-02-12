Advanced search
    PXT   CA69946Q1046

PAREX RESOURCES INC.

(PXT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
23.98 CAD   +0.25%
05:06pParex Resources : Investor Presentation - February 2023
05:06pParex Resources : Capital Markets Day - December 2022
02/03Parex Resources Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Following Dividend Hike, Guidance; Price Target Kept at C$33.00
Parex Resources : Investor Presentation - February 2023

02/12/2023 | 05:06pm EST
Parex Resources

Investor Presentation - February 2023

TSX:PXT

  • Largest Independent Oil & Gas Company in Colombia
  • Deep Portfolio with Transformational Exploration Opportunities
  • Debt-FreeBalance Sheet
  • Commitment to Return 100% of Free Funds Flow to Shareholders
  • Top-TierESG Performance

Shares Outstanding(1)

108.4 million

Market Capitalization(2)

C$2.6 billion

Quarterly Regular Dividend(3)

C$0.375 per share

Dividend Yield(2)(4)

6.26%

Average Production(5)

54,257 boe/d

Land Position

5.8 million net acres

(1) As at January 31, 2023.

(2) As at February 10, 2023.

(3) Based on C$0.375 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on February 2, 2023.

(4) Supplementary financial measure; annualized dividends per share dividend by PXT share price; see advisory.

(5) Estimate for three months ended December 31, 2022 (light & medium crude oil: 10,511 bb/d, heavy crude oil:

42,766, conventional natural gas: 6,000 mcf/d).

Strategy: Strategic Levers to Grow

Exploitation

Onshore

& Technology

Gas Potential

Unlocking extensive

Targeting liquid-rich

land base using

gas fields

proven technology

Pursuing longer-term,

Step change in capital

world-class

efficiency

underexplored gas

plays

Colombia

Sustainable

Growing

Advantage

Assets

Production

& ESG

Outsized

Exploration

Potential

  • Focusing on transformational big
    'E' exploration targets

Return of

Capital

Strategy: Business Fundamentals

LEVERAGE

DRIVE

STRATEGIC

DELIVER

Colombia

Safe &

Big 'E'

Return of

Advantage

Sustainable

Transformational

& ESG

Capital

Operations

Upside

Performance

Three-Year Plan: Grow Production and Reduce Capex(6)

(boe/d)

BASE DEVELOPMENT PLAN(1)

(Excludes Exploration Upside)

80,000

60,000

Magdalena

Northern Llanos

Exploration Strategy

Approach: ~$50MM per

year on high-impact

prospects for step-change

exposure

40,000

20,000

Southern Llanos

Cabrestero

Upside: ~15 identified

high-impact opportunities

in portfolio

LLA-34

0

2020A

2021A

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

Forecast: not included in

base development plan

Production

FFO(2)

Base Plan

Exploration

Carry (A&D)

Total

FFF(5)

Cumulative

$80 Brent

Capital(3)

Capital(3)

Capital(3)(4)

Capital(3)

FFF(5)

(kboe/d)

($ millions)

($ millions)

($ millions)

($ millions)

($ millions)

($ millions)

($ millions)

2023E

60

$745

$360

$45

$45

$450

$295

$295

2024E

63

$780

$285

$50

$40

$375

$405

$700

2025E

67

$830

$275

$50

$0

$325

$505

$1,205

Successful exploration follow-up, including associated capital and production, is not reflected in the base development plan

  1. Long-termplan derived by utilizing, among other assumptions, historical Parex production performance and current cost assumptions, adjusted annually after 2023; budgets and forecast have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of factors, including prior year's results. (2) Capital management measure; see advisory; price assumptions: based on $80/bbl Brent and $4/bbl Vasconia differential equating to a $34/bbl FFO netback (see February 2, 2023, news release) for all years; no hedging; FFO netback is a non-GAAP ratio, see advisory. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure; see advisory. (4) Carry capital relates to the Arauca and LLA-38farm-in agreement, as originally announced on July 7, 2021. (5) Non-GAAP financial measure; free funds flow defined as funds flow less capital expenditures; see advisory. (6) See "Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook."

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parex Resources Inc. published this content on 12 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2023 22:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 959 M 1 466 M 1 466 M
Net income 2022 518 M 388 M 388 M
Net cash 2022 278 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,36x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 2 617 M 1 958 M 1 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Parex Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,98 CAD
Average target price 34,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imad Mohsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth George Pinsky Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wayne Kim Foo Director
Eric Furlan Vice President-Engineering
Robert John Engbloom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAREX RESOURCES INC.19.01%1 958
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.9.11%5 692
SNGN ROMGAZ SA6.49%3 376
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.-5.44%2 158
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.-9.21%1 688
BERRY CORPORATION17.63%722