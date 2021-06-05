Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parex Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PXT   CA69946Q1046

PAREX RESOURCES INC.

(PXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parex Resources : Corporate Presentation - June 2021

06/05/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Optimizing Shareholder Value

CORPORATE PRESENTATION JUNE 2021

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

Capital

Operating Results

Q4 2020

Q1 2021E

Structure

Production (boe/d)

46,642

46,779

Cash - US$ million(3)

DAPS Growth(1)

-3%

20%

~$370

Drilling Program (# wells)

8

9

Net Working Capital - US$ million(3)

~$342

Capital Expenditures - US$ MM

$47

$40

Funds Flow Provided by Operations - US$ MM

$82

$125

US$200 MM Undrawn Credit Facility(3)

No Debt

Free Funds Flow - US$

$35

$85

Market Capitalization(4)

Shares Repurchased - MM shares

6.6

3.5

~C$2.8 Billion

Reserves (2020 Year-End)

Common Shares Basic Outstanding(4)

2P Reserves (Dec. 31)(2) - Mmboe

194

-

(TSX: PXT)

2P Reserve Life Index - years

11

-

128.0 MM

  1. Debt-adjustedproduction per share ("DAPS") growth.
  2. Parex' WI per the independent reserve report prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants ("GLJ") effective Dec. 31, 2020.
  3. As at March 31, 2021.
  4. As at June 3, 2021. Shares repurchased is since October 15, 2017.

See "Advisories" at the end of this presentation

Shares Repurchased(4)

C$720 MM

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | JUNE 2021

2

ESG PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Environment

Social

Governance

Score Quality ISS

3

GHG emissions disclosure

+ 3rd party data verification

  • Transparent responses to CDP
    • B Score on 2020 Climate Change Questionnaire
    • B- Score on 2020 Water Security Questionnaire

8,653 tCO2e of Scope 1

emissions avoided as a result of

GHG emission reduction initiatives in 2019

  • Construction of gas plants to reduce flaring
  • Daily monitoring of scope 1 emissions

Biodiversity Protection

  • 1,000 turtles released through the ¨Huella
    Galápaga" program
  • Over 50,000 trees planted since 2011

Responsible management

  • No wastewater released to the surface
  • Environmental studies consider the environment and communities
  • EIA from reservoir studies defines reinjection volumes

Score Quality ISS

2

Create

local employment opportunities

in Colombia.

~21,000jobs created since 2011

Water for All

provides access to clean water

29,000+ beneficiaries of investments

in water supply infrastructure over 4 years

Invest in Education

+ 57 schools upgraded (2018-2019), 21,500+ students benefited

  • over 20,000 students received supplies and equipment since 2011

Develop 400+

local businesses

to competitive standards

Score Quality ISS

1

Board of Directors

  • 22% women representation
  • 89% independent members
  • Independent chair

Compensation aligned

with shareholders' interests

  • 95% voted in favor of 'Say on Pay'

Transparency

  • Disclose payments to governments (ESTMA)

Taxes & Royalties

$150 million(2020)

≥30% women

Representation on the Board by 2023

Create positive environmental, social and economic outcomes in communities surrounding our operations

Note: for additional ESG performance data, see Parex' online sustainability page

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | JUNE 2021

3

QualityScore, ISS March 1, 2021

WHY INVEST IN PAREX?

  1. No Debt & Positive Q1'21 Working Capital of US $342 MM
  2. High Margins
  1. Q1'21 operating netback US $37.38/boe at Brent $61.32/bbl
    1. Q1'21 FFO netback US $29.98/boe
  2. Capital Allocation Discipline
    1. Balanced capital program and return of capital
  4. Focused Shareholder Return
    1. Q1'21 CROIC (1) 6%
  1. Share buy-back funded from free cash flow
    • 38 million common shares repurchased since 2017(2)
    • Plan to repurchase a total of 12.9MM shares in 2021

DEBT-ADJUSTED PRODUCTION PER SHARE (DAPS)

PPS

DAPS

Share Price (QE)

0.50

0.40

SHARES

0.30

PER 1,000

0.20

BOE/D

0.10

0.00

Q1 2016

Q2 2016

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Source: Company's data - March 31, 2020

$25

$20

$15

$10

$5

$0

SHARE PRICE (C$)

Delivering Shareholder Value

(1) Cash return on invested capital calculated (CROIC), a non-GAAP measure, is calculated as EBITDA divided by average carrying value of exploration and evaluation assets and property, plant and equipment assets, excluding accumulated DD&A

(2) Shares repurchased from October 15, 2017 to June 3, 2021.

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | JUNE 2021

4

DELIVERING CONSISTENT SHAREHOLDER VALUE

PRODUCTION PER SHARE (DEBT ADJUSTED)

SHARES

500

450

400

BASIC

350

300

WA

250

BOE/MILLION

200

150

100

50

-

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

FUNDS FLOW PER BASIC SHARE

FFO/SHARE

Brent Oil Price

SHARE (USD)

$4.00

80

OILBRENT

$3.50

70

$3.00

60

$2.50

50

FUNDS FLOW PER

(USD/BBL) PRICE

$2.00

40

$1.50

30

$1.00

20

$0.50

10

$0.00

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

18

16

14

12

YEARS

10

8

6

4

2

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

PDP RLI

1P RLI

2P RLI

3P RLI

PAREX VS. TSX ENERGY INDEX

80%

PXT

S&P/TSX Energy Index

RETURN

60%

20%

40%

TOTAL

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

-20%

-40%

See "Advisories" at the end of this presentation

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | JUNE 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parex Resources Inc. published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 08:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAREX RESOURCES INC.
04:37aPAREX RESOURCES  : Corporate Presentation - June 2021
PU
05/19CANACOL ENERGY  : Says Operations Unscathed by Colombia Protests as Peers Face D..
MT
05/18PAREX RESOURCES  : Canadian producers cut Colombian oil output as protesters blo..
AQ
05/18UPDATE : Parex Resources Falls 5% as Colombia Protests Force Withdrawal of Q2 Pr..
MT
05/18PAREX RESOURCES  : Withdraws Q2 Production Guidance as Colombia Protests Weigh o..
MT
05/17Parex Provides Production Update Related to Colombian Blockades
GL
05/12PAREX RESOURCES  : Downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC
MT
05/06Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting
GL
05/06PAREX RESOURCES  : Announces Strong Q1 2021 Performance, Top Tier Balance Sheet,..
AQ
05/05PAREX ANNOUNCES STRONG Q1 2021 PERFO : Top Tier Balance Sheet, Industry Leading ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 016 M 841 M 841 M
Net income 2021 386 M 319 M 319 M
Net cash 2021 478 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 836 M 2 345 M 2 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Parex Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAREX RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30,84 CAD
Last Close Price 22,18 CAD
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Imad Mohsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth George Pinsky Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wayne Kim Foo Chairman
Eric Furlan Chief Operating Officer
Robert John Engbloom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAREX RESOURCES INC.26.60%2 345
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.78.21%7 509
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.144.28%1 487
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.7.79%1 387
BERRY CORPORATION89.13%560
ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION370.59%356