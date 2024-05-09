CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As at

March 31,

December 31,

(thousands of United States dollars)

NOTE

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

18

$

61,052

$

140,352

Accounts receivable

5

146,927

118,567

Prepaids and other current assets

39,013

44,990

Current income tax receivable

20,458

29,012

Crude oil inventory

6

8,663

4,254

276,113

337,175

Deferred tax asset

209,670

246,678

Goodwill

73,452

73,452

Exploration and evaluation

7

255,566

211,590

Property, plant and equipment

8

1,323,739

1,338,175

Long-term inventory

9

208,544

204,701

Other long-term assets

18

8,428

3,556

$

2,355,512

$

2,415,327

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

214,457

$

252,148

Current portion of decommissioning and environmental liabilities

14

5,755

6,000

220,212

258,148

Bank debt

10

60,000

90,000

Lease obligation

11

5,557

5,736

Cash settled share-based compensation liabilities

16

8,575

16,284

Decommissioning and environmental liabilities

14

88,963

89,732

383,307

459,900

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

15

656,662

660,817

Contributed surplus

19,344

19,248

Retained earnings

1,296,199

1,275,362

1,972,205

1,955,427

$

2,355,512

$

2,415,327

Commitments and Contingencies (note 22)

See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Approved by the Board:

"signed"

"signed"

Sigmund Cornelius

Bob MacDougall

Director

Director

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

For the three months

ended March 31,

(thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

NOTE

2024

2023

Oil and natural gas sales(1)

12

$

335,298

$

327,230

Royalties

(53,082)

(57,631)

Net revenue

282,216

269,599

Other revenue(1)

12

1,421

1,761

Revenue

283,637

271,360

Expenses

Production

59,824

41,759

Transportation

16,097

14,578

Purchased oil

101

1,420

General and administrative

19,168

13,969

Equity settled share-based compensation expense

15

198

269

Cash settled share-based compensation (recovery) expense

16

(2,661)

10,282

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

8

52,231

41,952

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,168)

10,266

143,790

134,495

Finance (income)(1)

13

(1,257)

(4,386)

Finance expense

13

5,194

3,704

Net finance expense (income)

3,937

(682)

Income before income taxes

135,910

137,547

Income tax expense

Current tax expense

38,810

39,905

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

37,007

(6,733)

75,817

33,172

Net income and comprehensive income for the period

$

60,093

$

104,375

Basic net income per common share

17

$

0.58

$

0.96

Diluted net income per common share

17

$

0.58

$

0.96

  1. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation as described in Note 2. See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

2

March 31, 2024

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31,

(thousands of United States dollars)

2024

2023

Share capital

Balance, beginning of period

$

660,817

$

682,718

Issuance of common shares under share-based compensation plans

411

3,722

Repurchase of shares

(4,566)

(9,457)

Balance, end of period

$

656,662

$

676,983

Contributed surplus

Balance, beginning of period

$

19,248

$

20,334

Share-based compensation

198

269

Options and RSUs exercised

(102)

(1,579)

Balance, end of period

$

19,344

$

19,024

Retained earnings

Balance, beginning of period

$

1,275,362

$

1,011,940

Net income for the period

60,093

104,375

Repurchase of shares

(10,725)

(23,411)

Dividends

(28,531)

(29,831)

Balance, end of period

$

1,296,199

$

1,063,073

$

1,972,205

$

1,759,080

See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

3

March 31, 2024

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the three months

ended March 31,

(thousands of United States dollars)

NOTE

2024

2023

Operating activities

Net income

$

60,093

$

104,375

Add (deduct) non-cash items

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

8

52,231

41,952

Non-cash finance expense

13

2,466

2,358

Equity settled share-based compensation expense

15

198

269

Cash settled share-based compensation (recovery) expense

16

(2,661)

10,282

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

37,007

(6,733)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,387)

8,992

Loss on settlement of decommissioning liabilities

14

360

229

Net change in non-cash working capital

18

(50,895)

(30,451)

Cash provided by operating activities

97,412

131,273

Investing activities

Property, plant and equipment expenditures

8

(40,831)

(83,224)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

7

(44,590)

(30,644)

Long-term inventory expenditures, net of transfers

9

(3,843)

(19,767)

Net change in non-cash working capital

18

(8,674)

11,633

Cash (used in) investing activities

(97,938)

(122,002)

