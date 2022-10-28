Advanced search
    PAR   FR0010263202

PARIS REALTY FUND

(PAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:06 2022-10-28 am EDT
58.00 EUR   +0.87%
Paris Realty Fund : Jia Wang appointed Group Deputy CFO of PAREF Group

10/28/2022 | 04:03am EDT
PAREF Group announces the appointment of Jia Wang as Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer and joins the Group Executive Committee.

Jia Wang has more than 10 years of experience in Finance. She started her career in 2011 at Schneider Electric in internal audit and financial controlling.

In 2017, she joined PAREF Group, where she led various subjects, such as financing, financial controlling and financial communication. She is a major strength for the Group thanks to her profound understanding of the Group's financial challenges at stake and its ecosystem.

Jia is a graduate of HEC Paris in Management and holds a double degree from CEMS Master in International Management.

Jia will directly report to Antoine CASTRO - Chairman & CEO of the Group.

« We are pleased to announce the promotion of Jia Wang as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. As such, she also joins the Executive Committee of PAREF Group. This appointment is the recognition of her 5 years of hard work as Head of Corporate Finance. I am pleased to have Jia taking new responsibilities within the Group to continue to support our strategy. »

Antoine Castro - Chairman & CEO PAREF GroupTweet

Disclaimer

PAREF SCA - Paris Realty Fund published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
