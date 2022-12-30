Advanced search
    PTY   GB00B1235860

PARITY GROUP PLC

(PTY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:44 2022-12-30 am EST
6.500 GBX   +4.00%
Parity sells UK and EU trademarks to Gap Capital Ventures
AN
02:16aParity Sells UK, EU Trademarks to Gap Capital Ventures
MT
Parity Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Parity sells UK and EU trademarks to Gap Capital Ventures

12/30/2022 | 06:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Parity Group PLC - London-based recruitment and consultancy company - Sells the Parity name trademarks it holds in the UK and EU to investment firm Gap Capital Ventures LLC for GBP950,000 in cash. Parity is granted a perpetual, royalty free and irrevocable licence to continue to use the trademarks. Says the proceeds are payable in full immediately, with the value of the trademarks currently ascribed no value within Parity's accounts nor is any profit associated with them.

"The sale and licence of the Parity trademarks will have minimal impact on the group's activities whilst generating significant value that will provide the group with the opportunity to accelerate some of its growth plans and thereby shareholder value," Parity Executive Chair Mark Braund says.

Current stock price: 6.50 pence, up 4.0% on Friday morning in London.

12-month change: down 3.7%

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 47,0 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net income 2021 -0,64 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net Debt 2021 1,43 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,44 M 7,77 M 7,77 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 44,9%
Managers and Directors
Mike Johns Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Andrew Braund Executive Chairman
David Samuel Peter Firth Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerard James Brandon Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Lear Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARITY GROUP PLC-7.41%8
RANDSTAD N.V.-3.90%11 248
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-35.17%7 885
ADECCO GROUP AG-33.63%5 526
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.43%4 917
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-14.24%4 220