Financing activities

Common shares repurchased

15

(15,291)

(32,868)

Dividends

15

(28,531)

(29,831)

Bank debt repayment

10

(30,000)

-

Issuance of common shares under equity-settled plans

15

309

2,143

Payments on lease obligation

11

(194)

(170)

Cash (used in) financing activities

(73,707)

(60,726)

(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

(74,233)

(51,455)

Impact of foreign exchange on foreign currency-denominated cash balances

(195)

4,872

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

18

143,908

419,002

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

18

$

69,480

$

372,419

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information (note 18)

See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

4

March 31, 2024

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the period ended March 31, 2024

(Tabular amounts in thousands of United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. Amounts in text are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.)

1. Corporate Information

Parex Resources Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Parex" or "the Company") are in the business of the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia.

Parex Resources Inc. is a publicly traded company, incorporated and domiciled in Canada. Its registered office is at 2400, 525-8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1. The Company was incorporated on August 17, 2009, pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 8, 2024.

2. Basis of Presentation and Material Accounting Policies

a) Statement of compliance

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards").

The policies applied in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are based on IFRS Accounting Standards issued and outstanding as of May 8, 2024, the date the Board of Directors approved the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

b) Basis of measurement

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for derivative financial instruments and share-based compensation transactions which are measured at fair value. The methods used to measure fair values are discussed in note 4 - Determination of Fair Values.

  1. Change in presentation

Prior period revenue items have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

Pipeline transportation revenue, that was previously included in Oil and natural gas sales, has been included in Other revenue:

For the three months ended

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

March 31, 2023

Oil and natural gas sales, as previously presented

$

328,733

Reclassification to Other revenue

(1,503)

Oil and natural gas sales, as currently presented

$

327,230

Revenues related to the energy generation and use of infrastructure, that were previously included in Finance income, have been included in Other revenue:

For the three months ended

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

March 31, 2023

Finance income, as previously presented

$

4,644

Reclassification to Other revenue

(258)

Finance income, as currently presented

$

4,386

5

March 31, 2024

d) Use of management estimates, judgments and measurement uncertainty

The timely preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires that management make estimates and use judgment regarding the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities as at the date of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the period. Such estimates primarily relate to unsettled transactions and events as at the date of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, actual results could differ from estimated amounts as future confirming events occur.

In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

3. Summary of Material Accounting Policies

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year as described in note 3 of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the addition of the below Amendment to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements.

On January 1, 2024, the Company adopted the amendment to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements. The amendment clarifies the requirements for the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current in the statements of financial position which specify the classification and disclosure of a liability with covenants. There was not a material impact to the Company's financial statements.

4. Determination of Fair Values

The methods used in the determination of fair value, for financial and non-financial assets and liabilities have not changed from the previous financial year. Refer to note 4 of the December 31, 2023 consolidated financial statements for details concerning determination of fair values.

5. Accounts Receivable

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Trade receivables

$

134,034

$

105,625

Value added taxes (VAT)

12,893

12,942

$

146,927

$

118,567

Trade receivables consist primarily of oil sale receivables related to the Company's oil sales. VAT receivable is $12.9 million as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $12.9 million) and is recoverable within one year. All accounts receivable are expected to be received within twelve months and are thus recognized as current assets.

6. Crude Oil Inventory

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Crude oil inventory

$

8,663

$

4,254

Crude oil inventory consists of crude oil in transit at the balance sheet date and is valued at the lower of cost using the weighted average cost method and net realizable value. Costs include direct and indirect expenditures incurred in bringing the crude oil to its existing condition and location.

6

March 31, 2024

7. Exploration and Evaluation Assets

Cost

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

115,745

Additions and transfers

172,410

Changes in decommissioning liability

6,293

Exploration and evaluation impairment

(82,858)

Balance at December 31, 2023

$

211,590

Additions and transfers

44,590

Changes in decommissioning liability

(614)

Balance at March 31, 2024

$

255,566

Exploration and Evaluation ("E&E") assets consist of the Company's exploration projects which are pending either the determination of proved or probable reserves or impairment. Additions and transfers of $44.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 represent the Company's share of costs incurred on E&E assets during the period. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $1.5 million of general and administrative costs (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $0.6 million) have been capitalized in respect of exploration and evaluation activities during the current period.

There were no indicators of exploration and evaluation impairment in the period ended March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 the Company did not have any E&E assets in Canada.

