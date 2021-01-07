Log in
PARK AEROSPACE CORP.

(PKE)
Park Aerospace : Third Quarter Investor Conference Call-Presentation and Supplementary Financial Information

01/07/2021 | 09:10am EST
FY2021 Q3 Investor Conference Call

January 7, 2021

Forward Looking Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Park's expectations regarding revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, and growth opportunities and projected pro forma financial information for Park's business. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Park's expectations or forecasts are set forth under the caption "Factors That May Affect Future Results" in Item 1 and in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 1, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward- looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or an earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Quarterly Results for FY2019, FY2020

and FY2021 Q1, Q2 and Q3

(In Thousands)*

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4**

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

FY20 Q4

FY21 Q1

FY21 Q2

FY21 Q3

Sales

$10,393

$11,211

$12,853

$16,659

$14,950

$13,723

$15,847

$15,494

$12,213

$9,250

$10,372

Gross Profit

$2,852

$3,145

$4,284

$5,903

$4,804

$3,813

$5,022

$5,034

$3,674

$2,638

$2,553

Gross Margin

27.4%

28.1%

33.3%

35.4%

32.1%

27.8%

31.7%

32.5%

30.1%

28.6%

24.6%

EBITDA

$1,385

$1,663

$2,948

$4,251***

$3,372

$2,406

$3,622

$3,612***

$2,364

$1,418

$1,380

  • What we said about FY2021 Q3 during our October 8, 2020 FY2021 Q2 Investor Call:
    • Sales estimate: $10.0 Million-ish
    • EBITDA estimate: $1.0 Million-ish
  • Certain factors affecting FY2021 Q3 (and Q4) Sales and Margins

*From Continuing Operations **14 Week Quarter

***Before Special Items

FY2021 Q3 Top Five Customers

(in Alphabetical Order)

AAE Aerospace Aerojet Rocketdyne GKN plc

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Middle River Aerostructure Systems (MRAS)* and its subcontractors

PAC-3 Missile System

Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie

*MRAS is a subsidiary of ST Engineering Aerospace

Boeing 747-8

Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

