  • Largest Independent Oil & Gas Company in Colombia
  • Deep Portfolio with Transformational Exploration Opportunities
  • Debt-FreeBalance Sheet
  • Target the Return of 100% of Free Funds Flow to Shareholders
  • Top-TierESG Performance

Shares Outstanding(1)

105.4 million

Market Capitalization(1)

C$2.7 billion

Quarterly Dividend(2)

C$0.375 per share

Dividend Yield(1)(2)(3)

5.9%

Average Production(4)

54,120 boe/d

Land Position

5.5 million net acres

(1) As at August 31, 2023.

(2) Based on C$0.375 per share quarterly dividend as first approved on February 2, 2023.

(3) Supplementary financial measure; annualized dividends per share dividend by PXT share price; see advisory.

(4) For three months ended June 30, 2023 (light & medium crude oil: 7,982 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: 45,644 bbl/d,

conventional natural gas: 2,964 mcf/d).

Colombia

~750,000

Independent

Free

OECD

US$4.4B

BBL/D

Branches of

Capital Movement

Member

Excepted Total

Oil Production(1)

Government

& No Foreign

Country

E&P Investment(2)

Currency Controls

The Parex Advantage

Offshore

Oil Sales

Paid in USD based on Brent reference pricing

Top Quartile

Established Strong

Strategic Partner

Cash Flow per BOE(3)

Social License

with Ecopetrol S.A.

When compared against

US$5MM+ of community

Existing relationship & MOU

TSX-listed oil & gas peers

investment in 2022

signed in Foothills area

(1) 2021; source: National Hydrocarbons Agency of the Republic of Colombia (ANH). (2) 2022E; source: Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP). (3) Source: Peters & Co. (March 13, 2023); 2023E assumptions: Brent: US$78.93/bbl WTI: US$75.61/bbl, NYMEX: US$3.00/mmbtu, AECO: C$2.92/mcf, USD/CAD: 0.729; all USD cash flow

3

netbacks converted to CAD; peer list based on Peters & Co. Canadian Producers coverage list (38 total companies (excludes royalty companies)).

  • Track Record
  • Strategy
  • Capital Allocation
  • Sustainability & ESG
  • Big 'E' Exploration

Track Record of Growth

PRODUCTION PER SHARE(1)(2)

16% CAGR

(2017-2022)

0.13

0.14

0.12

0.10

0.08

0.17

PDP RESERVES PER SHARE(3)(4)

18%

CAGR

(2017-2022)

0.67

0.55

0.50

0.40

0.33

0.76

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022A

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020A

2021A

36

52

51

Absolute PDP Reserves Growth CAGR: 10%

Absolute Production Growth CAGR: 8%

kboe/d

kboe/d

mmboe

Since 2017, grown production and PDP reserves on an absolute basis, further enhanced on a per share basis by consistent share repurchases

(1) Calculated as total annual average production divided by weighted-average basic shares. (2) See "Historical Production" table within advisory for production by product type. (3) Calculated as PDP gross volume divided by year-end basic shares; see advisory. (4) See "Oil and Gas Information" advisory.

2022A

83

mmboe

5

