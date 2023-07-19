ReposiTrak leverages precision and reach from its traceability and compliance solutions to create a new recall management solution for a safer food supply chain.

ReposiTrak, operating the world’s largest food supply chain network of nearly 30,000 retailers, wholesalers and suppliers, announces the launch of its ReposiTrak Recall Management solution. Leveraging infrastructure built over its 20-year history and adding to its portfolio of solutions that safeguard consumers and protect brand reputations, ReposiTrak is now equipped to enable the swift and precise execution of the recall process.

“Product recalls have a profound impact on the businesses involved, leading to financial loss, damage to customer trust and the potential for years-long legal ramifications,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “We came to the realization that with our infrastructure and visibility to lot-level traceability data, that we had all the components in place to build a true, dedicated recall solution that could identify the location of any product in the supply chain and facilitate its removal more efficiently than ever.”

Because the ReposiTrak Recall Management solution is built upon the company’s supply chain platform, it is capable of maintaining virtual inventories as well as tracking inventories, returns, shrink and more to provide a more accurate view of the location and status of the product that is being recalled. The functionality of the recall solution is made possible by advancements to the ReposiTrak platform developed for its recently launched ReposiTrak Traceability Network® solution.

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network was built specifically to meet and exceed FDA’s updated food traceability regulation (FSMA 204) without the need for new hardware, software or even labeling steps. Backed by the National Grocers Association as the industry choice for low-cost, easy-to-adopt food traceability, the solution is currently used by more than 8% of retail grocery stores, 1,100 suppliers and 20 distribution centers in the United States. ReposiTrak’s mainstay solutions are used by more than 110,000 individual supplier facilities throughout the world to maintain financial, legal and regulatory documentation, implement scan-based trading and to manage other supply chain challenges like forecasting and ordering and out-of-stocks.

“As use of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network grows, so does the power and precision of our recall capabilities,” continued Fields. “The FDA has published its list of Food Traceability List foods, which encompasses thousands of individual items. Many of the proactive retailers and suppliers that we work with have chosen to extend their traceability efforts beyond that, which in turn would allow them to have visibility to any one of those products in the event of a recall or inquiry.”

The ReposiTrak Recall Management solution provides real visibility to inventories levels and locations from distribution centers to stores. Product is automatically tracked at the lot-level, which allows the rapid trace-back of a product through a simple search. Other features include:

- Validation of recall requests

- Notifications and alerts related to the recall process

- Retrieval of inventory information

- Recall status indications and notifications

- Summary reports

For more information about ReposiTrak Recall Management, the ReposiTrak Traceability Network or other solutions suited to your unique supply chain challenges, please contact ReposiTrak Chief Customer Officer Derek Hannum at dhannum@repositrak.com.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.

