CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As at
March 31,
December 31,
(thousands of United States dollars)
NOTE
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
18
$
61,052
$
140,352
Accounts receivable
5
146,927
118,567
Prepaids and other current assets
39,013
44,990
Current income tax receivable
20,458
29,012
Crude oil inventory
6
8,663
4,254
276,113
337,175
Deferred tax asset
209,670
246,678
Goodwill
73,452
73,452
Exploration and evaluation
7
255,566
211,590
Property, plant and equipment
8
1,323,739
1,338,175
Long-term inventory
9
208,544
204,701
Other long-term assets
18
8,428
3,556
$
2,355,512
$
2,415,327
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
214,457
$
252,148
Current portion of decommissioning and environmental liabilities
14
5,755
6,000
220,212
258,148
Bank debt
10
60,000
90,000
Lease obligation
11
5,557
5,736
Cash settled share-based compensation liabilities
16
8,575
16,284
Decommissioning and environmental liabilities
14
88,963
89,732
383,307
459,900
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
15
656,662
660,817
Contributed surplus
19,344
19,248
Retained earnings
1,296,199
1,275,362
1,972,205
1,955,427
$
2,355,512
$
2,415,327
Commitments and Contingencies (note 22)
See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Approved by the Board:
"signed"
"signed"
Sigmund Cornelius
Bob MacDougall
Director
Director
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
For the three months
ended March 31,
(thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
NOTE
2024
2023
Oil and natural gas sales(1)
12
$
335,298
$
327,230
Royalties
(53,082)
(57,631)
Net revenue
282,216
269,599
Other revenue(1)
12
1,421
1,761
Revenue
283,637
271,360
Expenses
Production
59,824
41,759
Transportation
16,097
14,578
Purchased oil
101
1,420
General and administrative
19,168
13,969
Equity settled share-based compensation expense
15
198
269
Cash settled share-based compensation (recovery) expense
16
(2,661)
10,282
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
8
52,231
41,952
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,168)
10,266
143,790
134,495
Finance (income)(1)
13
(1,257)
(4,386)
Finance expense
13
5,194
3,704
Net finance expense (income)
3,937
(682)
Income before income taxes
135,910
137,547
Income tax expense
Current tax expense
38,810
39,905
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
37,007
(6,733)
75,817
33,172
Net income and comprehensive income for the period
$
60,093
$
104,375
Basic net income per common share
17
$
0.58
$
0.96
Diluted net income per common share
17
$
0.58
$
0.96
- Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation as described in Note 2. See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
2
March 31, 2024
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
(thousands of United States dollars)
2024
2023
Share capital
Balance, beginning of period
$
660,817
$
682,718
Issuance of common shares under share-based compensation plans
411
3,722
Repurchase of shares
(4,566)
(9,457)
Balance, end of period
$
656,662
$
676,983
Contributed surplus
Balance, beginning of period
$
19,248
$
20,334
Share-based compensation
198
269
Options and RSUs exercised
(102)
(1,579)
Balance, end of period
$
19,344
$
19,024
Retained earnings
Balance, beginning of period
$
1,275,362
$
1,011,940
Net income for the period
60,093
104,375
Repurchase of shares
(10,725)
(23,411)
Dividends
(28,531)
(29,831)
Balance, end of period
$
1,296,199
$
1,063,073
$
1,972,205
$
1,759,080
See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
3
March 31, 2024
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the three months
ended March 31,
(thousands of United States dollars)
NOTE
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
60,093
$
104,375
Add (deduct) non-cash items
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
8
52,231
41,952
Non-cash finance expense
13
2,466
2,358
Equity settled share-based compensation expense
15
198
269
Cash settled share-based compensation (recovery) expense
16
(2,661)
10,282
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
37,007
(6,733)
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,387)
8,992
Loss on settlement of decommissioning liabilities
14
360
229
Net change in non-cash working capital
18
(50,895)
(30,451)
Cash provided by operating activities
97,412
131,273
Investing activities
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
8
(40,831)
(83,224)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
7
(44,590)
(30,644)
Long-term inventory expenditures, net of transfers
9
(3,843)
(19,767)
Net change in non-cash working capital
18
(8,674)
11,633
Cash (used in) investing activities
(97,938)
(122,002)
Financing activities
Common shares repurchased
15
(15,291)
(32,868)
Dividends
15
(28,531)
(29,831)
Bank debt repayment
10
(30,000)
-
Issuance of common shares under equity-settled plans
15
309
2,143
Payments on lease obligation
11
(194)
(170)
Cash (used in) financing activities
(73,707)
(60,726)
(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
(74,233)
(51,455)
Impact of foreign exchange on foreign currency-denominated cash balances
(195)
4,872
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
18
143,908
419,002
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
18
$
69,480
$
372,419
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information (note 18)
See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
4
March 31, 2024
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the period ended March 31, 2024
(Tabular amounts in thousands of United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. Amounts in text are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.)
1. Corporate Information
Parex Resources Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Parex" or "the Company") are in the business of the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia.
Parex Resources Inc. is a publicly traded company, incorporated and domiciled in Canada. Its registered office is at 2400, 525-8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1. The Company was incorporated on August 17, 2009, pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 8, 2024.
2. Basis of Presentation and Material Accounting Policies
a) Statement of compliance
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards").
The policies applied in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are based on IFRS Accounting Standards issued and outstanding as of May 8, 2024, the date the Board of Directors approved the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
b) Basis of measurement
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for derivative financial instruments and share-based compensation transactions which are measured at fair value. The methods used to measure fair values are discussed in note 4 - Determination of Fair Values.
- Change in presentation
Prior period revenue items have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.
Pipeline transportation revenue, that was previously included in Oil and natural gas sales, has been included in Other revenue:
For the three months ended
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
March 31, 2023
Oil and natural gas sales, as previously presented
$
328,733
Reclassification to Other revenue
(1,503)
Oil and natural gas sales, as currently presented
$
327,230
Revenues related to the energy generation and use of infrastructure, that were previously included in Finance income, have been included in Other revenue:
For the three months ended
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
March 31, 2023
Finance income, as previously presented
$
4,644
Reclassification to Other revenue
(258)
Finance income, as currently presented
$
4,386
5
March 31, 2024
d) Use of management estimates, judgments and measurement uncertainty
The timely preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires that management make estimates and use judgment regarding the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities as at the date of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the period. Such estimates primarily relate to unsettled transactions and events as at the date of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, actual results could differ from estimated amounts as future confirming events occur.
In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
3. Summary of Material Accounting Policies
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year as described in note 3 of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the addition of the below Amendment to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements.
On January 1, 2024, the Company adopted the amendment to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements. The amendment clarifies the requirements for the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current in the statements of financial position which specify the classification and disclosure of a liability with covenants. There was not a material impact to the Company's financial statements.
4. Determination of Fair Values
The methods used in the determination of fair value, for financial and non-financial assets and liabilities have not changed from the previous financial year. Refer to note 4 of the December 31, 2023 consolidated financial statements for details concerning determination of fair values.
5. Accounts Receivable
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Trade receivables
$
134,034
$
105,625
Value added taxes (VAT)
12,893
12,942
$
146,927
$
118,567
Trade receivables consist primarily of oil sale receivables related to the Company's oil sales. VAT receivable is $12.9 million as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $12.9 million) and is recoverable within one year. All accounts receivable are expected to be received within twelve months and are thus recognized as current assets.
6. Crude Oil Inventory
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Crude oil inventory
$
8,663
$
4,254
Crude oil inventory consists of crude oil in transit at the balance sheet date and is valued at the lower of cost using the weighted average cost method and net realizable value. Costs include direct and indirect expenditures incurred in bringing the crude oil to its existing condition and location.
6
March 31, 2024
7. Exploration and Evaluation Assets
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
115,745
Additions and transfers
172,410
Changes in decommissioning liability
6,293
Exploration and evaluation impairment
(82,858)
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
211,590
Additions and transfers
44,590
Changes in decommissioning liability
(614)
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
255,566
Exploration and Evaluation ("E&E") assets consist of the Company's exploration projects which are pending either the determination of proved or probable reserves or impairment. Additions and transfers of $44.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 represent the Company's share of costs incurred on E&E assets during the period. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $1.5 million of general and administrative costs (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $0.6 million) have been capitalized in respect of exploration and evaluation activities during the current period.
There were no indicators of exploration and evaluation impairment in the period ended March 31, 2024.
