Paris Realty Fund : PAREF is awarded a BPR Gold Award by the EPRA for the quality of its reporting

Paris, September 7th 2022

PAREF is awarded a BPR Gold Award by the EPRA for the quality of its reporting

For the fourth year in a row, PAREF Group sweeps a “Gold Award” for the adoption of EPRA Best Practices Recommendations (BPR), which are widely recognized industry standards for the highest level of transparency, comparability and compliance in financial reporting.

The award comes as a recognition of the Group effort to provide the highest quality financial reporting and communication to its investors and stakeholders, in line with its long-term ESG strategy. Transparency and dialogue with investors is a priority for PAREF, which considers the quality of financial reporting and communication an integral part of its strategy and a key focus area.

EPRA The European Public Real Estate Association as the leading real estate industry organization in Europe works to promote, develop and represent the European public real estate sector. The annual EPRA BPR awards aim to recognize the efforts of listed real estate companies that have successfully implemented the EPRA BPR Guidelines based on the assessment performed by Deloitte.

Financial agenda

October 27th, 2022: Financial information as at September 30, 2022

About PAREF Group

As of June 30th 2022, PAREF has €2.9bn assets under management.

The Group operates in two major complementary areas : (i) investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in commercial real estate in the Paris region (€0.2bn asset) and (ii) management on behalf of third parties by PAREF Gestion (€2bn), AMF-certified management company, and by PAREF Investment Management (€0.7bn).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 – Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