8.

Property, Plant and Equipment

Canada

Colombia

Total

Cost

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

15,796

$

3,051,099

$

3,066,895

Additions and transfers

1,816

309,117

310,933

Changes in decommissioning and environmental liability

-

25,721

25,721

Balance at December 31, 2023

$

17,612

$

3,385,937

$

3,403,549

Additions and transfers

174

40,657

40,831

Changes in decommissioning and environmental liability

-

(1,794)

(1,794)

Balance at March 31, 2024

$

17,786

$

3,424,800

$

3,442,586

Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

7,847

$

1,803,653

$

1,811,500

Depletion and depreciation for the year

1,164

192,225

193,389

Depreciation - Right-of-use-asset

767

73

840

DD&A included in crude oil inventory costing

-

(37)

(37)

Property, plant and equipment impairment

-

59,682

59,682

Balance at December 31, 2023

$

9,778

$

2,055,596

$

2,065,374

Depletion and depreciation for the period

352

51,668

52,020

Depreciation - Right-of-use-asset

193

18

211

DD&A included in crude oil inventory costing

-

1,242

1,242

Balance at March 31, 2024

$

10,323

$

2,108,524

$

2,118,847

Net book value:

As at December 31, 2022

$

7,949

$

1,247,446

$

1,255,395

As at December 31, 2023

$

7,834

$

1,330,341

$

1,338,175

As at March 31, 2024

$

7,463

$

1,316,276

$

1,323,739

In the three months ended March 31, 2024 property, plant and equipment ("PPE") additions and transfers of $40.8 million mainly relate to drilling costs in Colombia at Blocks LLA-34, Cabrestero and LLA-32 and facility costs at Blocks LLA-34, Cabrestero, Capachos and VIM-1.

7

March 31, 2024

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 future development costs of $396.4 million (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $469.0 million) were included in the depletion calculation for development and production assets. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $0.2 million of general and administrative costs (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $1.3 million) have been capitalized in respect of development and production activities during the current period.

At March 31, 2024 there were no indicators of impairment noted, or indicators requiring a reversal of previously recorded impairments.

9. Long-term Inventory

The Company has long-lead material inventory such as drill casing, natural gas compressors, and other major equipment.

Cost

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

165,271

Additions

114,803

Transfers to E&E and PP&E assets

(75,373)

Balance at December 31, 2023

$

204,701

Additions

22,476

Transfers to E&E and PP&E assets

(18,633)

Balance at March 31, 2024

$

208,544

10. Bank Debt

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Bank debt

$

60,000

$

90,000

The Company has a senior secured credit facility with a syndicate of banks which at March 31, 2024 had a borrowing base of $200.0 million (December 31, 2023 - $200.0 million). The credit facility is intended to serve as means to increase liquidity and fund cash or letter of credit needs as they arise. At March 31, 2024, $60.0 million (December 31, 2023 - $90.0 million) was drawn on the credit facility.

The credit facility bears interest based in the following manner:

  1. each SOFR based Loan will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to SOFR plus the applicable margin indicated in the pricing table in the agreement; payable on repayment date in arrears; and
  2. each U.S. Base Rate Loan will bear interest at a variable rate of interest per annum equal to the U.S. Base Rate plus the applicable margin indicated in the pricing table in the agreement; payable quarterly in arrears;
  3. each Canadian Prime Rate Loan will bear interest at a variable rate of interest per annum equal to the Canadian Prime Rate plus the applicable margin indicated in the pricing table in the agreement; payable quarterly in arrears; and
  4. the commitment fees payable quarterly in arrears will be calculated based in the pricing table in the agreement.

The credit facility is secured by the Company's Colombian assets and has final maturity date of May 21, 2025. The next annual review is scheduled to occur in May 2024.

Key covenants include a rolling four quarters total funded debt to adjusted EBITDA test of 3:50:1, and other standard business operating covenants for each reporting period. The Company was in compliance with all key covenants at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2024, performance guarantees are in place with the Colombian National Hydrocarbon Agency ("ANH") and Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos S.A., ("Ecopetrol") joint venture blocks related to the exploration work commitments on its Colombian concessions in the amount of $147.7 million (December 31, 2023 - $141.0 million) (see note 22 - Commitments and Contingencies). The guarantees have been provided in the form of letters of credit for varying terms that are mainly provided by select Latin American banks on an unsecured basis. The letters of credit issued to the ANH and Ecopetrol are reduced from time to time to reflect the work performed on the various blocks.