At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 the Company did not have any E&E assets in Canada.
8.
Property, Plant and Equipment
Canada
Colombia
Total
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
15,796
$
3,051,099
$
3,066,895
Additions and transfers
1,816
309,117
310,933
Changes in decommissioning and environmental liability
-
25,721
25,721
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
17,612
$
3,385,937
$
3,403,549
Additions and transfers
174
40,657
40,831
Changes in decommissioning and environmental liability
-
(1,794)
(1,794)
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
17,786
$
3,424,800
$
3,442,586
Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
7,847
$
1,803,653
$
1,811,500
Depletion and depreciation for the year
1,164
192,225
193,389
Depreciation - Right-of-use-asset
767
73
840
DD&A included in crude oil inventory costing
-
(37)
(37)
Property, plant and equipment impairment
-
59,682
59,682
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
9,778
$
2,055,596
$
2,065,374
Depletion and depreciation for the period
352
51,668
52,020
Depreciation - Right-of-use-asset
193
18
211
DD&A included in crude oil inventory costing
-
1,242
1,242
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
10,323
$
2,108,524
$
2,118,847
Net book value:
As at December 31, 2022
$
7,949
$
1,247,446
$
1,255,395
As at December 31, 2023
$
7,834
$
1,330,341
$
1,338,175
As at March 31, 2024
$
7,463
$
1,316,276
$
1,323,739
In the three months ended March 31, 2024 property, plant and equipment ("PPE") additions and transfers of $40.8 million mainly relate to drilling costs in Colombia at Blocks LLA-34, Cabrestero and LLA-32 and facility costs at Blocks LLA-34, Cabrestero, Capachos and VIM-1.
7
March 31, 2024
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 future development costs of $396.4 million (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $469.0 million) were included in the depletion calculation for development and production assets. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $0.2 million of general and administrative costs (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $1.3 million) have been capitalized in respect of development and production activities during the current period.
At March 31, 2024 there were no indicators of impairment noted, or indicators requiring a reversal of previously recorded impairments.
9. Long-term Inventory
The Company has long-lead material inventory such as drill casing, natural gas compressors, and other major equipment.
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
165,271
Additions
114,803
Transfers to E&E and PP&E assets
(75,373)
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
204,701
Additions
22,476
Transfers to E&E and PP&E assets
(18,633)
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
208,544
10. Bank Debt
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Bank debt
$
60,000
$
90,000
The Company has a senior secured credit facility with a syndicate of banks which at March 31, 2024 had a borrowing base of $200.0 million (December 31, 2023 - $200.0 million). The credit facility is intended to serve as means to increase liquidity and fund cash or letter of credit needs as they arise. At March 31, 2024, $60.0 million (December 31, 2023 - $90.0 million) was drawn on the credit facility.
The credit facility bears interest based in the following manner:
- each SOFR based Loan will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to SOFR plus the applicable margin indicated in the pricing table in the agreement; payable on repayment date in arrears; and
- each U.S. Base Rate Loan will bear interest at a variable rate of interest per annum equal to the U.S. Base Rate plus the applicable margin indicated in the pricing table in the agreement; payable quarterly in arrears;
- each Canadian Prime Rate Loan will bear interest at a variable rate of interest per annum equal to the Canadian Prime Rate plus the applicable margin indicated in the pricing table in the agreement; payable quarterly in arrears; and
- the commitment fees payable quarterly in arrears will be calculated based in the pricing table in the agreement.
The credit facility is secured by the Company's Colombian assets and has final maturity date of May 21, 2025. The next annual review is scheduled to occur in May 2024.
Key covenants include a rolling four quarters total funded debt to adjusted EBITDA test of 3:50:1, and other standard business operating covenants for each reporting period. The Company was in compliance with all key covenants at March 31, 2024.
At March 31, 2024, performance guarantees are in place with the Colombian National Hydrocarbon Agency ("ANH") and Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos S.A., ("Ecopetrol") joint venture blocks related to the exploration work commitments on its Colombian concessions in the amount of $147.7 million (December 31, 2023 - $141.0 million) (see note 22 - Commitments and Contingencies). The guarantees have been provided in the form of letters of credit for varying terms that are mainly provided by select Latin American banks on an unsecured basis. The letters of credit issued to the ANH and Ecopetrol are reduced from time to time to reflect the work performed on the various blocks.
