  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Park City Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCYG   US7002153044

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

(PCYG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
6.030 USD    0.00%
04:08pPark City Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/14Park City Group Highlights its Capital and Balance Sheet Strength In Light of Recent Banking Failures, Inflation and Rising Interest Rates.
BU
02/16Park City Group Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Park City Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/21/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that largely partners with grocery retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, improve supply chain efficiencies, and source hard-to-find items, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year), payable to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. The cash dividends will be paid to shareholders of record on or about May 1, 2023.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19,0 M - -
Net income 2023 5,31 M - -
Net cash 2023 22,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
EV / Sales 2024 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Park City Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,03 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall K. Fields Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Merrill CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jozef Jamrich Chief Technology Officer
Robert W. Allen Independent Director
Ronald C. Hodge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARK CITY GROUP, INC.21.82%111
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.51%2 026 427
SYNOPSYS INC.17.63%57 203
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.90%56 518
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.60%53 131
SEA LIMITED47.82%43 203