Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Park City Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCYG   US7002153044

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

(PCYG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:26 2022-11-04 pm EDT
5.265 USD   +1.64%
11/03ReposiTrak and National Grocers Association Team Up to Offer Free and Quick Set-Up for Food Traceability Network
BU
10/14PARK CITY GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03Park City Group Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for November 14, 2022

11/04/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter after the Market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Date: Monday, November 14th
Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)
Toll-Free: 1-888-396-8063
Toll/International 1- 416-764-8652
Conference ID: 55468115

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Start: Monday, November 14, 2022, 7:15 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET
Replay Pin Number: 55468115

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
11/03ReposiTrak and National Grocers Association Team Up to Offer Free and Quick Set-Up for ..
BU
10/14PARK CITY GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03Park City Group Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
09/29Park City Group Reports EPS of $0.05 for Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2022, up 194%, $0.18 ..
AQ
09/28PARK CITY GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
09/28Tranche Update on Park City Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 9, 2019.
CI
09/28Park City Group Seeks M&A Activities
CI
09/28Transcript : Park City Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2022
CI
09/28CORRECTING and REPLACING Park City Group Reports EPS of $0.05 for Fiscal Fourth Quarter..
BU
09/28Park City Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19,5 M - -
Net income 2023 5,51 M - -
Net cash 2023 22,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 95,7 M 95,7 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,76x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Park City Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,18 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall K. Fields Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Merrill CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jozef Jamrich Chief Technology Officer
Robert W. Allen Independent Director
Ronald C. Hodge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARK CITY GROUP, INC.-10.69%96
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-36.30%1 597 121
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-54.32%44 403
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.21%42 707
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-37.49%41 947
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.34%39 189