8
March 31, 2024
11.
Lease Obligation
Canada
Colombia
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
5,779
$
1,055
$
6,834
Interest expense
43
151
194
Lease payments
(746)
(160)
(906)
Foreign exchange loss
78
270
348
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
5,154
$
1,316
$
6,470
Interest expense
10
34
44
Lease payments
(195)
(43)
(238)
Foreign exchange (gain)
(138)
(2)
(140)
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
4,831
$
1,305
$
6,136
Current obligation
(566)
(13)
(579)
Long-term obligation
$
4,265
$
1,292
$
5,557
12. Oil and Natural Gas Sales and Other Revenue
The Company's oil and natural gas production sales is determined pursuant to the terms of the revenue agreements. The transaction price for crude oil and natural gas is based on the commodity price in the month of production, adjusted for quality, location, allowable deductions, if any, or other factors. Commodity prices are based on market indices that are determined on a monthly or daily basis.
The Company's oil and natural gas sales by product are as follows:
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Crude oil
$
332,743
$
325,031
Natural gas
2,555
2,199
Oil and natural gas sales
$
335,298
$
327,230
At March 31, 2024, receivables from contracts with customers, which are included in accounts receivable, were $134.0 million (December 31, 2023 - $105.6 million).
The Company's other revenue includes pipeline transportation revenue and revenue related to the energy generation and use of infrastructure.
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Other revenue
$
1,421
$
1,761
9
March 31, 2024
13.
Net Finance Expense (Income)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Bank charges and credit facility fees
$
1,889
$
1,076
Accretion on decommissioning and environmental liabilities
2,390
1,899
Interest and other income
(1,257)
(4,386)
Right-of-use-asset interest
44
45
Loss on settlement of decommissioning liabilities
360
229
Expected credit loss provision
75
455
Other
436
-
Net finance expense (income)
$
3,937
$
(682)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Non-cash finance expense
$
2,826
$
2,587
Cash finance expense (income)
1,111
(3,269)
Net finance expense (income)
$
3,937
$
(682)
14. Decommissioning and Environmental Liabilities
Decommissioning
Environmental
Total
Balance, December 31, 2022
$
38,818
$
14,474
$
53,292
Additions
9,676
1,379
11,055
Settlements of obligations during the year
(3,110)
(3,695)
(6,805)
Loss on settlement of obligations
199
-
199
Accretion expense
6,098
2,603
8,701
Change in estimate - inflation and discount rates
17,592
2,316
19,908
Change in estimate - costs
(1,331)
2,382
1,051
Foreign exchange loss
3,581
4,750
8,331
Balance, December 31, 2023
$
71,523
$
24,209
$
95,732
Additions
331
170
501
Settlements of obligations during the period
(890)
(246)
(1,136)
Loss on settlement of obligations
360
-
360
Accretion expense
1,624
766
2,390
Change in estimate - inflation and discount rates
(758)
(2,629)
(3,387)
Change in estimate - costs
372
106
478
Foreign exchange (gain)
(76)
(144)
(220)
Balance, March 31, 2024
$
72,486
$
22,232
$
94,718
Current obligation
(3,000)
(2,755)
(5,755)
Long-term obligation
$
69,486
$
19,477
$
88,963
The total environmental, decommissioning and restoration obligations were determined by management based on the estimated costs to settle environmental impact obligations incurred and to reclaim and abandon the wells and well sites based on contractual requirements. The obligations are expected to be funded from the Company's internal resources available at the time of settlement.
The total decommissioning and environmental liability is estimated based on the Company's net ownership in wells drilled as at March 31, 2024, the estimated costs to abandon and reclaim the wells and well sites and the estimated timing of the costs to be paid in future periods. The total undiscounted amount of cash flows required to settle the Company's decommissioning liability is approximately $202.9 million as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $201.4 million) with the majority of these costs anticipated to occur in 2033 or later in Colombia. A risk-free discount rate of 9.5% and an inflation rate of 4.0% were used in the valuation of the liabilities (December 31, 2023 - 9.4% risk-free discount rate and a 4.0% inflation rate). The risk-free discount rate and the inflation rate used are based on forecast Colombia rates.
10
March 31, 2024
