Paris Realty Fund : PRÉSENTATION DES RÉSULTATS ANNUELS 2021
2021
ANNUAL RESULTS
February 17
th, 2022
2017-2021 Highlights
European expansion supported by track record over past 31 years
Attractive Products across All Asset and Risk Classes
Our Pan-European Investment Strategies are Designed to Best Serve Our Client Needs
31
€2.7bn
Years of Real Estate
Assets under
Excellent Financial
Experience
Management
Governance Achieved
4countries
+13%
c.€50m
Local Presence
AuM Average Growth
Available Liquidity for
Serving Our Clients
2017-2021
Co-investments
2017-2021 Highlights
Value creation alongside institutionalization and internationalization
Over the last 4 years, we focused on fixing the portfolio as well as on institutionalization and internationalization
of the Group, yielding results in conquest and shareholder value
Value creation for shareholders
5% CAGR ('17-21)
NRV / share
(1)
125,1
130,0
117,9
106,3
106,7
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Office locations
Assets under Management are distributed geographically with
44% in France (84% in 2017), 35% in Germany (16% in 2017), 18% in Italy, 2% in the Netherlands and 2% in Central Europe
(1) Communication of EPRA Net Asset Value new metrics was effective from 2020.
4
2017-2021 Highlights
REIT Portfolio: Portfolio optimization to create value
Resilient value creation through successful Asset Management initiatives
On-going transformation of PAREF's asset portfolio since 2017
Focus on quality and value creation opportunities
15 non-core assets out of 24
were disposed of
Asset mix shift towards quality office and Paris area with share of properties in
Greater Paris Region for 86% vs. 78% in 2018
The rental yield improved from
6.2% to 6.6% (1) during the period, occupancy rate is at 95% and WALT at 4.4 years
Solid gains from disposals and AM value creation yet to be crystalized
€ 62m
€ 32m
€ 6m
€ 184m
€ 125m
(€ 42m)
Valuation
Acquisitions
Assets
Unrealized
Realized gains
Valuation
as of
as of
Sold
gains
31/12/2017
31/12/2021
Consistent positive like-for-like growth of REIT AUM since 2017
(2)
8% CAGR
€117m
€90m
€99m
€104m
€86m
Excluding Levallois which is under development
Excluding the acquisitions and disposals realized between 2017 and 2021
Sales 2021
24,9 M
28,2 M
28,2 M
Net income 2021
11,0 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
Net Debt 2021
52,2 M
59,2 M
59,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
6,68x
Yield 2021
9,63%
Capitalization
82,2 M
93,1 M
93,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
5,95x
EV / Sales 2021
5,06x
Nbr of Employees
81
Free-Float
17,0%
