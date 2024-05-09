Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the period ended March 31, 2024

(Tabular amounts in thousands of United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. Amounts in text are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.)

1. Corporate Information

Parex Resources Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Parex" or "the Company") are in the business of the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia.

Parex Resources Inc. is a publicly traded company, incorporated and domiciled in Canada. Its registered office is at 2400, 525-8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1. The Company was incorporated on August 17, 2009, pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 8, 2024.

2. Basis of Presentation and Material Accounting Policies

a) Statement of compliance

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards").

The policies applied in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are based on IFRS Accounting Standards issued and outstanding as of May 8, 2024, the date the Board of Directors approved the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

b) Basis of measurement

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for derivative financial instruments and share-based compensation transactions which are measured at fair value. The methods used to measure fair values are discussed in note 4 - Determination of Fair Values.

Change in presentation

Prior period revenue items have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

Pipeline transportation revenue, that was previously included in Oil and natural gas sales, has been included in Other revenue:

For the three months ended Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) March 31, 2023 Oil and natural gas sales, as previously presented $ 328,733 Reclassification to Other revenue (1,503) Oil and natural gas sales, as currently presented $ 327,230

Revenues related to the energy generation and use of infrastructure, that were previously included in Finance income, have been included in Other revenue: