Parex Resources
High-Potential Foothills Trend April 23, 2024
Positioned for the next growth chapter
Minimizing risk & maximizing reward as Parex expands into
the country's most prolific area
Delivering on PXT Gas Strategy
Progressing Foothills Opportunity within Existing Capital Allocation
Partnered with
Ecopetrol & Government
Available
Infrastructure
Access to Markets
World-Class
Resource
High-Grades
Portfolio
- PXT operator of trend
- Vote of confidence on operating capability from Ecopetrol
▪
Accelerate development
▪
Area has cumulative
through existing,
production of >1.4B bbls
underutilized infrastructure
oil and ~4 TCF of gas(1)
▪
Attractive market;
▪
Proven analogs(2)
projected supply &
demand imbalance(3)
-
Profundo well(4) one of
PXT's highest ranking exploration prospects
- Created an AMI(5) that includes the Niscota exploration area
As announced, April 11, 2024, Parex and its strategic partner Ecopetrol entered into definitive agreements to consolidate their position along the Llanos Foothills trend in alignment with current
Colombian government objectives to secure gas supply and support energy transition initiatives.
See "Forward-Looking Statements" advisory.
(1) Source: IHS - S&P Global. (2) See "Analogous Information" advisory. (3) See slide #5. (4) Parex receives 50% participating share in future exploration; Ecopetrol retains 100% W.I. and operatorship of current production, with 50% participating share in future exploration; subject to government approval; see "Oil & Gas" advisory.3
(5) Area of mutual interest whereby if either party acquires the rights within an area, each party has the right to acquire a 50% W.I. of the acquired area; excludes the extension of the existing discoveries from the Piedemonte Convenio, where Ecopetrol will keep 100% rights over such area; subject to government approval.
Framework
Aligned with Partner: Development of Colombian Gas Essential
Slide as Presented by Ecopetrol at Arpel-Naturgas Conference(1)
The development of gas potential is essential for energy sovereignty
Will require momentum and support from all actors to achieve timely entry
Balance National Supply - Country Demand
(giga mmbtu)
Average demand
Gas shortages
Offshore material discoveries
Projects presenting entries 2027-2029
Onshore
Production declarations
Projected
Gas Shortfall
Part of the Solution
See "Forward-Looking Statements" advisory.
5
(1) As presented April 11, 2024; source: Ecopetrol (production profile as declared by third parties to the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Colombia; average demand based on Colombia's Mining and Energy Planning Unit 2024-2036 Scenario (actual data for 2023)).
Mutual Benefits for Colombia Through Foothills Collaboration
Energy
Support
Utilize Existing
Security
Energy Transition
Infrastructure
Secure Gas Supply
Gas Exploration
Underutilized
for the Future
& Development
Pipelines & Facilities
See "Forward-Looking Statements" advisory.
6
PXT Operatorship with High-Potential Part of Trend Captured
Operatorship
Highlights track record of technical expertise & stakeholder engagement
Harmonized Land
Aligned approach with
50-50 partnership(3)
Sirirí
Aligned
Area
Niscota
PXT/ECP
PXT Option
AMI(2)(3)
Map is for Illustrative Purposes Only
Sirirí Convenio(1)(3)
Producing area with high- ranking prospects that could be fast-tracked to market(4)
Area of Mutual Interest
Creates access opportunity for prolific Niscota area(2)(3)
See "Forward-Looking Statements" advisory.
(1) Parex receives 50% participating share in future exploration; Ecopetrol retains 100% W.I. and operatorship of current production, with 50% participating share in future exploration. (2) Area of mutual interest whereby if either party acquires the rights within an area, each party has the right to acquire a 50% W.I. of the acquired area; 7 excludes the extension of the existing discoveries from the Piedemonte Convenio, where Ecopetrol will keep 100% rights over such area. (3) Subject to government approval. (4) See "Oil & Gas" advisory.
Strategic Infrastructure Position
Existing & Proposed Infrastructure(1)
To Bucaramanga
Arauca
(TGI Gas)
Gibraltar
Banadia
Capachos
OBC
LLA-122
Arantes
Cusiana
Araguaney
Multiphase Pipeline
To Bogotá
Multiphase Tie-In(3)
Gas Pipeline(3)
(TGI Gas / Porvenir Oil)
Existing Egress
See "Forward-Looking Statements" advisory.
(1) Map is for illustrative purposes only. (2) Resolution passed by Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia (December 20, 2023). (3) Projected.
In-Place Infrastructure Could
Provide Egress for the High-Potential Area
Bicentenario (OBC) Pipeline Benefits
- Significantly underutilized infrastructure: previously built to lessen bottlenecks
- To be converted to multi-phase: government resolution passed in late 2023(2)
- Sizable: 42" diameter mainline already installed
- Close proximity to targets: ability to add capacity on a staged basis
Partner & Government Support to
Fast-Track Discoveries to Market
8
Llanos Foothills
Llanos Foothills - The Most Prolific Area in all of Colombia
LLANOS FOOTHILLS HISTORICAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION(1)
Oil (kbbl/d)
~3.0 bcf/d
Natural Gas (bcf/d)
450
~450 kbbl/d
3.0
375
2.5
300
2.0
225
1.5
150
1.0
75
0.5
0
0.0
1992
1997
2002
2007
2012
2017
2022
Produced Oil
Produced Gas
Sales Gas
Peak Oil Production
~450 kbbl/d (1999)
Peak Gas Production
~3.0 bcf/d (2004)
Major Discoveries & PXT Targets(2)(3)
PXT Target
Discovered Field
(1) Source: IHS - S&P Global. (2) Map is for illustrative purposes only. (3) See "Forward-Looking Statements" advisory.
10
