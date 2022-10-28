Paris Realty Fund : Jia Wang appointed Group Deputy CFO of PAREF Group

PAREF Group announces the appointment of Jia Wang as Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer and joins the Group Executive Committee.

Jia Wang has more than 10 years of experience in Finance. She started her career in 2011 at Schneider Electric in internal audit and financial controlling.

In 2017, she joined PAREF Group, where she led various subjects, such as financing, financial controlling and financial communication. She is a major strength for the Group thanks to her profound understanding of the Group's financial challenges at stake and its ecosystem.

Jia is a graduate of HEC Paris in Management and holds a double degree from CEMS Master in International Management.

Jia will directly report to Antoine CASTRO - Chairman & CEO of the Group.