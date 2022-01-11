Food Safety Industry Expert Paul Damaren Joins the ReposiTrak Executive Team

Damaren brings 35 years’ experience in the hospitality, service and retail agri-food sectors to the industry leader in compliance management and food traceability.

ReposiTrak is proud to welcome Paul Damaren to its executive team, expanding the company’s connection to the food safety industry and capacity to welcome new companies to its integrated, cloud-based solution suite. For more than 20 years, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers have trusted ReposiTrak to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection.

“Beyond his extensive professional experience, Paul’s involvement and leadership in many influential organizations is what impressed us,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Companies around the world use ReposiTrak for Compliance Management, and through Paul’s work in the Certification field, he’ll bring to us a strong connection to this vital part of the food and beverage industry.”

As a senior executive in the certification space for 17 years, Damaren has built a career that spans multiple facets of the hospitality, service, and retail agri-food sectors. He has worked with thousands of companies globally for their food safety, supply chain, health & wellness, brand protection, quality, environmental, health and safety, GMP/GDP, automotive, aerospace, medical and information technology requirements.

“I feel privileged to join ReposiTrak at such a critical time when the need for companies to reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements has become paramount,” said Damaren. “The food safety industry in particular continues to seek solutions in these areas. As the newest member of the ReposiTrak executive team, I will be well positioned and welcome the challenge to reach out to my friends and colleagues within the complex network of the food industry and share the value our solutions can bring to their respective organizations.”

Damaren is a board member and Treasurer of the Ontario Food Protection Association (OFPA) and an Advisory Council Member with The George Washington University School of Business for their Digital Marketing Certificate Program. He is a Strategic Advisor for the Crisis Ready Institute and maintains a position as shareholder/partner in a consulting and advisory business.

Before working in the certification industry, Damaren was a professional chef and consultant for more than 20 years working in major hotel chains, restaurants, private golf courses and food service organizations such as Aramark. Damaren was a long-time member of both the National Canadian Federation of Chefs and Cooks (CFCC) and the Region of Waterloo Culinary Association (RWCA), where he served as president and special events chairman. Damaren also served as National Culinary Ambassador to Russia for five years.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.

