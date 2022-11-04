Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for November 14, 2022

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter after the Market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Date: Monday, November 14th

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free: 1-888-396-8063

Toll/International 1- 416-764-8652

Conference ID: 55468115

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Start: Monday, November 14, 2022, 7:15 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Pin Number: 55468115

About Park City Group:

