Parex Resources
Investor Presentation - September 2023
TSX:PXT
- Largest Independent Oil & Gas Company in Colombia
- Deep Portfolio with Transformational Exploration Opportunities
- Debt-FreeBalance Sheet
- Target the Return of 100% of Free Funds Flow to Shareholders
- Top-TierESG Performance
Stock Symbol
TSX:PXT
Shares Outstanding(1)
105.4 million
Market Capitalization(1)
C$2.7 billion
Quarterly Dividend(2)
C$0.375 per share
Dividend Yield(1)(2)(3)
5.9%
Average Production(4)
54,120 boe/d
Land Position
5.5 million net acres
(1) As at August 31, 2023.
(2) Based on C$0.375 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on February 2, 2023.
(3) Supplementary financial measure; annualized dividends per share dividend by PXT share price; see advisory.
(4) For three months ended June 30, 2023 (light & medium crude oil: 7,982 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: 45,644 bbl/d,
conventional natural gas: 2,964 mcf/d).
Colombia
~750,000
Independent
Free
OECD
US$4.4B
BBL/D
Branches of
Capital Movement
Member
Excepted Total
Oil Production(1)
Government
& No Foreign
Country
E&P Investment(2)
Currency Controls
The Parex Advantage
Offshore
Oil Sales
Paid in USD based on Brent reference pricing
Top Quartile
Established Strong
Strategic Partner
Cash Flow per BOE(3)
Social License
with Ecopetrol S.A.
When compared against
US$5MM+ of community
Existing relationship & MOU
TSX-listed oil & gas peers
investment in 2022
signed in Foothills area
(1) 2021; source: National Hydrocarbons Agency of the Republic of Colombia (ANH). (2) 2022E; source: Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP). (3) Source: Peters & Co. (March 13, 2023); 2023E assumptions: Brent: US$78.93/bbl WTI: US$75.61/bbl, NYMEX: US$3.00/mmbtu, AECO: C$2.92/mcf, USD/CAD: 0.729; all USD cash flow
3
netbacks converted to CAD; peer list based on Peters & Co. Canadian Producers coverage list (38 total companies (excludes royalty companies)).
- Track Record
- Strategy
- Capital Allocation
- Sustainability & ESG
- Big 'E' Exploration
Track Record of Growth
PRODUCTION PER SHARE(1)(2)
16% CAGR
(2017-2022)
0.13
0.14
0.12
0.10
0.08
0.17
PDP RESERVES PER SHARE(3)(4)
18%
CAGR
(2017-2022)
0.67
0.55
0.50
0.40
0.33
0.76
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022A
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
36
52
51
Absolute PDP Reserves Growth CAGR: 10%
Absolute Production Growth CAGR: 8%
kboe/d
kboe/d
mmboe
Since 2017, grown production and PDP reserves on an absolute basis, further enhanced on a per share basis by consistent share repurchases
(1) Calculated as total annual average production divided by weighted-average basic shares. (2) See "Historical Production" table within advisory for production by product type. (3) Calculated as PDP gross volume divided by year-end basic shares; see advisory. (4) See "Oil and Gas Information" advisory.
2022A
83
mmboe
5
