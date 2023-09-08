TSX:PXT

Largest Independent Oil & Gas Company in Colombia

Deep Portfolio with Transformational Exploration Opportunities

Debt-Free Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet Target the Return of 100% of Free Funds Flow to Shareholders

Top-Tier ESG Performance

Stock Symbol TSX:PXT Shares Outstanding(1) 105.4 million Market Capitalization(1) C$2.7 billion Quarterly Dividend(2) C$0.375 per share Dividend Yield(1)(2)(3) 5.9% Average Production(4) 54,120 boe/d Land Position 5.5 million net acres

(1) As at August 31, 2023.

(2) Based on C$0.375 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on February 2, 2023.

(3) Supplementary financial measure; annualized dividends per share dividend by PXT share price; see advisory.

(4) For three months ended June 30, 2023 (light & medium crude oil: 7,982 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: 45,644 bbl/d,

conventional natural gas: 2,964 mcf/d).