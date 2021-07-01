Log in
    PKE   US70014A1043

PARK AEROSPACE CORP.

(PKE)
Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Date of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/01/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
NEWTON, Kan., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE - PKE) announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2022 fiscal year first quarter ended May 30, 2021 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 11:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is 844-466-4114 in the United States and Canada and 765-507-2654 in other countries and the required passcode is 1577955.

A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m7rvt55d 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 8, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 404-537-3406 in other countries and entering passcode 1577955 and will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m7rvt55d.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com/investor/investor.html.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,3 M - -
Net income 2021 4,86 M - -
Net cash 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,4x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 83,9%
Managers and Directors
Brian E. Shore Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Esquivel President, Chief Operating Officer & EVP
P. Matthew Farabaugh Chief Financial Office & Senior Vice President
Steven P. Pittari Vice President-Research & Development
Steven L. Peake Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
