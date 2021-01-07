Park Aerospace : Third Quarter Investor Conference Call-Presentation and Supplementary Financial Information
FY2021 Q3 Investor Conference Call
January 7, 2021
Forward Looking Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Park's expectations regarding revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, and growth opportunities and projected pro forma financial information for Park's business. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Park's expectations or forecasts are set forth under the caption "Factors That May Affect Future Results" in Item 1 and in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 1, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward- looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or an earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
Quarterly Results for FY2019, FY2020
and FY2021 Q1, Q2 and Q3
(In Thousands)*
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4**
FY20 Q1
FY20 Q2
FY20 Q3
FY20 Q4
FY21 Q1
FY21 Q2
FY21 Q3
Sales
$10,393
$11,211
$12,853
$16,659
$14,950
$13,723
$15,847
$15,494
$12,213
$9,250
$10,372
Gross Profit
$2,852
$3,145
$4,284
$5,903
$4,804
$3,813
$5,022
$5,034
$3,674
$2,638
$2,553
Gross Margin
27.4%
28.1%
33.3%
35.4%
32.1%
27.8%
31.7%
32.5%
30.1%
28.6%
24.6%
EBITDA
$1,385
$1,663
$2,948
$4,251***
$3,372
$2,406
$3,622
$3,612***
$2,364
$1,418
$1,380
What we said about FY2021 Q3 during our October 8, 2020 FY2021 Q2 Investor Call:
Sales estimate: $10.0 Million-ish
EBITDA estimate: $1.0 Million-ish
Certain factors affecting FY2021 Q3 (and Q4) Sales and Margins
*From Continuing Operations **14 Week Quarter
***Before Special Items
FY2021 Q3 Top Five Customers
(in Alphabetical Order)
AAE Aerospace Aerojet Rocketdyne GKN plc
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Middle River Aerostructure Systems (MRAS)* and its subcontractors
PAC-3 Missile System
Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie
*MRAS is a subsidiary of ST Engineering Aerospace
Boeing 747-8
Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk
