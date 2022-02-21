Log in
    PAR   FR0010263202

PARIS REALTY FUND

(PAR)
Paris Realty Fund : PRÉSENTATION DES RÉSULTATS ANNUELS 2021

02/21/2022 | 12:21pm EST
2021

ANNUAL RESULTS

February 17th, 2022

2017-2021

HIGHLIGHTS

2017-2021 Highlights

European expansion supported by track record over past 31 years

Attractive Products across All Asset and Risk Classes

Our Pan-European Investment Strategies are Designed to Best Serve Our Client Needs

31

€2.7bn

Years of Real Estate

Assets under

Excellent Financial

Experience

Management

Governance Achieved

4countries

+13%

c.€50m

Local Presence

AuM Average Growth

Available Liquidity for

Serving Our Clients

2017-2021

Co-investments

3

2017-2021 Highlights

Value creation alongside institutionalization and internationalization

Over the last 4 years, we focused on fixing the portfolio as well as on institutionalization and internationalization

of the Group, yielding results in conquest and shareholder value

Value creation for shareholders

5% CAGR ('17-21)

NRV / share(1)

125,1

130,0

117,9

106,3

106,7

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Office locations

Assets under Management are distributed geographically with 44% in France (84% in 2017), 35% in Germany (16% in 2017), 18% in Italy, 2% in the Netherlands and 2% in Central Europe

(1) Communication of EPRA Net Asset Value new metrics was effective from 2020.

4

2017-2021 Highlights

REIT Portfolio: Portfolio optimization to create value

Resilient value creation through successful Asset Management initiatives

On-going transformation of PAREF's asset portfolio since 2017

Focus on quality and value creation opportunities

15 non-core assets out of 24 were disposed of

Asset mix shift towards quality office and Paris area with share of properties in Greater Paris Region for 86% vs. 78% in 2018

The rental yield improved from 6.2% to 6.6%(1) during the period, occupancy rate is at 95% and WALT at 4.4 years

Solid gains from disposals and AM value creation yet to be crystalized

€ 62m

€ 32m

€ 6m

€ 184m

€ 125m

(€ 42m)

Valuation

Acquisitions

Assets

Unrealized

Realized gains

Valuation

as of

as of

Sold

gains

31/12/2017

31/12/2021

Consistent positive like-for-like growth of REIT AUM since 2017(2)

8% CAGR

€117m

€90m

€99m

€104m

€86m

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

  1. Excluding Levallois which is under development
  2. Excluding the acquisitions and disposals realized between 2017 and 2021

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

PAREF SCA - Paris Realty Fund published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 17:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