8

March 31, 2024

11.

Lease Obligation

Canada

Colombia

Total

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

5,779

$

1,055

$

6,834

Interest expense

43

151

194

Lease payments

(746)

(160)

(906)

Foreign exchange loss

78

270

348

Balance at December 31, 2023

$

5,154

$

1,316

$

6,470

Interest expense

10

34

44

Lease payments

(195)

(43)

(238)

Foreign exchange (gain)

(138)

(2)

(140)

Balance at March 31, 2024

$

4,831

$

1,305

$

6,136

Current obligation

(566)

(13)

(579)

Long-term obligation

$

4,265

$

1,292

$

5,557

12. Oil and Natural Gas Sales and Other Revenue

The Company's oil and natural gas production sales is determined pursuant to the terms of the revenue agreements. The transaction price for crude oil and natural gas is based on the commodity price in the month of production, adjusted for quality, location, allowable deductions, if any, or other factors. Commodity prices are based on market indices that are determined on a monthly or daily basis.

The Company's oil and natural gas sales by product are as follows:

For the three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Crude oil

$

332,743

$

325,031

Natural gas

2,555

2,199

Oil and natural gas sales

$

335,298

$

327,230

At March 31, 2024, receivables from contracts with customers, which are included in accounts receivable, were $134.0 million (December 31, 2023 - $105.6 million).

The Company's other revenue includes pipeline transportation revenue and revenue related to the energy generation and use of infrastructure.

For the three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Other revenue

$

1,421

$

1,761

9

March 31, 2024

13.

Net Finance Expense (Income)

For the three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Bank charges and credit facility fees

$

1,889

$

1,076

Accretion on decommissioning and environmental liabilities

2,390

1,899

Interest and other income

(1,257)

(4,386)

Right-of-use-asset interest

44

45

Loss on settlement of decommissioning liabilities

360

229

Expected credit loss provision

75

455

Other

436

-

Net finance expense (income)

$

3,937

$

(682)

For the three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Non-cash finance expense

$

2,826

$

2,587

Cash finance expense (income)

1,111

(3,269)

Net finance expense (income)

$

3,937

$

(682)

14. Decommissioning and Environmental Liabilities

Decommissioning

Environmental

Total

Balance, December 31, 2022

$

38,818

$

14,474

$

53,292

Additions

9,676

1,379

11,055

Settlements of obligations during the year

(3,110)

(3,695)

(6,805)

Loss on settlement of obligations

199

-

199

Accretion expense

6,098

2,603

8,701

Change in estimate - inflation and discount rates

17,592

2,316

19,908

Change in estimate - costs

(1,331)

2,382

1,051

Foreign exchange loss

3,581

4,750

8,331

Balance, December 31, 2023

$

71,523

$

24,209

$

95,732

Additions

331

170

501

Settlements of obligations during the period

(890)

(246)

(1,136)

Loss on settlement of obligations

360

-

360

Accretion expense

1,624

766

2,390

Change in estimate - inflation and discount rates

(758)

(2,629)

(3,387)

Change in estimate - costs

372

106

478

Foreign exchange (gain)

(76)

(144)

(220)

Balance, March 31, 2024

$

72,486

$

22,232

$

94,718

Current obligation

(3,000)

(2,755)

(5,755)

Long-term obligation

$

69,486

$

19,477

$

88,963

The total environmental, decommissioning and restoration obligations were determined by management based on the estimated costs to settle environmental impact obligations incurred and to reclaim and abandon the wells and well sites based on contractual requirements. The obligations are expected to be funded from the Company's internal resources available at the time of settlement.

The total decommissioning and environmental liability is estimated based on the Company's net ownership in wells drilled as at March 31, 2024, the estimated costs to abandon and reclaim the wells and well sites and the estimated timing of the costs to be paid in future periods. The total undiscounted amount of cash flows required to settle the Company's decommissioning liability is approximately $202.9 million as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $201.4 million) with the majority of these costs anticipated to occur in 2033 or later in Colombia. A risk-free discount rate of 9.5% and an inflation rate of 4.0% were used in the valuation of the liabilities (December 31, 2023 - 9.4% risk-free discount rate and a 4.0% inflation rate). The risk-free discount rate and the inflation rate used are based on forecast Colombia rates.

10

March 31, 2024

